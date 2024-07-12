Verdict

A fantastic premium gaming headset that offers some of the best audio I’ve ever experienced. It’s rich and detailed with strong bass, while the Maxwell is also comfortable, and provides fantastic endurance and versatile connectivity. The software and microphone aren’t as strong as the competition, however.

Pros Precise and refined audio

Premium build and feel

Fantastic battery life Cons Software only offers basic customisation

Quite expensive

Key Features 90mm planar magnetic drivers: The Maxwelll’s party piece are its planar magnetic drivers, which offer refined audio with strong bass and precision across the frequency range.

Dual wireless connectivity: It also works via Bluetooth 5,3 and a USB-C receiver wirelessly, and by either a 3.5mm or USB-C cable.

Up to 80 hours battery life: The Maxwell can also last for up to 80 hours on a charge, and has quick charging powers, too.

Introduction

The Audeze Maxwell aims to tackle the high-end gaming headset market from the perspective of a firm with a huge reputation in the audiophile space.

The American firm wowed us before with the Audeze Penrose from a few years ago, and this new iteration aims to take it to the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and Logitech Astro A50 X by offering a bevy of useful features including planar magnetic drivers, as well as excellent battery life and connectivity options.

At £319/$299.99/€407, it’s one of the more expensive options out there, but offers a unique proposition with its intersection of both the audiophile and gaming headset sector, which may well just be worth the price and make the Maxwell one of the best gaming headsets we’ve tested.

Design and Features

Mean looks

Convenient controls

Excellent connectivity and battery life

The Audeze Maxwell is a little more non-descript in its design compared to the white colourways that adorn the premium choices from both SteelSeries and Logitech, although with its big earcups and a suspension-style headband. The all-black colour is mean, with very little in the way of additional flair, apart from a small blue Audeze logo on the bottom edge of both sides of the headband.

Where those options from SteelSeries and Logitech are both mostly plastic, the Maxwell is comprised of a blend of metal and high-quality plastics. The plastic portions are sturdy and smooth to the touch, while there are aluminium yokes and a spring steel headband for extra flair and durability. On construction alone, the Maxwell justifies its cost.

A 490g weight makes them especially heavy for a gaming headset and wearing them can take some getting used to, especially as a lot of other headsets weigh a fair bit less. With this in mind, the earcups are deep with plush padding and also allow for brilliant passive noise isolation in the absence of any ANC. Moreover, the suspension-style headband means there isn’t too much of a clamping force. The Maxwell is a comfortable headset to wear for extended periods, although you will have to get used to that weight above all.

Most of the controls are loaded onto the bottom of the left-hand earcup, with options for pairing the headset and changing the microphone’s noise suppression level, as well as adjusting the volume level, and the mix between mic sidetone and game audio. The actual panel of the earcup also houses the power button and the mic mute switch, which is nifty.

Each of the controls feel tactile, and having the mic mute separate from the other controls on the side of the earcup means you’ll never be in doubt as to which button you’ve pressed. There is also a small voice that states the function of the button you’ve pressed or the dial you’ve moved, which is handy.

There is additional software in the form of the Audeze HQ app which works on Windows and macOS, as well as on mobile devices. The app provides a reasonable amount of functionality, offering plenty of EQ preset options, as well as quick access to the level of mic sidetone and the mix between game and chat audio. Apart from that, you can update the firmware for the headset and its receiver, choose the length of time for the headset to be on before it automatically shuts down, and adjust the level of the voice prompts. The software isn’t as exhaustive as the competition, but the functions it provides are basic and reasonably useful. Its widespread compatibility is also useful.

The Maxwell’s connectivity is also one of its high points. The PlayStation version I’ve got here can connect wirelessly over Bluetooth 5.3 and its bundled USB-C receiver, as well as wired over USB-C or a 3.5mm cable. It’s compatible with PS4 and PS5, as well as Nintendo Switch, Windows and Mac, and Android and iOS over all the wireless and wired means, while if you use a 3.5mm cable, you can also get it to work with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

It worked with no issues over Bluetooth to my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or my MacBook Pro, and worked well on my PC and MacBook using the USB-C 2.4GHz wireless receiver.

The only issue with listening to some music over the USB-C receiver is it created some small artefacts in some music recordings, which weren’t present across other means. There is also an Xbox version of this headset which swaps the wireless protocol around so it works with Xbox over wireless means, and adds in a Dolby Atmos licence for more spatial audio.

For wireless audio, the Maxwell also supports a wide range of codecs including SBC, AAC and LDAC, while also supporting the ability to play hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192KHz, which helps it stand out as a more audiophile-grade gaming headset.

