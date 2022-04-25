Verdict

The Ansmann MaxE AA 2100 is a great set of batteries. Offering decent capacity, these cells can last for up to 100 charge cycles and they also discharge quite slowly. However, the Ansmann MaxE AA 2500 are available for a similar price, so are probably the better buy.

Pros High number of charge cycles

Maintains charge well

Consistent tested capacity Cons Expensive

Availability UK RRP: £9.95

Key Features Type These are rechargeable AA NiMH batteries

Cycles These batteries can last for 1000 charge cycles

Introduction

The Ansmann MaxE AA 2100 fills out Ansmann’s range of batteries, offering a slightly more mid-range capacity. Performance and capacity tests returned good results; not only do these batteries hold their charge well, they can handle plenty of recharges as well. Overall, though, these batteries are a little too expensive; and you can find the higher-capacity Ansmann MaxE AA 2500 for a similar price.

Design and Charges

Can be recharged 1000 times

Maintains 80% charge over 12 months

Similar to the Ansmann MaxE AA 2500, the Ansmann MaxE AA 2100 are designed to deliver a good combination of life and charge maintenance. These batteries are designed to last for 1000 charge cycles, which is generous for general rechargeable batteries. In comparison, the quality Duracell Rechargeable AA batteries are designed for only 400 cycles.

These are low self-discharge cells, which means that they’ll hold 80% of their charge for 12 months. That’s a good result, and means you can charge these batteries and leave them in a drawer ready for use when you need them. If you do require a longer shelf life, then the Eneloop AA or GP ReCyko Pro AA batteries are a better choice.

Performance

High-capacity results

Stable over multiple cycles

To test the Ansmann MaxE AA 2100, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery charger. I started by testing voltage. For NiMH rechargeable batteries, this should be a minimum of 1.2V; here, I measured voltage at 1.39V. Voltage does decline as the batteries are used, but what’s important is that they have a high enough starting value.

Next, I measured capacity. Although these batteries are rated at 2100mAh, I measured them at 2354mAH, which is impressive.

I then cycled the batteries 50 times, taking capacity measurements every 10 cycles. From the graph below, you can see that the Ansmann MaxE AA 2100 consistently delivered greater capacity than their rated value, with little variance in the mix. Again, those are impressive results.

Should you buy it? If you want batteries that can handle a lot of charge cycles and deliver good capacities, then these hit the mark. These units are a little expensive, and you can get similar longevity and charge holding but with higher capacities for around the same money.

Final Thoughts The Ansmann MaxE AA 2100 are a great set of batteries, and they’d score higher if it wasn’t for the fact that the Ansmann MaxE AA 2500 can often be picked up for a similar price. Given that these batteries offer the same cycle life and charge maintenance as the 2500, I’d rather opt for the extra capacity of the latter, even if I didn’t always need it. Those requiring more longevity and a longer shelf life should opt for the Eneloop AA or GP ReCyko Pro AA instead. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity Ansmann MaxE AA 2100 2354 mAh ›