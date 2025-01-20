Verdict

The new Amazon Echo Show 15 (2024) is a definite improvement over the original. It is a neat, all-in-one smart display and TV replacement. Shipping with a Bluetooth remote, the Fire TV experience is easier to navigate and smoother thanks to a better processor. At the same time, the audio is better, even if this speaker doesn’t sound as good as the Echo Show 10.

This smart display is a bit expensive, and I’d like to see simpler touchscreen smart home control, but for overall flexibility, this, or the larger Echo Show 21, is hard to beat.

Pros Full Fire TV experience

Smooth and responsive

Clear display, even under bright light

Zigbee, Matter and Thread support Cons Expensive

Touch-screen smart home controls slow to get to

Key Features Screen size A 15-inch Full HD touchscreen can be used for standard Echo Show tasks and for Fire TV.

Streaming Supports the full Fire TV experience, so you can watch streaming content via any major app.

Introduction

At launch the original Echo Show 15 was a bit of a strange product: designed as an all-in-one family hub for the kitchen, it didn’t quite gel as a product until Amazon launched the Fire TV upgrade for it. Today, I have the Amazon Echo Show 15 (2024) 2nd generation product on review, which does all of the same things, but bundles a Bluetooth Fire TV remote and has a faster processor for a smoother experience.

This new model provides an improved experience at a slightly higher cost, although it now has to compete with the larger Echo Show 21, which offers the same features only with a larger screen.

Design and Build

Uses the same mount as the previous version

Desk mount with optional accessory

Volume, mute and camera privacy controls

Externally, there’s not a huge difference between the original and new Echo Show 15 models. Both are the same size and use the same wall bracket (provided), so you can conveniently swap the old one for the new one without drilling new holes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With this wall mount, the Echo Show 15 (2024) sits flush with the wall, and the device only sticks out a little more than a regular picture, so it looks neat once in place.

As with the original and the Echo Show 21, the Echo Show 15 (2024) has a VESA mount at the rear so that you can mount it on an arm, wall bracket of your choice, or the optional desktop stand.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Although there’s a 15-inch screen, the actual smart display is a little bigger, as it has a white mount and black frame that make it look more like a standard photo frame.

For this model, Amazon has moved the upgraded 13-megapixel camera into the middle of the screen. There’s a privacy slider on top, which physically turns the camera off as well as sliding a shutter in front of it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition, there are the usual volume and mute controls, which are easy enough to operate by feel alone. Not that you have to use the buttons often, as it’s mostly easier to use voice commands or the bundled Fire TV remote.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Full Fire TV experience with Bluetooth remote

13-megapixel camera

Touch interface supplements voice controls

As with the brand-new Echo Show 21, the Echo Show 15 ships with a standard Bluetooth Fire TV remote control, which controls the full Fire TV experience. This remote has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music and Apps, as well as navigation and playback controls.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It also has the Alexa activation button, using the integrated microphone for voice prompts. That’s more useful than it sounds. When the Echo Show is playing music, or you’re watching a TV show or film, using the remote lowers the volume, so it’s easier to request without having to first shout.

You get the same Fire TV experience here as with a dedicated Fire TV Stick, complete with access to all of the apps: every major streaming app is supported, so you can watch what you want.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

An Octa-core SoC provides a much smoother experience than on the original Echo Show 15, which proved to be juddery and not always very reliable.

As well as controlling the Fire TV experience, the remote can be used when the Echo Show 15 is playing music: I could skip tracks and play/pause, as well as adjust the volume. I often found myself grabbing the remote rather than using voice commands or touchscreen controls.

There’s the same Alexa experience here as with other Alexa-powered smart displays, such as the Echo Show 21. Alexa can answer questions, tell you about upcoming events, and control smart home displays.

Again, the combination of speech and display makes for a better overall experience. Control a smart light, for example, and the touchscreen gives you a slider to adjust the brightness; ask about the weather, and the display shows an overview of the next few hours, plus a preview of the next five days.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with its bigger brother, the Echo Show 15 is a full Matter controller, supporting Wi-Fi and Thread. It also has a Zigbee hub inside for direct control over existing devices.

