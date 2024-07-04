Verdict

The Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS is a solid 4K gaming monitor with detailed images and smooth motion, as well as thoughtful OSD controls and a convenient port selection. it also benefits from excellent, accurate colours and a highly adjustable stand. However, its blacks and contrast aren’t as strong as the competition.

Pros Sleek looks

Highly adjustable stand

Detailed and smooth output Cons Blacks and contrast ratio could be better

Quite expensive

Key Features 4K resolution: The ROG Strix XG27UCS features a 3840×2160, or 4K, resolution for highly detailed output.

Highly-adjustable stand: This Asus ROG monitor comes with a highly adjustable stand with everything from height adjust to portrait orientation, and also needs no tools to put it together.

USB-C hub support: It also comes with a USB-C port which can be used for as another display input, as well as for delivering power.

Introduction

I remember when monitors with HDMI 2.1 ports that could display games at 4K/144Hz cost an absolute fortune. Asus’ new ROG Strix XG27UCS aims to change that.

At £538.99/$499/€669.90, it’s a lot more affordable than the initial wave of 4K/144Hz screens a couple of years ago that went for four-figure sums while retaining the benefits of modern displays including a 27-inch Fast IPS 4K panel with a 160Hz refresh rate, alongside a sleek design, the fun of a USB-C hub, and a whole lot more.

For reference, one of our favourite 4K gaming displays, the Mini LED Acer Predator X32 FP is £1399, so this option from Asus is a much more affordable choice while retaining the same basic feature set.

I’ve been testing the XG27UCS for the last few weeks to see how well it stacks up against the competition, and to see if it’s one of the best gaming monitors.

Design

Intricate back panel design

Convenient OSD navigation

Useful, if a little small, port selection

The XG27UCS is similar to other Asus ROG panels, with an understated yet modern look. There’s a two-tone grey and black finish, which looks excellent, while the back of the panel is also home to an extravagant line design that looks almost like traces on a PCB. It’s different to other panels I’ve tested and looks marvellous. The base of the stand also houses a small indent for propping your phone in, which is handy.

This is also especially simple to put together with a toolless construction and screw-in stand, which also has some solid adjustment with tilt, swivel and height adjustment. The panel can also pivot around to be vertical, as the AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK does. If you don’t want to use the included stand though, the XG27UCS is also 100mm x 100mm VESA mountable.

The back of the panel is also home to convenient controls for changing inputs and navigating the OSD, with an easy-to-access joystick on the right-hand side. This means you don’t have to fiddle with buttons found on the bottom side and trawl through menus with aimless button presses, which is mighty convenient.

Regarding connectivity, the XG27UCS may only feature one of each port type, but it’s a convenient selection. There is a DP 1.4 port, as well as an HDMI 2.1, as well as a USB-C with DP Alt Mode. This means you can also connect devices by USB-C for output to the monitor, or use the USB-C as a base for a USB hub for connecting other devices – it can provide up to 15W of power delivery.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You also get a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio sources, although there isn’t a KVM switch. The latter isn’t that big of a loss, but it is welcome on panels being used with multiple inputs.

Image Quality

Detailed and smooth output

Wonderful colour accuracy

Black level and contrast is middling

I had high hopes for the XG27UCS’ overall image quality, and for the most part, those expectations were met.

Out of the box, it’s a reasonably vibrant monitor with a measured brightness of 307.7 nits, although cranking it up to the max offered a peak of 438.6 nits – close to Asus’ quoted peak of 450 nits.

A 4K resolution across the 27-inch screen size looked excellent, with crisp and vibrant images thanks to that reasonably high peak brightness. In addition, a 160Hz refresh rate aided in offering smooth motion and responsive gaming in everything from cinematic titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, or quicker paced eSports titles where that refresh rate becomes more useful such as Counter Strike 2 and Dirt Rally 2.0.

Being a Fast IPS panel means you experience the benefits of both brisk response times and fantastic colours, too. This is especially useful for competitive titles, and the XG27UCS had no trouble in the likes of CS:2 and Apex Legends in my testing, for instance.

