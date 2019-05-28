The Asus ROG Strix XG17 is a portable monitor with a super-high top refresh rate of 240Hz. Designed for primarily for gaming, the ROG Strix XG17 is a stylish and very snappy companion piece, models of which Asus gamely had hooked up to a Nintendo Switch and gaming laptops at Computex 2019.

While it’s first and foremost a gaming monitor – it’s being sold under the Republic of Gamers tag – the ROG Strix XG17 could also easily double as a productivity aid.

You could, in a pinch, use the ROG Strix XG17 for work, if you wanted a whole other monitor dedicated to Tweetdeck, or Excel.

Asus ROG Strix XG17 Price – how much will the ROG Strix XG17 cost?

Asus has yet to confirm how much the XG17 might cost. Portable Full HD monitors like the AOC I1601FWUX and Asus’s own ZenScreen MB16AC cost in the region of £150-£250.

As the ROG Strix XG17 boasts a higher-than-usual refresh rate, we can expect it to be a little more expensive than this, but Asus may yet surprise us with a truly bargainicious RRP.

Asus ROG Strix XG17 release date – when is the ROG Strix XG17 coming out?

Likewise, Asus staff we’ve spoken to have so far been tight-lipped about solid release dates, although we’ve heard that the ROG Strix XG17 could be available ‘about a month from now,’ so June 2019, if we’re lucky. We’ll update this section in due course once we’ve confirmed.

What is the Asus ROG Strix XG17?

The ROG Strix XG17 is a slender and lightweight portable 17.3-inch IPS monitor, with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, a response time of 3ms, and a refresh rate range of 48-240Hz.

While portable monitors are not new, these kinds of specs are uncommon and bar-raising. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe looked particularly great and made me think about whether or not I should pick up a ROG Strix XG17 purely so I can play Switch games on an embiggened screen during long train journeys.

Even if I wasn’t lucky enough to have a train seat with a mains socket to hand, the ROG Strix XG17 has an internal battery which, on paper, gives you 3 hours of power with the screen refreshing at 240Hz. No doubt if you’re playing something less demanding like Mario Kart, it’ll run for a bit longer than that.

QuickCharge 3.0 and Power Delivery 3.0 support quick charging over the Type-C USB port, so you could in theory have a power bank keeping this topped up if you’re nowhere near the mains.

There’s a Micro HDMI port, for when you want to hook up a gaming laptop, or anything else capable of high refresh rate gaming. The ROG Strix XG17 also supports adaptive sync technology, though at the time of writing, no-one could tell me if this meant Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, or both.

A nice use case for the ROG Strix XG17 is that it can be set up as the primary display for gaming. Asus had The Division 2 running on a ROG Zephyrus S GX502, with the main game action output on the ROG Strix XG17, and a mini map and Discord on the laptop’s screen. That’s an interesting arrangement, as typically, you’d have the portable display as your secondary. This might be Asus’s way of hinting that the XG17 is good enough to run in tandem with your gaming laptop – the ROG Zephyrus S GX502 will be available in 140Hz and 240Hz options.

Overall, I’m really impressed with the ROG Strix XG17. If I had to nitpick, I’d find fault with the on-screen display. It’s one of those fiddly systems where you have to use directional buttons combined with the power key to cycle through several menu options. All displays, no matter their size, should aspire to having an elegant solution like that of the Samsung Space Monitor’s five way key. It’s 2019, three key OSDs need to get in the bin of history. Otherwise, the ROG Strix XG17 looks excellent, and I can’t wait to test it.

Hopefully we’ll have price and release dates for the ROG Strix XG17 confirmed soon.