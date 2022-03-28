 large image

Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Trusted Reviews Recommended

The Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh rechargeable batteries are ideal for those with demanding needs. Sure, they’re a little more expensive than much of the competition, but with super-high capacity and a life of 1000 cycles, they’re worth the extra.

Pros

  • High capacity
  • Long lifetime
  • Stable performance

Cons

  • Expensive

Availability

  • UKRRP: £10.72

Key Features

  • TypeThese are AA NiMH (rechargeable batteries)
  • CyclesThese batteries have a lifetime of 1000 charging cycles

Introduction

NiMH rechargeable batteries are perfect for high-demand applications, whether that’s for remote-control toys or super-powerful torches. When you need the best, highest-capacity batteries, then Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh could be the perfect choice.

The best performance I’ve seen, combined with a high total lifespan makes these batteries a brilliant choice for demanding applications – although they are quite expensive.

Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh one battery lying down

Design and Charges

  • Excellent capacity
  • High number of charge cycles

Rated at 2850mAh, the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 are the highest-capacity batteries I’ve tested. That makes them an ideal choice for those gadgets that demand a lot of power.

According to Ansmann’s data, these batteries should retain 60% of their charge over a year. At this point, they should still have around 1700mAh of charge left in them, which isn’t far off what other rechargeable batteries have fresh from a full charge.

That said, there are batteries that discharge more slowly. If you’re after rechargeables for less-demanding applications – for remote controls, for example – then you’re probably better off with lower-capacity, low-discharge options, saving the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh for tough jobs.

The durability of these batteries is very good, too, and the batteries are rated to last for 1000 charges. That’s generous: more than double that of the Duracell Rechargeable 2500mAh.

Performance

  • Extremely stable performance results
  • Highest-capacity batteries that I’ve tested

I use an Ansmann Energy XC3000 to test batteries, beginning by measuring the starting voltage. For NiMH batteries, this should be a minimum of 1.2V, but the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh started at 1.3V. Voltage slowly reduces as the batteries are drained.

Next, I tested the initial capacity of the batteries following a full charge using a high-drain test (600mA +/- 20%) that ends when the batteries hit 0.94V. I found that the batteries had a capacity of 2911mAh, slightly above their rated value. This makes the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh the highest-capacity batteries I’ve tested, even more so than the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA.

Next, I cycled the batteries 50 times (charging and discharging), measuring capacity every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, the measured capacity barely fluctuates, showing that these batteries are hugely stable.

Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh performance graph

Latest deals

I’ve listed the price for four batteries, since this is the standard number. The 8-pack delivers slightly better per-battery prices.

Should you buy it?

If you need reliable, high-capacity batteries for the most demanding jobs, then these are the ones to buy.

If you need less demanding batteries for lower drain devices, such as remote controls, then there are cheaper options.

Final Thoughts

The Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh batteries aren’t cheap, but they have a high duty cycle of around 1000 charges and the highest capacity of any rechargeable AA cells I’ve tested. If you have the need for high-capacity batteries, then these are a great choice.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh
2911 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh
£10.72
Ansmann
2850 mAh
B000WDSFPM
2021
16/03/2022
Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh
Rechargeable
NiMH
AA
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

