Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 Review

A well-priced entry-level slow juicer

By David Weston O'Dell June 10th 2024 12:47pm
AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a good entry-level slow juicer, available in a wide choice of colors. It’s simple to use, and simple to clean up and I found its juice to be good, although extraction was only average and the small feeder tube slows down prep. If you’re on a tight budget or just getting started, this is a good choice, but there are juicers with more filtering options and better extraction.

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Simple to assemble
  • Comes in array of different colors

Cons

  • No drip-stop feature
  • Small feed tube

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a slow juicer with a single speed and a reverse option.

Introduction

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a neat slow juicer for those just getting started, however it’s not without issues.

Well-priced, this is a good entry-level slow juicer, available in a wide choice of colors. It’s simple to use, and simple to clean up. After much testing, I’ve found there’s much more to this product than those basics so read on for the full verdict.

Design and features

  • Available in multiple colours
  • Simple controls
  • Small feed tube

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a powerful yet simple juicing machine. I have the rather boring light gray machine, but it’s also available in brighter colors: orange, blue, white and green, as well as black. With the range on offer, it’s easy to find a colour that complements your kitchen.

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 side view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The juicer is compact and easy to store, whether assembled or disassembled. It measures 14.8 x 15 x 6.3 inches and weighs about 6.6 lbs. The ZM1501 is relatively easy to move around the kitchen and doesn’t take up much space on your counter, which is a plus for smaller kitchens.

The ZM1501 Slow Juicer is a stand-alone appliance that operates on a standard 120V outlet. There’s a single feeding tube, and just a single rocker switch on the back that either operates the juicer at its single speed, or puts it in reverse to dislodge any items that have got stuck.

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, the small feed tube calls for extra prep time as you’ll need to cut larger fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces before juicing. If you want juice faster, the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036 may be a better choice, as it can take some whole fruits.

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 feeding tube
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The juicer comes with a 0.74 quart/0.7-liter juice container, perfect for juicing the small to medium quantities I was going for.

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 hero
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a shame that there’s no tap to prevent drops, as it’s easy to end up with mess on the counter that needs cleaning up.

I found the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 easy to assemble and disassemble, thanks to its simple design. All parts click together easily, and the included brush and wrench tool aid in cleaning and disassembling, respectively. The parts are also dishwasher-safe, which is a bonus for those who prefer machine cleaning

Performance

  • 7-spiral masticating system
  • Delicious, but pulpy, juice
  • Above average yield

The  ZM1501 has a 7-spiral masticating system that runs at 90rpm to optimize higher juicing yields. This slow speed minimizes heat build-up and oxidation, ensuring that the juice retains most of its nutrients.

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 pouring juice
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The juicer performs well on most fruits and vegetables. I juiced apples, fresh ginger, lemon, oranges, as well as some grapefruit. I watched as the auger slowly spiralled its way to move the fruits into being juiced.

The juice it yielded was bright and delicious, although it contained quite a bit of pulp. If you don’t want this, then you’ll want a juicer with a choice of filters.

I found that juice yield was about average, and the pulp was still slightly wet, showing that not all juice had been removed.

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 fresh juice
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a cheap juicer

This model is well priced and simple to use, making it good for those on a budget or just getting started.

Buy Now

You want better extraction or more filtering options

If you want higher juice extraction or a choice of filters to control the pulp in your drink, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

If you don’t make much juice or just want to get started to see if home juicing is for you, the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a decent entry-level juicer.

The juice tasted good, although extraction was average and the small feed tube slowed things down. For better extraction or faster prep, check out the guide to the best juicers.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every juicer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main juicer for the review period.

We test juicers with a variety of fruit to see how they cope and how much juice can be extracted.

You might like…

Best Juicer 2024: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

Best Juicer 2024: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

David Ludlow 4 weeks ago
Best blender: Perfectly smooth drinks the easy way

Best blender: Perfectly smooth drinks the easy way

David Ludlow 4 years ago

Full specs

USA RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Blender type
Controls
AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501
$129.99
14.8 x 6.3 x 15 INCHES
6.6 LB
2024
24/05/2024
AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501
Slow juicer
On, reverse
David Weston O'Dell
By David Weston O'Dell

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words