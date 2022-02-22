 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Bringing 6GHz networking to routers, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 delivers throughputs that can equal Gigabit Ethernet. However, standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz network speeds are no better than on cheaper routers, making this more of a niche choice at the moment.

Pros

  • 6GHz is fast
  • Security and parental controls
  • Dedicated gaming mode

Cons

  • Wi-Fi Radar hit and miss
  • Expensive

Availability

  • UKRRP: £478.99

Key Features

  • Wi-FIThis router is a Wi-Fi 6E model, adding a 6GHz network into the mix for the fastest transfer speeds.

Introduction

Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest form of wireless, adding a super-fast 6GHz network that’s free of the interference the other bands suffer from. While the first Wi-Fi 6E router I reviewed was super expensive, the Netgear Orbi RBKE963 mesh system, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 is cheaper as it’s a standalone gaming router.

An excellent interface, tonnes of configuration options and fast 6GHz performance make this router stand out, but it’s not the fastest 2.4GHz/5GHz router that I’ve seen.

Design

  • Antennas everywhere
  • Lots of ports

More wireless networks generally mean more antennas. Here, on the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000, there are eight antennas spread around the router’s body. You’ll need a good amount of desk space to fit this router.

Rather than placing the ports on one edge, they’re spread around three: the power input and switch are on one side.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 power switch

Next, there are the Ethernet ports. There are four Gigabit Ethernet ports, plus a faster 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for newer devices, and a Gigabit Ethernet WAN port for the internet. That’s good enough to cope with all UK internet connections at the moment, and you can also use the 2.5Gbps port for the WAN connection. That said, the Orbi RBKE963’s 10 Gigabit Ethernet port is totally future proof.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Ethernet ports

There are then two USB 3.2 ports for sharing storage or printers.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 USB ports

Features

  • App or web configuration
  • Dedicated gaming options
  • Full parental controls

Configuration of the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 can be done through a web browser or the ASUS app. Either way, the initial steps take you through configuring your networks securely. It doesn’t take long to get the router working.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 web interface

Once done, you can start to manage the more advanced features. My first step was to turn off the RGB lighting, rather than configuring it. It might look fancy in photos, but I’m not a fan of having my router light up in different colours.

The wireless networks have high specifications. The 2.4GHz network has four streams with a total bandwidth of 1148Mbps; the 4-stream 5GHz network has a total of 4804Mbps of bandwidth; and the 4-stream 6GHz network a total of 4804Mbps.

Asus has built a Wi-Fi Site Survey tool into the router. It’s designed to show you which networks are around you and which channels they run on so that you can find the best channels with the least interference. That’s the idea, but it proved unreliable in my tests and often didn’t show any data.

As this is a gaming router, there are several options to improve games performance. Games Radar lets you check the ping status of games. There’s also a Boost option (available in the app or via the button on the front of the router) that prioritises gaming traffic.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 app and gaming mode

It’s not quite as comprehensive a set of tools as DumaOS provides on the Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 gaming router. With Netgear’s software, you can even lock online gaming to specific regions.

Asus has built-in network security, called AIProtection, which is powered by Trend Micro. This provides malicious sight blocking and can block infected devices and cyber attacks. 

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 security

In addition, there are full parental controls, which allow you to create profiles for each member of your household, assigning devices to them. For each profile, you can set up age-appropriate web filtering, plus set schedules for when they have to be offline.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 app parental controls

Performance

  • Fast on the 6GHz
  • Slow 2.4GHz networking
  • Average 5GHz speeds

Of course, the stand-out feature on this router is its 6GHz channel. To test, I used an Intel Z690 motherboard, with Wi-Fi 6E built-in. I used a laptop with a 2.5Gbps Ethernet adaptor as the server and then ran the TamoSoft Throughput Test. On average, I saw throughputs of 915Mbps, which is about the same speed as Gigabit Ethernet. The Netgear Orbi RBKE963 was slightly faster in the same test. 

Next, I moved to the 5GHz band. I saw throughputs of 612.09Mbps at 2m, which was only slightly behind the Netgear XR1000. Moving to 5m away on the second floor of my house, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 gained the lead with a throughput of 387.99Mbps. 10m away on the second floor, the two routers had similar performance, although the Orbi RBKE963 did better, showing the power of mesh systems.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 performance graph

Moving to the 2.4GHz band proved more problematic. There is a lot of interference around my house. At 2m, I saw decent throughputs of 114.7Mbps, but this dropped to 87.16Mbps on the first floor and just 17.12Mbps on the second floor.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a gaming router with the latest Wi-Fi technology, this one is powerful and fast, particularly on the 6GHz band.

If you want better overall coverage, a mesh system makes more sense, or you can get cheaper routers if you don’t care about 6GHz.

Final Thoughts

Although the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 can’t be considered cheap, it is good value considering it uses the latest version of Wi-Fi. If you can use 6GHz networking, then this router could be for you. Just be aware that 6GHz works best in the same room or at a limited range. That’s why the Netgear Orbi RBKE963 could be a better choice for some people, as each satellite helps push the range of the 6GHz network.

If you don’t care about 6GHz networking but want a gaming router, the Wi-Fi 6 Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 did well in my performance tests and is cheaper. Otherwise, check out the guide to the best wireless routers.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every wireless router we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main wireless router for the review period

We throughput test all wireless devices using the same equipment in the same locations so that we have accurate comparisons

You might like…

TP-Link Archer AX90 Review

TP-Link Archer AX90 Review

David Ludlow 1 day ago
Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System Review

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System Review

David Ludlow 2 weeks ago
Vodafone Broadband Pro and WiFi Hub Review

Vodafone Broadband Pro and WiFi Hub Review

David Ludlow 2 months ago
Linksys Velop Whole Home Intelligent Mesh WiFi 6 (AX4200) Review

Linksys Velop Whole Home Intelligent Mesh WiFi 6 (AX4200) Review

David Ludlow 6 months ago
Eero 6 Review

Eero 6 Review

David Ludlow 9 months ago
TP-Link Deco X20 Review

TP-Link Deco X20 Review

David Ludlow 10 months ago

FAQs

Is the 6GHz much faster than the other networks on the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000?

Yes. Although it has the same headline speed as the 5GHz network, less interference makes this network faster, although range is shorter.

What is the Game Boost mode on the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000?

This prioritises gaming traffic automatically, so you should see less lag when playing online games.

Trusted Reviews test data

5GHz (first floor)
5GHz (close)
2.4GHz (second floor)
2.4GHz (first floor)
2.4GHz (close)
5GHz (second floor)
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000
387.99 Mbps
612.09 Mbps
17.12 Mbps
87.16 Mbps
114.7 Mbps
343.92 Mbps

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Wifi Spec
Special features
Number of Ethernet ports
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000
£478.99
Asus
328 x 328 x 178 MM
1782 G
B08RWBPBBR
2022
15/02/2022
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000
Wi-Fi 6E (1148Mbps 2.4GHz, 4808Mbps 5Ghz, 4808Mbps 6GHz
Gaming mode, parental controls, security
5

Jargon buster

Wi-Fi 6

One of the latest wireless standards that allows for faster speeds and better coverage when paired with compatible routers.
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.