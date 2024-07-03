Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Anker Solix F3800 Review

All the power you could need, on the go

By David Ludlow July 3rd 2024 10:08am
It's one of the biggest power stations you can buy, but it also has one of the highest capacities and power outputs.
With an extendable handle, the power station can be wheeled around like a very large suitcase.
Chunky wheels make it easy to move this powerstation on the flat.
Five UK power sockets and a car charging port, with a maximum output of 6000W, means you can power a lot.
A battery expansion port allows for a total capacity of 26.9kWh.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

An absolute unit of a power station, the Anker Solix F3800 has a huge 3.84kWh capacity (upgradeable to 26.9kWh), and a true 6000W output, letting it handle any traditional appliance. Used to its maximum, it’s powerful and capable; it is a little expensive and not that efficient at lower loads, so this is a power station for those who need and will use its full capabilities.

Pros

  • Huge capacity (and expandable)
  • True 6000W AC output
  • Massive array of ports

Cons

  • Heavy
  • Relatively expensive

Key Features

  • CapacityThe integrated battery has a large capacity of 3.84kWh, and is upgradeable to 26.9kWh.
  • Power outputHas a true power output of 6000W on the AC sockets, allowing this power station to manage any standard device.

Introduction

Most power stations have fairly strict limits on what they can power, with special modes that meddle with voltage to support some higher-power devices. With the Anker Solix F3800, you get straight-up raw power, with a massive 6000W AC output, a 3.84kWh battery, and plenty of expansion options.

For those needing the maximum power backup, nothing else quite like it, but it does achieve the best results when put under considerable load.

Design and Features

  • Car charging port
  • Useful app
  • Easy to wheel around

There’s no getting around the fact that the Anker Solix F3800 is a beast of a power station. With its high power inverter and 3.84kWh battery (that’s almost half an average home’s daily power consumption), this power station is huge at a considerable 60kg.

Measuring 702 x 388 x 395mm, it’s also quite tall and bulky, using a similar design to the Anker Solix F2000. Despite all of this, the power station isn’t too hard to move around, as it has built-in wheels and slides easily on a flat floor.

Anker Solix F3800 wheel
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For longer moves, there’s a telescopic handle, which lets you move the power station as though it were a very large suitcase.

Anker Solix F3800 handle up
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the occasions where you may need to load the Anker Solix F3800 into the car, there are carry handles at the top and underneath, so it can be lifted into the boot of a car, although you’ll want two people for that job.

Ultimately, the Anker Solix F3800 is designed for people with the highest power requirements: high-power devices, such as air-con units while camping, for example; or for whole-home backup or running power tools.

The integrated battery provides plenty of power for most jobs, but you can add up to six expansion batteries for a total of 26.9kWh of power. That’s easily more than a couple of days’ worth of power for an average home; for a camper van or the like, it’s probably closer to a week’s worth of use.

Anker Solix F3800 battery expansion
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Having the capacity is one thing, but Anker has also ensured it’s easy to use all this power. There are three 100W USB-C ports on the front, which can easily handle phones, tablets, laptops and the like, plus two 12W USB-A ports. And, a 120W car socket output means you can power traditional portable devices, such as travel fridges.

Anker Solix F3800 DC ports
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the side are the five UK power sockets, which work at up to 6000W, with a surge of 9000W, meaning that spikes of power, such as a heater initially turning on, won’t cause the power station to shut down.

Anker Solix F3800 AC outlets
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The alignment of the power sockets may mean that larger plugs will block some sockets; it could be worth travelling with some extension leads if you have this issue.

Anker Solix F3800 showing how sockets can be blocked
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a car charging socket for your EV. Given that an average car will do at least 3 miles per kWh of power, the Anker Solix F3800 would provide enough power (without expansion batteries) for around 12 miles of travel. That’s not going to change the world, but if you’re in a bind and need to get to a dedicated charger, you’ve got the means.

Just be aware that with the F3800 plugged into mains power, the top power socket (next to the car charging port) doesn’t work. The other four UK power sockets are available, and the F3800 acts as a UPS, able to hand off from mains power to battery power without my test PC crashing.

There’s a screen on the front, which shows the remaining battery percentage, plus the output load (and battery time remaining) and/or the input load (and time to charge).

Anker Solix F3800 high output
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Charging is available via the ports on the side, with mains input, dual XT-60 solar inputs and a car input.

