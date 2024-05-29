Verdict

The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus stands out as one of the largest and most powerful Bluetooth speakers in its price range. If you’re looking to rock an outdoor party, but don’t want to deal with an expensive and gigantic party speaker, this is the perfect middle ground. It looks great, sounds great and comes at a very reasonable price.

Pros Extremely loud output

Pleasant bassy sound signature

Impressive lighting effects Cons Not the most portable option

Stereo effect is lacking

Charges other devices slowly

Key Features High volume output The Souncore Boom 2 Plus can kick out some serious volume, while remaining relatively portable

Great bass response With twin subwoofers and dual passive radiators, the Boom 2 Plus delivers all the thumps, thuds and rumbles

Atmospheric lighting effects Bright colourful LED effects pulsate along to the beat creating an instant party atmosphere

Introduction

A couple of months ago, I took the Soundcore Boom 2 for a spin, and it impressed me with its rich bassy sound signature and rugged retro design. Now, there’s a new version on the scene. The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is bigger, louder and bassier, for those times when your typical Bluetooth speaker isn’t quite enough.

Looking at the two models, it’s clear that they’re related. Both have big grab handles running along the top, similar grille designs, and similar passive radiators on either side. With the Boom 2 Plus, though, everything is supersized, hinting at a seriously powerful experience. It’s so big, in fact, that Anker provides a shoulder strap in the box to help you lug it about.

The Plus version retails for $249.99 / £199.99 and I was excited to find out if it’s worth the extra outlay, and the heft, compared to the standard model. After pumping plenty of tunes in the spring sunshine, here’s what I think.

Design

Integrated handle and shoulder strap

IPX7-rated floatable design

Reactive RGB lighting on radiators

As mentioned above, there are lots of similarities between the Boom 2 Plus and the standard Boom 2, but the larger model has a slightly less boxy look. The sides sweep inwards at an angle, and the front grille is curved, resulting in more streamlined styling.

It looks even more like a 90s boombox, and I’m a big fan of the design. Both models look good in their own right, but the Boom 2 Plus feels more premium overall. They’re both mostly made from plastic, but the Plus has a nicer two-tone finish, while the housing of the standard Boom 2 feels a little more rugged and utilitarian.

I have the Phantom Black version in for testing, but it’s also available in Adventure Green and Explorer Blue if you’d prefer a little more personality. As mentioned, the black version isn’t solid black, It has a two-tone design, with dark grey panels framing the device on all sides. It’s nothing too flashy, but it does look good.

On either side of the handle, you’ll find a metal attachment point for the included shoulder strap. The strap attaches with sturdy-feeling Soundcore-branded G-Hooks, and once it’s in place, there’s almost no danger of it accidentally disconnecting. It’s a nice little inclusion and it definitely makes carrying this sizable speaker much easier.

There are rubberised buttons on the top, with mostly the same layout as its smaller sibling. There’s a power button, pairing control, volume up and down, play/pause and PartyCast and Bass Up switches. There is one new addition, though, and that’s a lighting mode button. I was really happy to see this, as it means you can switch the colour of the RGB accent lights on the radiators without needing to use the app.

Around the back, a thick rubber bung can be removed to reveal the ports. There are only two, but again, it’s an improvement on the smaller model. Here you’ll find a single USB-C port, which is used to charge the device but can also act as an output to charge other devices, and this time, there’s a 3.5mm auxiliary input, too. This is a great addition, as it means the speaker can be used with just about anything, rather than being limited to Bluetooth sources only.

This speaker is IPX7 certified, which means it’s essentially waterproof, and it’ll even float if you drop it in a swimming pool. It’s perfect for the unpredictable weather that comes with British getaways. Keep in mind you’ll need to be careful at the beach, though, as it’s not rated to withstand dust ingress.

Features

Soundcore companion app

Wireless sync with PartyCast 2.0

Works as a power bank

The Boom 2 Plus can be used with the same Soundcore companion app as the standard Boom 2, and it’s available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Once connected, you get access to a 9-band equaliser, as well as preset modes that can give you a flatter sound or emphasise the vocals and treble for different genres.

You also get finer control over the lighting effects within the app. You can choose between eight lighting effects, and you can tweak the colours of each setting. All of them seem to be music-reactive, which is fine by me, and the effects are much more impressive on the larger radiators of this device than its smaller sibling.

Firstly, the LEDs are much brighter, which makes the lighting much more impactful. The multi-colour gradient and pattern effects are much more pronounced on the larger surface of these super-sized radiators, too. My favourite mode features two colours that look like they’re chasing each other around the edge of the lighting zone, but of course, you can turn them off entirely, if you prefer.

The app also lets you control things like the brightness of the button backlighting, and you can set an automatic power-off timer if you like. There are controls for the BassUp and PartyCast options, too.

My favourite thing about this speaker, though, is that you can ignore the app completely and still get the full experience. Most functions have physical buttons and can be activated without ever opening the app, it’s only really the equaliser that you miss out on. As someone with far too many apps installed, It’s refreshing to know I can get rid of this one and not miss out on much.