The 80 hours of claimed battery life also makes the Maxwell one of the best headsets in its price category for endurance whereas SteelSeries’ option lasts for up to 44 hours, but comes with rechargeable cells. In addition, there are options such as the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless which exceeds the Maxwell’s endurance level by offering a runtime of up to 300 hours. Audeze’s headset also supports quick charging so you can get up to 30 hours charge in just 20 minutes, which is excellent. A full charge takes 2 hours, however.

Audio and Microphone

Refined, but plentiful low end

Accurate mids and highs

Mic isn’t as strong as the competition

With its 90mm planar magnetic drivers, I had high hopes for the Maxwell’s audio capabilities, and I have no hesitation in saying it’s one of the best headsets I’ve ever used. It demonstrates the benefits of planar magnetics compared to standard dynamic drivers wonderfully with detailed and clear audio across the frequency range with an excellent soundstage and imaging.

For those unaware, planar magnetics work by suspending the headphones’ diaphragm material between magnetic fields which cause vibration, while dynamic drivers work by placing the driver over a coil that is pulled by a magnet. Planar magnetics tend to need a little more surface area to work, hence why the Maxwell is a bit heavier and bulkier than more typical headsets with dynamic drivers.

However, the increase in size and weight is a small price to pay for some of the best audio you’ll find on a gaming headset at any price.

The Maxwell suitably impresses with a strong bass with lots of extension that’s delivered precisely on the likes of Rush’s Working Man or Earth, Wind & Fire’s Let’s Groove. The latter particularly impresses with the strength of the track’s entrancing synth bassline, which is presented in excellent fashion.

In turning to a gaming workload, explosions and the sea of deep gunfire from a shotgun and Desert Eagle pistol in my playthrough of some rounds of Counter Strike 2 also impressed me, as did the Maxwel’s ability to present footsteps precisely. This was helped along particularly by the headset’s ‘Competitive’ EQ mode in the HQ app, which raises the mids enough for them to become a bit more prominent, and felt like a bit of a cheat code. The Maxwell also dealt with throaty engine roars in some Forza Horizon 5 races, and allowed me to distinguish between other cars around me when playing in the cockpit camera.

The mids here are accurate with fantastic handling of voices and vocals, as found on Gloria Estefan’s Get On Your Feet, with both her voice and the track’s infectious percussion. In addition, more stripped-back recordings such as James Taylor’s September Grass are given lots of room to breathe with the crisp percussion sounding further away than the warmth of the vocals.

The top-end is precise and the Maxwell handled recordings such as The Strokes’ Reptilia and its harsh, quick-paced cymbal work brilliantly without any harshness or sibilance. While it isn’t as prominent out of the box, the Maxwell felt balanced and handled treble marvellously.

The headset itself may not have any active noise cancellation, but the Maxwell’s microphone has noise suppression which does a sterling job of rejecting any noise that isn’t your voice. I tested the mic not only in Discord when chatting to friends, but also in Audacity with some test recordings. In these, it came across with reasonable body and clarity, although if you’re someone who is going to be streaming, you’re better off spending a bit more cash to get a dedicated USB or XLR setup that’s going to be a lot richer and fuller.

Should you buy it? You want refined and detailed audio: The Maxwell offers the best audio I’ve heard out of a gaming headset full stop, with detail across the frequency range, as well as deep, well-handled bass with extension, and accurate mids and highs. Buy Now You want more extensive software customisation: Where the Maxwell isn’t as strong as its more mainstream rivals though is with its software. While it offers both an app and desktop means, its actual configuration and customisation options are basic in comparison to the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

Final Thoughts The Audeze Maxwell’s audio-first approach to a premium gaming headset pays dividends where it matters with some of the best audio you’re going to find on a gaming headset at any price. It brings the benefit of planar magnetic drivers and its fantastic levels of detail and handling of low-end frequencies to a wider audience than audiophiles, and can deal with a wide range of music and games with precision, refinement and poise. Elsewhere, the Maxwell offers some excellent endurance with up to 80 hours of runtime, as well as some of the most useful connectivity options and compatibility, wired and wireless. It also looks mean and is supremely constructed with tactile and easily accessible controls. However, it isn’t all rosy, unfortunately. The Maxwell’s software offers basic customisation compared to the likes of the Logitech Astro A50 X, while its microphone isn’t as strong as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Audeze’s headset delivers on its fantastic audio more than any other headset I’ve tested, though, and if that’s what matters most, you won’t find a better headset. For more options though, check out our list of the best gaming headsets we’ve tested. Trusted Score

FAQs Does Audeze Maxwell need an amp? No, the Audeze Maxwell doesn’t need an amp, and works as a standalone headset across wired and wireless connectivity methods. Does the Audeze Maxwell have ANC? No, the Audeze Maxwell doesn’t have ANC, or active noise cancellation. It instead cancels noise passively by providing a tight seal around your earcups.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery discharge after 1 hour of gaming Time from 0-100% charge Audeze Maxwell 1 % 120 min ›