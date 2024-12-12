Verdict

The AOC Agon Pro AG326UD is a brilliant 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor that offers sublime image quality with deep blacks and marvellous detail, as well as a seriously adjustable stand and sleek looks. It’s only on small things where it’s let down against the competition such as the lack of more advanced inputs, although for its much lower asking price, this is seriously excellent.

Pros Sublime image quality

Wonderfully adjustable stand

Great build quality Cons Lacks some more advanced inputs

OSD is quite cumbersome

Key Features 32-inch 4K 165Hz QD-OLED panel: The Agon Pro AG326UD packs it all in, with a high resolution and refresh rate QD-OLED screen.

Highly adjustable stand: The stand can also tilt, swivel, and even go into portrait orientation.

Ambient lighting: The Agon Pro AG326UD also has ambient RGB lighting on its reverse.

Introduction

The AOC Agon Pro AG326UD makes the dream of a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor that little more realistic.

On the face of it, it doesn’t seem like you’re missing out on much against more expensive panels such as the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024) and Philips Evnia 32M2N8900, which cost several hundred pounds or dollars more than the Agon Pro AG326UD’s £749.99/$799.99 price tag.

This AOC choice has the same resolution, screen size and panel type, but with a lower 165Hz refresh rate, and a slightly less impressive selection of inputs.

Nonetheless, it has all the makings of a spellbinding 4K gaming monitor that, while expensive, represents brilliant value in its respective class.

Design

Slender, sturdy chassis

Highly adjustable stand

Fantastic ports, save for the lack of some extras

The Agon Pro AG326UD immediately impresses with its slender thickness and marvellous metal frame that’s both sturdy and interesting to look at. The mounting of the panel on the stand is somewhat offset, which looks excellent.

It’s also reasonably easy to put together, with the base screwing into the main stand without the need for any tools. However, there are two screws provided in the box for mounting the screen onto the stand itself. This is unlike other monitors I’ve tested, although it isn’t too much work with the screwdriver bundled in the box. There is also a bracket included for VESA mounting it to a bracket or wall mount if you don’t want to use the included stand at all.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 32-inch screen is large and there are also minimal bezels around the top and sides, while the grey and silver frame helps the Agon Pro AG326UD fit well into my setup. If you want a splash of colour, there is ambient lighting on the rear of the panel.

The stand here offers some marvellous adjustment, with up to 150mm of height adjustment, as well as swivel, tilt and even portrait orientation. It moves with reasonable ease too, although certainly doesn’t feel as if the Agon Pro AG326UD is going to go anywhere.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Where this AOC candidate demonstrates the fact it’s more affordable than rivals from Samsung and Philips is with its selection of inputs. I should preface this with the point that the port selection of the Agon Pro AG326UD is great with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DP 1.4, a 3.5mm jack, a USB-B port for powering the three port downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub.

What’s missing compared to the competition is more advanced features such as USB4-capable Type-C ports with 90W of power delivery and display out capabilities, or a KVM switch. For some folks, they won’t be much of a sore miss, though.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Quality

Wonderfully detailed output

Deep blacks and sublime contrast

The refresh rate is not as strong as more expensive rivals

Even if this AOC monitor may not offer as extensive of a port selection as rivals, it’s worth remembering that this is still a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor which offers stunning visual fidelity with deep blacks, sublime contrast and dynamic range and more besides.

Games such as Cyberpunk 2077 look fantastic on this panel across its 32-inch screen size and are wonderfully detailed thanks to its 4K resolution. The 165Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time allow for smooth motion and responsive on-screen action in both Dirt Rally 2.0 and Counter Strike 2 in my testing, although the refresh rate here has been downgraded against the 240Hz found on the competition.

There is nonetheless support for AMD FreeSync and Adaptive Sync, so no screen tearing and juddering for both AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My trusty colorimeter also measured the Agon Pro AG326UD to have virtually perfect colour accuracy, with 100% sRGB coverage, as well as 99% DCI-P3 and 93% Adobe RGB. This means this AOC screen can display all the mainstream colours needed for gaming and productivity workloads perfectly, as well as offer fantastic coverage of colours needed for more colour-sensitive workloads.

It also measured a deep black level of just 0.01, as well as a fantastic contracts ratio of 14470:1, meaning this AOC monitor has marvellous dynamic range. It’s perhaps to be expected from a QD-OLED screen such as this one, although nonetheless makes films, games and more wonderful to look at.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with more standard OLEDs, the peak SDR brightness of the Agon Pro AG326UD isn’t too impressive, which is arguably its only weak point. My colorimeter measured a peak of just 198.5nits, which is some way below AOC’s quoted 250 nits. With this in mind, there is support for DisplayHDR True Black 400 and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness in a 3% window for properly vibrant HDR highlights.

Software and Features

Extensive OSD settings

Small joystick can be quite cumbersome to use

Built-in speakers are fine, but not great

The Agon Pro AG326UD comes with quite an extensive OSD featuring everything from on-screen crosshairs and magnification for mimicking a sniper scope to media controls and for controlling the lighting on the screen’s reverse. There are also the usual Pixel Shift and similar OLED care settings for keeping your screen in tip-top condition.

There is a joystick for cycling through different settings, although it can be quite difficult to be precise when changing settings. It’s the same story with the Evnia 32M2N8900 though, while the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED (2024) utilises Samsung’s excellent TizenOS, adding smart TV-style functionality.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This AOC choice comes with built-in speakers, which are increasingly becoming a rarity for monitors up and down the price ladder, and even if these are a pair of 8W options, they’re of a reasonable quality for casual listening with decent volume. They can be quite thin, though, and you’re much better off with a more dedicated audio solution.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want the power of a 4K QD-OLED for less: The fundamentals of the Agon Pro AG326UD are identical to the more premium-priced choices from Samsung and Philips, meaning AOC’s panel offers the same sublime image quality for a fair bit less. Buy Now You want a higher refresh rate: If 165Hz isn’t smooth enough for you, then there are other QD-OLED choices like Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024) that offer 240Hz, or even higher, refresh rates. This may be more useful for more competitive players.

Final Thoughts The AOC Agon Pro AG326UD is a brilliant 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor that offers sublime image quality with deep blacks and marvellous detail, as well as a seriously adjustable stand and sleek looks. It’s only on small things where it’s let down against the competition such as the lack of more advanced inputs such as a KVM switch, as found on the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900. However, this AOC choice has price on its side, and you aren’t missing out on too much against its much more expensive rivals. As such, it’s seriously excellent and easily one of the best gaming monitors we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work. We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We used it as our main monitor for at least a week. We used a colorimeter to get benchmark results. We used our own expert judgement for image quality.

FAQs What resolution is the AOC Agon Pro AG326UD? The AOC Agon Pro AG326UD comes with a 4K or 3840×2160 resolution across a 32-inch screen? What is the warranty of the AOC Agon Pro AG326UD? The AOC Agon Pro AG326UD comes with a 3 year warranty, which also includes burn-in protection against the QD-OLED screen.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Brightness (SDR) Black level Contrast ratio White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 AOC Agon Pro AG326UD 198.5 nits 0.01 nits 14470:1 6300 K 100 % 95 % 99 % ›