PartyCast allows you to wirelessly connect up to 100 Soundcore speakers, and they’ll sync your music and lighting effects so you can fill a wide area with sound. I only tested with two speakers, but it couldn’t have been easier. Simply turn both on, press the PartyCast Button on each, and start playing some music.

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus can act as a power bank if you need to top up your smartphone or accessories on the go. It’s not the fastest charger, only outputting 10W, but it’s a handy feature nonetheless. Interestingly, the same port can fast charge the speaker at 30W, it would have been nice to see that work in both directions.

Anker hasn’t shared the exact capacity of the battery, but it says it’s good for 20 hours of playback on a charge. All I know for certain is that I charged it up when it arrived, and after plenty of use over the last couple of weeks, it’s still not dead. So whether it lasts 20 hours or not, it’ll play for a lot longer than most people will need.

Sound Quality

Warm bassy sound signature

Up to 140W of output power

BassUp 2.0 technology

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus features dual subwoofers, dual tweeters and twin passive radiators to deliver a powerful and bassy sound. In normal mode, it’ll output up to 100W and with BassUp activated it boosts to 140W. Comparatively, the standard Boom 2 maxes out at 80W with BassUp turned on.

This means it can get seriously loud. Around the house, I rarely exceeded 50% volume, and it really felt like I was cranking it up when I got anywhere close. If you need to fill a large space or are planning to use it outdoors for a garden party, then this speaker will have no trouble delivering the volume required. I bet it’d work well as a portable PA, too, when combined with a suitable microphone.

There’s little to no distortion at maximum volume when used with a Bluetooth source, and with such a loud output in a relatively compact housing, that’s impressive stuff. If typical Bluetooth speakers aren’t quite cutting it, but you don’t want to jump to a full-on party speaker, this is a great option.

The sound signature is similar to the normal Boom 2: it’s warm, bass-forward and pleasant to listen to. At the same time, the mids and highs are present and don’t get too muddied by the low-end thump. With this model, however, the extra subwoofer kicks the bass up a notch.

On the smaller speaker, I found I needed the BassUp mode active all the time to get the best sound but that’s not the case here. In fact, on tracks that are already bass-heavy, it sometimes became too much. Turning off BassUp mode can deliver a more balanced sound – it’s still warm but less exaggerated. It’s nice to have a thunderous option for party time, though.

Anker says the Boom 2 Plus can play frequencies from 40Hz – 40kHz, compared to the Boom 2’s range of 50Hz – 20kHz. I can’t say I noticed much difference at the top end, but it definitely extends a little deeper into the sub-bass frequencies. In either case, though, it’s no match for an actual subwoofer, and you’ll be missing out on some extremely deep rumble. Realistically, most music doesn’t utilise these frequencies, but sub-bass fiends may be a little disappointed.

The staging is a little lacking, too. It plays back in stereo, but the drivers are close together and don’t really deliver much of a stereo effect. If that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll need to look elsewhere, as even with multiple Soundcore speakers, you don’t seem to be able to create a wireless stereo pair.

That said, it’s clearly not the goal of this product. This is designed to crank out loud and bassy party tunes for summer gatherings, and it’s perfect for that. It excels in delivering the thumping basslines of hip-hop and house tracks, and rock, funk and soul sound just as good, too.

Should you buy it? You want a seriously powerful boombox The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus can deliver astonishingly high volume levels for its size. It’s a perfect choice for outdoor parties, without having to deal with the bulk of a typical party speaker Buy Now You need something lightweight and compact If you want something that you can throw in a backpack and keep with you, this is not the right choice. The grab handle and shoulder strap make it easier to manage than some other speakers, but it’s still too large and heavy to carry over long distances

Final Thoughts At this size, output level, and price, the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus stands out as a great option. Most similarly priced speakers are much less powerful, and more focused on portability. Meanwhile, most party speakers are more expensive, and significantly larger and heavier, too. The JBL Xtreme 4 is an obvious competitor, with a similar form factor and included shoulder strap, but it’s much more expensive, and it’s not as loud, at least on paper. The older Xtreme 3 can be found at similar prices to the Boom 2 Plus, while stocks last, but again, it’s not likely to be as loud, there are no lights and the battery doesn’t last as long. So the Boom 2 Plus definitely has its benefits. If you’re looking to upgrade to a larger and more powerful Bluetooth speaker, but don’t want something as large and cumbersome as a typical party speaker, this is one of the finest options around. It’s reasonably priced, sounds fantastic and looks great, especially when the lights pulse along with the beat. Trusted Score

How we test We test every wireless speaker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for more than a week Tested with real world use

FAQs Can the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus pair with other speakers? Yes, using PartyCast 2.0 the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus can wirelessly sync with up to 100 compatible Anker speakers. Is the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus waterproof? The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is IPX7-rated, which means it’ll withstand full submersion in water for up to 30 minutes. It also floats, so you can fish it out if it falls in the pool.