This AlphaSync Gaming PC offers a powerful core that’s suitable for high refresh rate 4K gaming with the combo of a Ryzen 7 9700X and RX 7900 XTX packed into a classy case with smart and clean internals. It may be expensive, but this is a build that offers reliable and functional components with oodles of power.

Pros Branded parts all round

Immense power for 4K gaming Cons Expensive if you don’t require such a powerful system

Key Features AMD RX 7900 XTX GPU This AlphaSync Gaming PC comes with AMD’s top-of-the-line graphics card for potent 4K gaming performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X CPU It also comes with one of AMD’s new CPUs, which is an efficient and potent chip for gaming and content creation workloads.

1TB WNS770 NVMe SSD This PC also comes with a solid mid-range WD SSD with decent speeds.

Introduction

As time has gone on, we’ve seen a lot of brands come and go in the pre-built gaming PC space, and one of the more reputable brands in recent times has been AlphaSync.

It makes a range of systems to suit different price points, with the specific variant I have being on the higher end of the scale, shipping with the potent combo of AMD’s new Ryzen 7 9700X CPU and RX 7900 XTX GPU.

In addition, there are also name-brand components elsewhere, such as the 1TB WD SN770 SSD, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM, Asus Prime B650M-A Wifi II motherboard and Corsair 2500D Airflow case.

All of this will run you £2199.99, which isn’t too bad of a price, when considering the cost of building a system with these components yourself. I’ve been testing this AlphaSync system to see how well it fares.

Design

Clean looks

Case provides lots of airflow

Decent I/O on motherboard

Unlike the more affordable AlphaSync PBA Diamond Gaming PC, this more powerful system utilises an off-the-shell Corsair case, namely the brand’s 2500D Airflow. This case was launched earlier in 2024 as a compact dual chamber ‘fishtank’ style option.

It’s a well-built mid-tower case designed for use with mATX motherboards, so makes this AlphaSync PC a smaller form factor choice that packs quite the punch, given the components inside. Four of the six panels are covered in mesh for airflow, with the top, right, and bottom side panels all removable with dust filters to keep out any mess.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition, there’s a tempered glass panel on the left side, with a convenient means of getting access to the inside of the system without any need to break out a screwdriver. You’ve got room for a total of up to 11 120mm fans, or eight 140mm fans, and three 120mm fans. That’s three at the top, two in the front, three on the bottom, two on the side, and a rear exhaust. If you’d prefer to mount a radiator in place, there’s support for up to 360mm in the top and bottom, up to 280mm in the front, 240mm in the side and 120mm in the rear.

On the point of fan placement, this AlphaSync PC comes with a 240mm Corsair H100 AIO, mounted on the top, as well as a pair of 120mm Corsair fans in the front, and a 120mm rear exhaust. All of these are RGB enabled, and give off quite the vibrancy when the PC is turned on. The front panel I/O with the 2500D Airflow is solid too, with a pair of USB-A ports, a USB-C, a headphone jack and a power button.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Otherwise, the internals of this PC are wonderfully clean, with excellent cable management and no unsightly mess that’s expected from professional PC builders. As well as on the fans and AIO, the XFX RX 7900 XTX card included in this PC comes with a pleasant strip of RGB for even more colour.

The Asus Prime B650M-A Wifi II motherboard comes with all the modern accoutrements from a motherboard in 2024, supporting Wi-Fi 6 networking, PCIe 5.0 on the M.2 NVMe SSD slot for super-speedy storage, and Bluetooth 5.2.

It also comes with an excellent array of ports on the back, with rear I/O that features a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, four USB 2.0 Type As, and a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, as well as 2.5-gig Ethernet and even a PS/2 port.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the PC in this configuration, you also benefit from an additional M.2 slot for adding in another SSD if the 1TB of internal capacity as standard isn’t enough. Apart from this, there are two spare PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, although they only run at x1 speeds. This may be best if you want to add in some more ports or a sound card, for instance.

Performance

Superb performance

Ray-traced 4K gameplay isn’t strong without FSR

Solid SSD speeds

One of the things I was pleasantly surprised about is that this AlphaSync PC doesn’t cut any real corners in terms of its component choice. Other prebuilt systems I’ve come across skimp on some components such as the power supply and storage in the name of offering more power. However, with a build such as this one, it comes with all big name brand components that provide both peace of mind and some excellent performance.