As with most of Anker’s power stations, there’s also an app that connects via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This provides the same monitoring information as the Anker Solix F3800’s front screen, control over each set of ports, plus an option to adjust the charging input voltage.

Anker Solix F3800 app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Charging and Solar

  • 2990W charging
  • Up to 2400W solar

Via a mains plug, the Anker Solix F3800 is set to charge at 2990W by default, drawing the maximum through a standard 13A UK power socket. That means you can get a full charge in just under 1.5 hours, which is handy if you need portable power fast.

Charging at this rate, I found that the Anker Solix F3800 consumed 4388Wh of power, which made the charging just 87.51% efficient. Dropping the charging rate down to 1000W, efficiency improved to 91.8%; if you’ve got lots of time, then setting the charging rate to 200W improves efficiency to an excellent 95.55%.

Dual XT-60 inputs on the side allow for up to 2400W of solar input, which is immense. If you’ve got the solar panels to support this, and a nice sunny day, the Anker Solix F3800  can be recharged in just a few hours.

Anker Solix F3800 solar and mains input
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a 120W car input, although that’s going to be exceptionally slow to use, so I see it as a backup when there aren’t alternatives.

Performance

  • Most efficient at mid-power loads
  • Relatively expensive per kWh

I tested the Anker Solix F3800 under various loads. Typically, power stations perform best when placed under a load of around half the maximum output. Testing with a 2000W load, I found that the Anker Solix F3800 delivered a total of 3269Wh, which made it 85.13% efficient: that is similar to most of the competition.

Some power is lost to run the internal systems and through the inverter, which converts DC power from the battery to AC power for standard devices.

Dropping the load to 1000W, I saw efficiency drop to 71.61%, falling to just 65.23% efficiency under a 200W load.

Testing the Anker Solix F3800 at close to its full capacity proved much harder here. Most power stations top out at around 2000W, but with its 6000W output, the Anker Solix F3800 can handle a lot more than most.

To get close to this, I ran two air conditioning units, a fan heater, and a kettle on repeated boiling cycles; that’s a crazy amount of power usage and shows how powerful the Anker Solix F3800 is. Even so, under this load, I managed a total output of 3144W, which is a decent 81.09% efficient.

Anker says that the F3800’s LFP battery will last for 3000 charge cycles until it’s at 80% capacity. Assuming that there’s a linear degradation of the battery, over this time, the power station will cost 36p per kWh, which is a little high; the Anker Solix F2000, for example, costs 33p per kWh.

However, the F3800 can be found on offer from time to time, including a £500-off discount, which brings the cost down to 31p per kWh. That’s not the cheapest that I’ve seen, but here you’re also paying for the extremely high maximum output.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You need a lot of backup power

If you’ve got high demands, both in terms of capacity and output, this is a great power station.

Buy Now

You’ve got more modest needs

If you need a power station that’s easier to transport or you don’t need as much power on the move, there are cheaper alternatives.

Final Thoughts

The Anker Solix F3800 is an absolute beast of a power station. If you can use its large capacity and high 6000W AC output, then it will give you all of the power you need.

If you’ve got lighter use requirements, this power station is probably overkill and it is not that efficient under low loads, making the F2000 a better buy.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every battery station we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test with a variety of devices to see how long the battery will last.

We test different charging methods to see how quickly the battery can be topped up.

You might like…

Stihl iMOW 7 Review

Stihl iMOW 7 Review

Chris Walsh 1 day ago
Hisense RS818N4TIC Review

Hisense RS818N4TIC Review

David Ludlow 2 days ago
Moprobo OneGo Review

Moprobo OneGo Review

David Ludlow 5 days ago
Technaxx Foldable Solar Camping Table 60W TX-252 Review

Technaxx Foldable Solar Camping Table 60W TX-252 Review

David Ludlow 5 days ago
MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Review

MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Review

David Ludlow 6 days ago
SwitchBot Lock Pro Review

SwitchBot Lock Pro Review

David Ludlow 6 days ago

FAQs

What’s the maximum capacity of the Anker Solix F3800?

The internal battery is 3.84kWh, but you can add expansion batteries up to a maximum of 26.9kWh.

What’s the maximum output of the Anker Solix F3800?

It’s AC ports are rated at 6000W, with a surge of 9000W.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
Anker Solix F3800
£3699
Anker
3890 Whr
388 x 395 x 702 INCHES
60 KG
2024
19/06/2024
Anker Solix F3800
Rechargeable
Lithium-ion
AA
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words