Video feeds from cameras can be shown picture-in-picture, so I could monitor my back garden’s camera and still have the regular Echo display up.

I would like to see the Echo Show 15 take on some of the same abilities as the Echo Hub, putting smart devices front and centre. I’m not sure why Amazon doesn’t offer the Echo Hub’s interface as an option; as it stands, smart home control either required me to use my voice first or use the Smart Home option in the pull-down menu. The latter option is slow to access, and devices take a while to refresh, so it’s no good when quick control is needed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Favourite smart home devices can be accessed through a Widget, which can be displayed on the home page. Once again, Widgets are a useful tool, letting me personalise my home screen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I would like to see more variety, and it would be nice if I could have more than one large widget.

The 13-megapixel camera provides automatic tracking in video calls and can also be used for Visual ID. Once turned on, the Echo Show 15 can recognise different household members and show them personalised content.

That’s great if the device is in a shared room, as each user gets content aimed at them, such as their calendars.

There’s also remote monitoring via the Alexa app, so you can see what’s going on in your home. The camera works best when there’s light (there’s no IR) and, as there’s no motion detection or recording, the Echo Show 15 doesn’t replace a dedicated security camera.

Again, I recommend going through the settings and customising what the home page can show, as the Amazon default is to have everything turned on, from financial information and news stories to tips on how to use Alexa. With so many things turned on, the screen tends to flick quickly between different screens, which quickly becomes annoying.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sound Quality

Dual 2-inch woofers

Stereo sound via two 0.6-inch tweeters

Distorts at high volumes

Amazon has used the same sound system as on the Echo Show 21, with dual 2-inch woofers and two 0.6-inch tweeters. That’s an upgrade on the original Echo Show 15, which had two 1.6-inch full drivers.

The sound quality is definitely better. Playing OK Go’s bass-heavy This Too Shall Pass, I found that the Echo Show 15 is better at handling the track, even if the bass doesn’t hit with quite the impact that the track demands.

Stereo separation is evident to a degree, although the speakers being so close together does lessen the impact: the Foo Fighter’s Enough Space, for example, starts with a guitar that swirls from left to right, and back again; with the Echo Show 15, there’s a semblance of that, but the audio doesn’t quite fill the room.

I found that the Echo Show 15 doesn’t quite have the finesse of some rivals, with clear separation between bass, mid-range, and high-end: they don’t blend as smoothly as I’d like. And, at high volumes, the speakers can distort and sound harsh.

For watching TV shows, listening to podcasts or some light music, the Echo Show 15 is good, but if you want a speaker that can do better, the Echo Show 10 is far superior.

Video Quality

Full HD resolution

No HDR support

Bright image, even under direct light

It’s a shame Amazon hasn’t enabled HDR on this display, particularly as it’s designed as a Fire TV player. That might reduce its attractiveness as a TV replacement for some people. The display is very good overall. It is easy to see even under bright lighting or in sunlight.

While there’s only a Full HD resolution, as this screen size and at standard viewing distances, the image is sharp and clear, even with smaller fonts.

Black levels are good, and colours are vibrant enough that the Echo Show 15 can handle films and TV, as well as general information.

For a smaller kitchen, the Echo Show 15 is a good choice because it can double as a Fire TV and a general-purpose smart display.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? Buy if you want a smart display for entertainment A quality smart display when you need it, the full Fire TV experience makes this a good TV replacement where space is limited. Buy Now Don’t buy if you want something focused on smart home control If you’re looking for a smart display primarily for smart home control, the Echo Hub’s focused, smoother interface is better.

Final Thoughts Although a small tweak from the original model, the new Echo Show 15 (2024) is a neat upgrade: It’s more responsive, sounds better, and the Fire TV experience is smoother. If you’ve got the original, there’s not enough reason to upgrade, but if you’re looking for a smart display that can double as a TV and film player, then this or the larger Echo Show 21 are good choices. If you want better audio quality, the Echo Show 10 is better, while those primarily interested in smart home control should buy the Echo Hub. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every smart speaker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test smart speakers with a variety of smart devices to see how well they control them We test smart displays with a variety of video streaming services to see how good they are for entertainment. We use the same test tracks for each smart speaker to see how well each handles music.