This is also a colour-accurate panel for the most part, with my testing revealing a full 100% coverage of the sRGB colour space, meaning the XG27UCS displays all the mainstream colours needed for gaming and productivity workloads perfectly. For more colour-sensitive workloads, this panel could conceivably be used, with 99% DCI-P3 and 89% Adobe RGB coverage being above the requisite 80 percent measurement by some margin.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Whites were also accurate with a measured 6300K temperature being nearly bang-on, although the 930:1 contrast ratio is quite middling. The black level on offer was a bit of a disappointment though, with out-of-the-box levels of 0.33, which was exacerbated to 0.48 when cranking the XG27UCS up to its peak brightness.

VRR supports comes in both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, meaning the XG27UCS comes with a tear and stutter-free experience with GPUS from both Team Red and Team Green. HDR support is lacking compared to competing Mini LED or OLED choices, with only the basic HDR10 on offer, though.

Software and Features

OSD is easy to navigate with joystick

Lots of settings to choose from

No speakers is a pain for those who may need them

The XG27UCS’ OSD is easy to navigate with the monitor’s dedicated joystick on the right side of the back panel, and there is a reasonable amount here for you to get your teeth into. It’s in the ‘Gaming’ section where you can add an FPS counter into the corner, or choose from all manner of gaming modes, such as FPS titles, racing games or MOBAs.

There are also three separate levels of shadow boost to control any ghosting, as well as Asus’ ELMB feature, which cuts down on motion blur as much as possible in fast-paced games. However, turning ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) on disables VRR, and you can’t have both on at the same time. Elsewhere in the Gaming tab are also on-screen crosshairs, as well as a timer and stopwatch if you need them.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You also get typical features in the ‘Image’ tab with granular control for brightness and contrast, as well as being able to enable HDR or the monitor’s blue light filter. In the ‘Color’ tab, you can fiddle with the displayed colour gamut, as well as choose the panel’s colour temperature, gamma level or saturation level.

As is becoming more common with gaming displays, the XG27UCS also goes without its own speakers. If you’re someone who already has capable separates, or a soundbar as I do, then that isn’t going to be an issue. However, for those who lack the desk space for anything apart from integrated monitor speakers, then they may have been useful.

Should you buy it? You want detailed, smooth output Asus’ ROG Strix XG27UCS benefits from the potent combo of a 4K resolution and 160Hz refresh rate to offer high fidelity output with fantastic motion handling, as well as being especially colour accurate. Buy Now You want deeper blacks As much as the ROG Strix XG27UCS offers some detailed and smooth images, its blacks aren’t as strong as Mini LED or OLED screens – if you want the deepest blacks possible, you’ll want a different screen.

Final Thoughts Asus’ ROG Strix XG27UCS is a solid all-round monitor for those wanting a more affordable 4K choice with a high refresh rate screen and convenient extras elsewhere. The combination of a 4K panel with a 160Hz refresh rate offers detailed and crisp output with excellent motion handling that makes cinematic and fast-paced titles a joy to play, while this is also an immensely colour accurate panel too, for both mainstream and colour-sensitive workloads. Otherwise, Asus’ option also impresses with how easy it is to assemble with a toolless construction, as well as the level of adjustment on its stand. While the port selection only offers a singular type of each input, it is nonetheless flexible for offering multiple options for connecting displays and additional devices. However, it isn’t as strong in areas such as its black level and contrast ratio, which are bettered by more affordable Mini LED choices that sacrifice on overall resolution, such as the AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK, or monitors that cost a fair bit more, such as the Acer Predator X32 FP, or AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD. The Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS therefore is a solid 4K gaming monitor that ticks most boxes, and for a better experience, you’ll be paying a fair bit more. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming monitors we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work. We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We used a colorimeter to get benchmark results. We used our own expert judgement for image quality.

FAQs What resolution is the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS? The Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS has a 3840×2160, or 4K, resolution which is presented across a 27-inch screen. Can the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS work with consoles? Yes, the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS can be used with consoles up to 4K/144Hz with the monitor’s HDMI 2.1 output.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Brightness (SDR) Black level Contrast ratio White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS 438.6 nits 0.33 nits 930:1 6300 K 100 % 89 % 99 % ›