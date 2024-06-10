Verdict

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a good entry-level slow juicer, available in a wide choice of colors. It’s simple to use, and simple to clean up and I found its juice to be good, although extraction was only average and the small feeder tube slows down prep. If you’re on a tight budget or just getting started, this is a good choice, but there are juicers with more filtering options and better extraction.

Pros Budget-friendly

Simple to assemble

Comes in array of different colors Cons No drip-stop feature

Small feed tube

Key Features Type This is a slow juicer with a single speed and a reverse option.

Introduction

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a neat slow juicer for those just getting started, however it’s not without issues.

Well-priced, this is a good entry-level slow juicer, available in a wide choice of colors. It’s simple to use, and simple to clean up. After much testing, I’ve found there’s much more to this product than those basics so read on for the full verdict.

Design and features

Available in multiple colours

Simple controls

Small feed tube

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a powerful yet simple juicing machine. I have the rather boring light gray machine, but it’s also available in brighter colors: orange, blue, white and green, as well as black. With the range on offer, it’s easy to find a colour that complements your kitchen.

The juicer is compact and easy to store, whether assembled or disassembled. It measures 14.8 x 15 x 6.3 inches and weighs about 6.6 lbs. The ZM1501 is relatively easy to move around the kitchen and doesn’t take up much space on your counter, which is a plus for smaller kitchens.

The ZM1501 Slow Juicer is a stand-alone appliance that operates on a standard 120V outlet. There’s a single feeding tube, and just a single rocker switch on the back that either operates the juicer at its single speed, or puts it in reverse to dislodge any items that have got stuck.

However, the small feed tube calls for extra prep time as you’ll need to cut larger fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces before juicing. If you want juice faster, the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036 may be a better choice, as it can take some whole fruits.

The juicer comes with a 0.74 quart/0.7-liter juice container, perfect for juicing the small to medium quantities I was going for.

It’s a shame that there’s no tap to prevent drops, as it’s easy to end up with mess on the counter that needs cleaning up.

I found the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 easy to assemble and disassemble, thanks to its simple design. All parts click together easily, and the included brush and wrench tool aid in cleaning and disassembling, respectively. The parts are also dishwasher-safe, which is a bonus for those who prefer machine cleaning

Performance

7-spiral masticating system

Delicious, but pulpy, juice

Above average yield

The ZM1501 has a 7-spiral masticating system that runs at 90rpm to optimize higher juicing yields. This slow speed minimizes heat build-up and oxidation, ensuring that the juice retains most of its nutrients.

The juicer performs well on most fruits and vegetables. I juiced apples, fresh ginger, lemon, oranges, as well as some grapefruit. I watched as the auger slowly spiralled its way to move the fruits into being juiced.

The juice it yielded was bright and delicious, although it contained quite a bit of pulp. If you don’t want this, then you’ll want a juicer with a choice of filters.

I found that juice yield was about average, and the pulp was still slightly wet, showing that not all juice had been removed.

Should you buy it? You want a cheap juicer This model is well priced and simple to use, making it good for those on a budget or just getting started. Buy Now You want better extraction or more filtering options If you want higher juice extraction or a choice of filters to control the pulp in your drink, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts If you don’t make much juice or just want to get started to see if home juicing is for you, the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1501 is a decent entry-level juicer. The juice tasted good, although extraction was average and the small feed tube slowed things down. For better extraction or faster prep, check out the guide to the best juicers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every juicer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main juicer for the review period. We test juicers with a variety of fruit to see how they cope and how much juice can be extracted.