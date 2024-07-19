Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow Review

A decent, low-cost synthetic pillow

By David Ludlow July 19th 2024 9:00am
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

A well priced pillow, the Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow feels soft to the touch, and has a washable cover. It’s not the fastest to dissipate heat, and I found it a little too tall for my comfort.

Pros

  • Good value
  • Machine washable
  • Good support

Cons

  • A little slow to dissipate heat

Key Features

  • FillingThe synthetic polyester filling is designed to replicate the feeling of feather down.

Introduction

Continuing its line of low-cost, but generally decent products, is the Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow.

This pillow is good value, and comfortable enough, but it’s a little on the firm side and doesn’t have the best heat reduction.

Design and Filling

  • Synthetic filling
  • Machine washable

The Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow is a little basic, with a standard cotton cover that’s sewn over the synthetic interior.

Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow side
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the pillow may not have a removable cover or a neater finish to it, it’s good to see that the entire pillow can be machine washed at 40°C, and can be put in the tumble dryer on the cool setting. That helps keep this pillow in the best condition. Otherwise, it’s worth plumping this pillow after sleeping on it to keep its shape.

Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow care instructions
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Amazon has used a polyester filling in this pillow, which the company says is designed to give it the feel of feather down, only with no animals harmed. As a result of the synthetic filling, the pillow is hypoallergenic.

Comfort

  • A little firm
  • Takes a while to dissipate heat

Amazon says that the pillow is designed to feel like real down. I’m not sure that’s the case exactly, but the pillow does feel soft to the touch, with a spring to it.

Whereas feathers can be very forgiving, I found that the Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow was quite a bit firmer and would only compress a little.

As a result, my head was held 13cm from the mattress, which is was just a little too tall for me, and I prefer a pillow that gives a little more. As a result, I found the more expensive Simba Hybrid Pillow a better fit overall, better replicating a down pillow.

To see how well the Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow dealt with heat, I put my head on the pillow for 10 minutes, and then took a thermal image every minute after that. As you can see from the photos below, it took four minutes for the heat to completely go, which is slower than with the Silentnight Airmax Pillow.

Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow heat 0m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow heat 1m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow heat 2m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow heat 3m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow heat 4m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a well-priced washable pillow

This pillow is comfortable enough, well priced and can go in the washing machine to keep it clean.

Buy Now

You want something that gets rid of heat faster

There are better pillows for dissipating heat, which will be a better choice for those who struggle to sleep in hot weather.

Final Thoughts

The Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow is cheap, but I think it’s outclassed by the competition.

The Silentnight Airmax Pillow is better at removing heat, while the Simba Hybrid Pillow more accurately replicates that feather down feeling.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every pillow we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main pillow for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the pillow can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep.

We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

You might like…

Silentnight Airmax Pillow Review

Silentnight Airmax Pillow Review

David Ludlow 20 hours ago
Hotpoint HTC20T322UK Review

Hotpoint HTC20T322UK Review

David Ludlow 2 days ago
Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress Review

Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress Review

David Ludlow 2 days ago
AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L Review

AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L Review

Joshkun Salih 4 days ago
Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Review

Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Review

David Ludlow 7 days ago
Indesit DIO3T131FEUK Review

Indesit DIO3T131FEUK Review

Joshkun Salih 1 week ago

FAQs

Is the Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow washable?

Yes, the entire pillow can be washed at 40°C and then tumble dried on cool.

Trusted Reviews test data

Pillow sink
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow
13 cm

Full specs

Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Washable cover
Number of layers
Layers
Pillow type
Washable inside
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow
Amazon
470 x 343 x 114 MM
930 G
B07FY9LZG7
2021
09/07/2024
Amazon Basics Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow
Yes
2
Cotton cover, polyester interior
Synthetic
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words