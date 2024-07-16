Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK Review

An affordable ultrawide with potent performance

By Reece Bithrey July 16th 2024 9:00am
Profile - AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

The AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK makes for an excellent affordable ultrawide monitor with great image quality, smooth motion and decent contrast and blacks. It may not get the brightest, while the OSD isn’t the easiest to navigate, but this remains a solid choice for those wanting a bigger screen on a tighter budget.

Key Features

  • 3440×1440 resolution:The CU34G2XP/BK offers some solid detail with a 3440×1440 resolution across a wide 34 inch screen.
  • USB hub:It also comes with a great port selection, including a hub with multiple USB-A ports.
  • Highly-adjustable stand:This AOC ultrawidemonitor comes with a highly adjustable stand with everything from height adjust to swivel, and also needs no tools to put it together.

Introduction

The AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK represents the brand’s more affordable entry into the world of truly ultrawide monitors.

This is a 34-inch 3440×1440 option with all the makings of an excellent affordable ultrawide, especially thanks to its 180Hz refresh rate, solid stand adjustment and decent image quality. That all comes in at quite a reasonable price too at £339, with US pricing still TBC.

For reference, one of our favourite ultrawide options, the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 offers a slightly larger screen and a better resolution with more capable HDR support, but costs more than double the CU34G2XP/BK at £799.99. I’ve been testing AOC’s option for the last couple of weeks to see how well it performs, and as to whether it’s one of the best ultrawide monitors we’ve tested.

Design

  • Solid build quality
  • Decent stand adjustment
  • Excellent port selection

The CU34G2XP/BK’s black and red frame is similar to other recent options from AOC such as the Mini LED AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK for instance, and it looks excellent. It carries the same two-tone styling which offers a classier overall aesthetic than the meaner, all-black chassis of other more affordable options, while also retaining thin bezels around the large display for modern flourishes.

This is also an easy panel to assemble with a toolless construction as the stand screws in from the bottom. In addition, the CU34G2XP/BK also has quite the adjustable stand with good degrees of tilt, height adjust and swivel so you can get comfortable. There isn’t any portrait orientation, although for a monitor of this size and width, it may have been a bit of a challenge.

Profile - AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you don’t want to use the stand, the CU34G2XP/BK is also VESA compatible with 100mm x 100mm mounts. You will have to make sure the mount you select can support a panel of this weight as at 6.51kg without the stand, it is quite hefty.

The port selection on offer here is excellent with a pair of both HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 inputs, giving four display options. As well as this, the CU34G2XP/BK offers an extensive USB hub with four US2 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 ports, as well as a USB-B option, too. There is also a headphone jack for connecting a set of external speakers directly to the monitor – something you may need to do as this AOC options lacks its own speakers, as is the case with other more affordable options from the brand.

Left ImageRight Image

Image Quality

  • Responsive and smooth output
  • Solid brightness and contrast
  • Fantastic colour accuracy

Being so affordable for a panel of its size meant that I didn’t have much in the way of expectations when plugging my colorimeter in and testing the CU34G2XP/BK. However, as with AOC’s other recent monitor releases, I was pleasantly surprised by this panel’s results, and it makes for a great option at its price.

The 34-inch panel with its 3440×1440 resolution offers decent detail and visual fidelity across a larger screen whose slight curve also added some marvellous immersion in both simulator titles such as Assetto Corsa and Dirt Rally 2.0 in my testing.

More fast-paced eSports options such as Counter-Strike 2 also had a more immersive feel too, although competitive players tend to stick with smaller screen sizes to focus on the action a little more. The uprated 180Hz refresh rate also helped those titles feel especially responsive, with the CU34G2XP/BK offering great motion handling. Support for VRR comes in the form of AMD FreeSync Premium for a tear and stutter-free experience in games, although support for adaptive sync or VRR for Nvidia GPUs seems to be absent.

Left ImageRight Image

Out-of-the-box brightness of 198 nits is fine, although a peak of 352.7 nits is perfectly reasonable. It may not be enough for the panel to take advantage of the DisplayHDR400 that’s claimed, but is enough for allowing games to pop. The same also goes for the 2400:1 contrast ratio, although it provides more in the way of dynamic range than other monitors around the same price point. With this in mind, the blacks are excellent for a VA panel with a measured level of 0.09 allowing for deep options, while whites are also nearly bang-on with a 6600K colour temperature.

