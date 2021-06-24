Asus ROG Strix Go Core ML Review

Verdict

When it comes to mid-range headsets, the Asus ROG Strix Go Core ML just about ticks all the boxes – but little else. As a device to chat with you friends and immerse you in games and films, it’s perfectly serviceable. Yet for almost £100, you can definitely do better – especially if you’re looking for something that delivers solid musical performance.

Availability UK RRP: £79.99

USA RRP: $79.99

Europe RRP: €79.99

Key Features Wired connectivity: With a wired connection, you don’t need to worry about battery life or audio delay.

Multi-platform support: The Asus headset supports any device with a 3.5mm connection.

Detachable microphone: The headset features a detachable boom microphone for in-game chats.

Introduction

The Asus ROG Strix Go Core ML is the latest entry-level wired gaming headset from the company.

Costing £79.99/$79.99, this gaming headset is available in either black or white via multiple retailers. But does it offer enough bang for your buck to be considered one of the best gaming headset options?

Design

The white looks impressively sleek, pairing well with the PS5 controller

Detachable mic is always a plus

leatherette cups are impressively comfy

When first seeing the Go Strix, I was disappointed by its dazzling white colour scheme. Yet after living with it for a couple of weeks, I’ve grown fond of its minimalistic look. Pairing beautifully with the PS5’s pale controller, the Strix’s glistening white sheen is a welcome change from the gaming world’s usual noir-soaked doom and gloom.

Make no mistake, this is undeniably a gamer headset. Emblazoned with big ROG logos on each can and a cringe-inducing ‘Republic of Gamers’ engraved into the leatherette head strap, this isn’t exactly a sophisticated device. However, for everyday home use, it looks nice – and, despite the gam3r buzz words strewn across it, you could probably wear the headphones on the bus without anyone giving you a second glance.

Much like its perfectly fine aesthetic, the rest of the Strix’s design is as you’d expect. A singular standard scroll wheel for volume, a detachable mic, and a lengthy grey 3.5mm cable.

With no Bluetooth or wireless connection to speak of, there’s no need for cumbersome charging cables. And Asus has even generously included a little ‘voice chat’ toggle switch, so you can hide your horrific curses whenever you’re getting downed in Warzone.

One thing that Asus’ latest headphones do have going for them, however, is that they’re incredibly comfy. While all overhead cans have the propensity to get a little toasty, I was impressed by how long I could wear the Strix before needing to dramatically prise them off of my cranium. Not making me overheat unnecessarily? That’s 10 points to Gryffindor.

My favourite part of the overly gamer design touches here is the ROG logo etched into the metal sliders. It’s genuinely cool, with a series of glitchy-looking symbols adding a unique feel to the Strix Core ML.

Audio and mic

So-so gaming performance

Not a good option for music playback

Detachable boom mic is superb

When it comes to audio quality, the Strix Go Core ML are mostly fine. Giving Resident Evil Village a go, Sony’s 3D audio delivers a solid, if unremarkable performance.

Protagonist Ethan Winters’ muffled footsteps echo ominously around the eerily quiet halls of Castle Dimistrecu. Yet, when I’m finally greeted by the horrors lurking in the mould-ridden cellar, the snarls of the undead feel slightly distant, lacking the sonic punch you’d expect from the slightly more expensive EPOS H3.

The same happened during what’s becoming my go-to test game, Returnal. Where the game’s brilliant sound design usually puts me on edge, here it felt like the sickening sounds were happening reassuringly far away. Still, while it may not be a showstopper, there’s a solid audio range here, offering a warm and consistent sound whether you’re watching films, chatting with your mates, or playing a game. However, the ROG Strix won’t quite cut the mustard for low-end lovers.

Where most gaming headsets double up as a solid choice for music fans, the same can’t be said for the Strix Go Core. Game and film audio holds up fairly well across the board, but it offered a a disappointingly flat and tiny rendition when playing Turnstile’s energetic new bop ‘Mystery’.

When I attempt to really put these cans through their musical paces, they delivered mixed results. When playing the bouncy, bass-driven bop of DJ Shadow and Dave East’s ‘Taxin’, they fared admirably. When faced with the sludge-tastic brutality of Bossk’s Menhir, however, the Strix sonic landscape is crushed under the sheer weight of the track’s distorted brutality.

If you’re listening to pop or hip-hop then, the Strix Go Core are okay. For those with a love of distorted guitars, though, these are a markedly poor choice.

When it comes to quality, the detachable boom mic is the real winner. Whether gaming or hopping on a conference call, the audio capture is impressively crisp and clear, reducing background noise to a minimum.

Should you buy it? If you want a basic mid-range wired gaming headset:

The ROG Strix Go Core ML come with all the essential features of a wired gaming headset, with decent gaming audio and a detachable microphone. You want a headset for music playback:

The ROG Strix Go Core ML offer an underwhelming audio performance for music playback. These aren’t ideal if you plan on using your gaming headset for playing music on the side.

Final thoughts The Asus ROG Strix Go Core ML is a decent wired gaming headset, with passable gaming audio performance, comfortable design and superb detachable microphone. But they don’t stand out at this steep price point, offering very underwhelming audio for music playback. Trusted Score

FAQs Is it wireless? No, the ROG Strix Go Core ML requires a wired connection. Does it feature noise-cancelling technology? No, there’s no active noise-cancelling technology here. What platforms does it support? The ROG Strix Go Core ML will work with any devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

