The AMZCHEF 5-in-1 Inovative Cold Press Slow Juicer ZM1517 is a multi-function machine. Its core is a quality slow juicer that did a brilliant job extracting juice. It also comes with a wide range of attachments. I found the slicer to be variable in quality, but the grater is useful, and meat grinder and sausage stuffer are neat entry-level tools. With an ice crusher on top, this is a great choice if you’ll use all of the functions, but a little expensive if you’ll only use the juicing component.

Pros Vast array of features

3” feeding tube

High juice yield Cons Slicer struggles with some vegetables

More expensive than a juicer only

Key Features Type This is a slow (masticating) juicer with two speeds, plus attachments for slicing and grating, crushing ice, mincing meat and making sausages.

Given that juicers have a powerful motor in them for turning the auger to extract juice, there’s no technical reason why the same motor can’t be put to different uses. For the AMZCHEF 5-in-1 Inovative Cold Press Slow Juicer ZM1517 the company demonstrates that with a slow juicer that also has attachments for slicing and grating, crushing ice and even mincing meat.

That’s quite innovative (or inovative as AMZCHEF insists on spelling it), and most functions work well enough to make this a quality juicer that can deliver extra functions.

Lots of accessories

Wide feeding chute

Simple controls

As the name alludes, the AMZCHEF 5-in-1 Inovative Cold Press Slow Juicer ZM1517 is more than just a juicer, and it’s also capable of grinding meat, making sausages, grating, slicing, and crushing ice. That reads as six features, to me.

Just like a food processor, that means that there are a lot of components, including three separate feeding tubes (juicing, grating/slicing and meat grinding), plus multiple inserts to get the different features.

If you’re not going to use all of the extra features or have a small kitchen with not much storage space, then a smaller juicer will probably make more sense.

Despite its range of features, the AMZCHEF 5-in-1 Innovative Cold Press Slow Juicer ZM1517 is quite simple to use. Each of the feeding tubes is marked to show its functions, so it’s pretty much impossible to install the grater rather than the juicer. Tubes clip securely into place, and then there’s an insert, depending on function: an auger for juicing, two grater sizes, coarse, medium and fine grinding plates for meat, and so on.

The grating and mincing tubes have a single output, but the juicing tube has two. One is underneath the attachment for fresh juice (with a tap to prevent drips), and the second is at the front for the fruit pulp, which drops into a separate attachment.

A control dial is clearly labelled with six different features. The icons make sense, so are easy to follow without having to refer to the manual, and include: soft fruits (slower speed), hard fruits (higher speed), ice, meat, slice (and grate), and a reverse button for moving backwards should an ingredient get stuck.

The main juicer attachment features a proficient 3″ wide feed tube, making it easily able to juice just about anything I put in there. The filter is specifically designed with both small and large mesh.

Despite all of its numerous attachments, the ZM1517 Slow Juicer was surprisingly easy to disassemble and clean. The juicing filter didn’t give me any issues with clogging, and it comes with a small brush for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, making it fairly easy to clean. Not to mention, all of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

Excellent juice extraction

Variable slicing performance

Useful meat grinding

Given that this is a juicer, first and foremost, that’s where I started. AMZCHEF says that its 112rpm slow screw technology is capable of yielding about 90% juice, without heat build-up and oxidization.

Using the juicer is certainly easy, as that 3″ chute meant that I didn’t have to slice up fruit and vegetables very much. AMZCHEF says hard skins need to be removed, but otherwise everything can go into the chute, so I could pretty much throw in whole fruits and vegetables

I juiced some fresh ginger, apples, lemon, and oranges, and it was pleasantly quiet. I also appreciated the option of having dual-speed modes, as well as a reverse function to help process some of the difficult-shaped or denser vegetables that got caught.

Using the low speed was ideal for softer fruits such as the oranges, while high speed was better for the apples and ginger.

I found that the juice the machine produced was rich and thick, with little separation and not much foaming. It’s about as good as you can get from a juicer.

And, the pulp, was pretty much just dried-up husk, showing that most of the juice had been removed. That’s impressive performance.

Next, I moved onto the slicer/grater attachment. I was able to grate carrots with ease. Most of the carrots made it into the bowl, but some got stuck inside the attachment. No problem, as it’s easy to scoop out what’s left. This machine could definitely handle other ingredients, such as cheese.

When I used the slicer on some onions, I ran into some difficulty with very uneven slices, and the ZM1517 doing a worse job than I could by hand. If the final dish doesn’t require precision, you’ll be alright, but it’s not a feature I’d use often.

There is an ice-crushing option, which AMZCHEF says can be used to make ice for smoothies. The result is finely crushed ice that’s good for cocktails, but if you want to make smoothies properly, a blender is a better choice, as it can take all manner of wet and dry ingredients and make a smooth drink at the end.

Lastly, the meat attachment is a 3-stage spiral extrusion. This enables meat to be ground down without destroying much of its fibers, keeping the meat intact. There are several different exit plates depending on the density or size you wish the meat to be ground into, as well as different size feeding chutes for sausage making. It may take some trial and error, especially if you are new to making sausage, but this is a handy machine to start with.

The juicer features an ultra-quiet motor, operating at less than 60dB. This meant that I was able to juice a variety of fruits and vegetables without being obnoxiously loud while operating it.

Should you buy it? You want more than a juicer A great juicer in its own right, this model can also slice, grate and mince meat. Buy Now You want juice only You can buy cheaper models that will juice fruit only. See our best juicer list for our current recommendations.

Final Thoughts All in all, the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer ZM1517 is a pretty great slow juicer, able to extract a lot of juice while leaving behind dried husk. The additional attachments add versatility; if you’ll use the extra features, this is a great choice, but you can save money and buy one of our best juicers if that’s all you want. Trusted Score

How we test We test every juicer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main juicer for the review period. We test juicers with a variety of fruit to see how they cope and how much juice can be extracted.

FAQs What features does the AMZCHEF 5-in-1 Inovative Cold Press Slow Juicer ZM1517 have? It’s a juicer, plus it can slice and grate, crush ice, mince meat and make sausages.