For our CPU, AlphaSync has opted to go for one of AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 chips. Specifically, it’s the mid-range Ryzen 7 9700X, which comes with 8 cores, 16 threads and a max boost clock of 5.5GHz. Against the older 7700X, this newer chip is also more power-efficient, with a TDP of just 65W against the 7700X’s 105W. In the Geekbench 6 and Cinebench R23 benchmark tests, it proves how powerful this chip is, with fantastic single core performance and excellent multi-core results, too.

‹ Geekbench 6 single core Geekbench 6 multi core PCMark 10 3DMark Time Spy AlphaSync Gaming PC 20052 2221 11399 26091 ›

The GPU in this system is also an AMD option, with Team Red’s top-class RX 7900 XTX that comes with 24GB of VRAM and especially beefy performance for 1440p and 4K gaming, with ray-tracing and support for FSR 3.0.

The model featured here specifically is the XFX Speedster Merc 310, which is one of the cleaner-looking models available thanks to a black metal frame with triple-fan shroud for solid cooling. Given this is AMD’s top card, it should come as little surprise as to how powerful it is, achieving some of the best scores I’ve ever seen in the likes of 3D Mark Time Spy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The combination of a potent all-AMD core with the Ryzen 7 9700X and RX 7900 XTX also translated to superb gaming performance at both 1440p and 4K.

Returnal, for instance, provided respective results of 160fps and 95fps respectively, while Rainbow Six Extraction provided 287fps and 149fps. The more intensive Cyberpunk 2077 yielded 143.13fps at 1440p and 66.22fps at 4K for non ray-traced performance, proving the RX 7900 XTX’s power in pure rasterisation terms.

‹ Cyberpunk 2077 (4K) Cyberpunk 2077 (Full HD) Cyberpunk 2077 (Quad HD) Returnal (4K) Returnal (Full HD) Returnal (Quad HD) Rainbow Six Extraction (4K) Rainbow Six Extraction (Full HD) Rainbow Six Extraction (Quad HD) AlphaSync Gaming PC 66.22 fps 186.38 fps 143.18 fps 95 fps 204 fps 160 fps 149 fps 408 fps 288 fps ›

Where this system slightly falls down is with its ray-tracing performance in Cyberpunk 2077 in its gruelling RT: Ultra preset without any form of upscaling or frame-gen tech.

Running at native 4K, the RX 7900 XTX provided results of 43.94fps at 1440p and 21.88fps at 4K. With this in mind, it certainly benefits from FSR 2.1, which pushed results up to 85.61fps and 61.48fps respectively. The recent update to FSR 3.0 adds in frame-gen tech, in a similar vein to Nvidia’s DLSS, and pushed the 4K result even further to 92.05fps.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The WD SN770 inside is one of the brand’s more ‘affordable’ gaming SSDs, but offered speeds in CrystalDiskMark that virtually matched its quoted figures, with respective read and writes of 5205.69MB/s and 4929.39MB/s.

The 1TB capacity is perfectly adequate for the bundled Windows 11 Home install, and there’s decent room for more apps and games. With the spare M.2 slot though, you are better off adding another drive inside for more storage as 1TB could be filled up quite quickly given the size of some AAA games these days.

‹ CrystalDiskMark Read speed CrystalDiskMark Write Speed AlphaSync Gaming PC 5205.69 MB/s 4929.39 MB/s ›

Should you buy it? You want a beefy system for 4K gaming and intensive tasks This AlphaSync Gaming PC offers oodles of power with both a Ryzen 7 9700X and RX 7900 XTX, as well as 32GB of RAM and a zippy SSD that makes it a great choice for intensive workloads. Buy Now You don’t need such a powerful PC A PC as powerful as this AlphaSybc option doesn’t come cheap, given its capabilities, and if you don’t need a PC to do this much, then there are more affordable choices available.

How we test Every gaming PC we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key aspects including build quality, performance, and accessibility. These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs an AAA game. We used it as our main desktop PC for at least a week. We tested the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use.

FAQs What is the warranty on the AlphaSync Gaming PC? This AlphaSync Gaming PC comes with a three-year warranty, as their other systems sold through Ebuyer do.