The CU34G2XP/BK is also reasonably colour-accurate too, with a measured 100% of sRGB, meaning the mainstream colours required for gaming and productivity workloads are displayed perfectly. As for more specialist gamuts, the 91% DCI-P3 and 85% Adobe RGB results that this AOC option provided are solid, and technically mean you could use this panel for more colour-sensitive workloads. However, for this purpose, you are better placed with more specialist displays, even if they cost a bit more.

Software and Features

  • OSD is quite fiddly to navigate without a joystick
  • No speakers present

The CU34G2XP/BK’s on-screen display (OSD) is a little fiddly to navigate as a result of the lack of a dedicated joystick. Instead, it utilises buttons on the bottom right-hand edge of the monitor, which can make going through menus a little fiddly at first. I did find myself pressing the wrong button when I wanted to change the brightness and exit out into another portion of the OSD, although did get used to it eventually.

There are a reasonable amount of options inside the OSD, including granular control for adjusting brightness and contrast, as well as choosing between different modes for FPS, Racing and more types of games. You can also choose to enable HDR, as well as add on-screen crosshairs, for instance.

There also aren’t any speakers here to judge, which is becoming more common with gaming monitors across the board, not just more affordable ones. If you’ve got separates or a soundbar already, then this isn’t an issue, although if you lack the desk space for speakers, then internal ones would have been useful for some.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want an affordable ultrawide:

The big thing about the CU34G2XP/BK is its value for money – there aren’t many panels of this size that offer as good of an experience for as low of a price.

Buy Now

You want a more vivid panel:

The CU34G2XP/BK doesn’t get as bright as some of its more expensive competitors, limiting its credentials for super-bright images and HDR support. If that’s especially important to you, you’ll want to find something else.

Final Thoughts

Given ultrawide panels can traditionally cost a fortune, the AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK offers remarkably good value for money, offering a panel with fantastic motion handling and solid detail. What’s more, its blacks are excellent for a VA option, while the contrast is also decent for a more affordable choice.

This is also a monitor that’s easy to put together where the stand also offers some great adjustment for a 34-inch ultrawide choice. The port selection is also marvellous, especially with the addition of a fully-fledged USB hub which is a rarity on more affordable options.

The CU34G2XP/BK lacks some features against other choices in AOC’s own canon such as the AOC Agon AG405UXC, such as a slightly bigger screen and a cleverer selection of inputs with 90W PD, although that panel is nearly double the price. The same also goes for the likes of the Lenovo Legion R45w-30, which, while being bigger and offering a 5K resolution for instance, is more than double the price. The AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK therefore remains a solid choice for those wanting a bigger screen on a tighter budget with a lot to like about it. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming monitors we’ve tested.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work.

We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality.

We used a colorimeter to get benchmark results.

We used our own expert judgement for image quality.

You might like…

Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS Review

Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS Review

Reece Bithrey 2 weeks ago
AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK Review

AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK Review

Reece Bithrey 1 month ago
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024) Review

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024) Review

John Archer 1 month ago
AOC Gaming CQ27G2S/BK Review

AOC Gaming CQ27G2S/BK Review

Reece Bithrey 2 months ago
Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 Review

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 Review

Reece Bithrey 2 months ago
Samsung ViewFinity S9 Review

Samsung ViewFinity S9 Review

Adam Speight 3 months ago

FAQs

What is the game mode on the AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK?

The AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK’s game mode allows for different presets of how images are displayed for different genres of games, including racing games and FPS titles.

Trusted Reviews test data

Brightness (SDR)
Black level
Contrast ratio
White Visual Colour Temperature
sRGB
Adobe RGB
DCI-P3
AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK
352.7 nits
0.09 nits
2400:1
6600 K
100 %
85 %
91 %

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Colours
Display Technology
Screen Technology
Syncing Technology
AOC Gaming CU34G2XP/BK
£339
AOC
34 inches
808.3 x 102.9 x 367.5 MM
8.02 KG
2023
13/07/2024
3440 x 1440
DisplayHDR400
180 Hz
2 x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 4 x US2 3.2 Type-A Gen 1, 1 x USB-B
Black
LED
VA
AMD FreeSync
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words