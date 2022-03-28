Verdict

The Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh rechargeable batteries are ideal for those with demanding needs. Sure, they’re a little more expensive than much of the competition, but with super-high capacity and a life of 1000 cycles, they’re worth the extra.

Key Features Type These are AA NiMH (rechargeable batteries)

Cycles These batteries have a lifetime of 1000 charging cycles

Introduction

NiMH rechargeable batteries are perfect for high-demand applications, whether that’s for remote-control toys or super-powerful torches. When you need the best, highest-capacity batteries, then Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh could be the perfect choice.

The best performance I’ve seen, combined with a high total lifespan makes these batteries a brilliant choice for demanding applications – although they are quite expensive.

Design and Charges

Excellent capacity

High number of charge cycles

Rated at 2850mAh, the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 are the highest-capacity batteries I’ve tested. That makes them an ideal choice for those gadgets that demand a lot of power.

According to Ansmann’s data, these batteries should retain 60% of their charge over a year. At this point, they should still have around 1700mAh of charge left in them, which isn’t far off what other rechargeable batteries have fresh from a full charge.

That said, there are batteries that discharge more slowly. If you’re after rechargeables for less-demanding applications – for remote controls, for example – then you’re probably better off with lower-capacity, low-discharge options, saving the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh for tough jobs.

The durability of these batteries is very good, too, and the batteries are rated to last for 1000 charges. That’s generous: more than double that of the Duracell Rechargeable 2500mAh.

Performance

Extremely stable performance results

Highest-capacity batteries that I’ve tested

I use an Ansmann Energy XC3000 to test batteries, beginning by measuring the starting voltage. For NiMH batteries, this should be a minimum of 1.2V, but the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh started at 1.3V. Voltage slowly reduces as the batteries are drained.

Next, I tested the initial capacity of the batteries following a full charge using a high-drain test (600mA +/- 20%) that ends when the batteries hit 0.94V. I found that the batteries had a capacity of 2911mAh, slightly above their rated value. This makes the Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh the highest-capacity batteries I’ve tested, even more so than the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA.

Next, I cycled the batteries 50 times (charging and discharging), measuring capacity every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, the measured capacity barely fluctuates, showing that these batteries are hugely stable.

I’ve listed the price for four batteries, since this is the standard number. The 8-pack delivers slightly better per-battery prices.

Should you buy it? If you need reliable, high-capacity batteries for the most demanding jobs, then these are the ones to buy. If you need less demanding batteries for lower drain devices, such as remote controls, then there are cheaper options.

Final Thoughts The Ansmann Digital AA HR6 2850mAh batteries aren’t cheap, but they have a high duty cycle of around 1000 charges and the highest capacity of any rechargeable AA cells I’ve tested. If you have the need for high-capacity batteries, then these are a great choice. Trusted Score

