Verdict

While its noise cancellation efforts and microphone could use a little work, the Alienware Pro headset is a top-tier, versatile, set of gaming cans with great battery life at an even better price. If only it were easier to lug around.

Pros Great audio quality and adequate ANC

Intuitive usage and sleek looks

Stellar battery life Cons No cup swivel or collapsible design

Average headset microphone

Key Features Adjustable active noise cancellation The Alienware Pro Headset uses two external microphones to block or reduce outside background noise with active noise cancellation technology that can be customized to your liking.

Leatherette-covered memory-foam earcups Offering a plush feel with a relaxed fit, the Alienware Pro headset can be worn for extended sessions both in and out of the house.

Long battery life Able to run for up to 75 hours via Bluetooth with ANC off, the Alienware Pro still manages multi-day battery life on 2.4Ghz with ANC on.

Introduction

Alienware is no stranger to premium devices. Its flagship $230 Alienware Pro headset now sits alongside its new gaming mouse and keyboard to form a complete package. But this isn’t just a PC peripheral: it’s a multi-platform pair of cans that, in this price bracket, offers a captivating value proposition for the platform-agnostic gamer.

The Alienware Pro Headset, which I can already commend for taking such a simple approach to its name, is a feature-rich product. There’s no denying that. But can it innovate enough in a crowded space to warrant its price tag? You’d be surprised.

Design

Sleek looks

Buttons and dials make for intuitive use

Not travel friendly

Available in a blindingly matte white affair or smarter black, the Alienware Pro Headset looks and feels like a high-end product. It’s non-reflective, barely shows prints, and is soft where it needs to be and smooth where it should be.

While rounded in almost every area, the centre of each cup had a more angular look, giving the Alienware cans character without striking a heavy gamer aesthetic to dissuade you from taking them out and about. After all, these aren’t cheap, and ANC shines in public: these could be the only cans you need.

The supremely plush leatherette cups are just the right size, nailing the sweet spot for a passive noise-isolating seal without having you feel as if you’re under the wheel of a car.

The same squishy feeling extends to the headband. It doesn’t attempt to redirect pressure with something like a band from a Steelseries’ headset. Instead, it’s reminiscent of the Sony XM3 cans I’ve used for years. Thin, light, yet somehow comfortable.

At 315g, they’re light enough for all-day use. They also proved surprisingly comfortable during the ups and downs of a run at the gym.

Externally, the headset has all the IO you could want for a multi-platform solution. It’s one of the most versatile headsets I’ve tested. It’s also one of the most intuitive and user-friendly.

With dedicated buttons and toggles, you won’t need to refer to the manual to pair another device. Once you adjust to their position on the edge of the cushions, you’re set.

However, you won’t find any handy media controls to deal with that problematic playlist you’ve been meaning to clear out for months. Paired with the lack of folding or rotating cups, they come so close to being the perfect pair of travel cans for the world-trotted gamer, but fumble the bag at the last hurdle.

Inside the simple but sleek cardboard box is the headset, the USB-C 2.4Ghz dongle, a USB-A adapter for it, a USB A-to-C cable for wired use and charging, the microphone, and its wind guard. Outside of the included logo sticker, the whole package is easy to recycle.

What’s missing is a traditional 3.5mm lead. There’s no option for analogue audio here to easily hook up to your controller’s jack or your Nintendo Switch. It’s USB or nothing in that regard.

Features

Active noise cancellation

Multi-device support

Detachable microphone

The Alienware Pro headset features large 50nm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), a detachable boom microphone, and multi-device support. 2.4Ghz wireless is there for lag-free listening, Bluetooth for mobile devices, and you can even hook them up to devices like a PlayStation 5 wirelessly or Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth or directly through USB-C.

And no, you can’t use the 2.4Ghz dongle on the Nintendo Switch.

There’s a wonderfully tactile volume wheel on the left cup. These things can get loud. What you won’t find are on-device playback controls; which was a problem when I decided to leave my phone charging inside while I dealt with garden work. The Bluetooth signal, however? Flawless.

Connecting is also a breath of fresh air. Instead of messing around with presses and holds, the three-stage wireless switch uses a spring mechanism at the bottom. Flick it up for 2.4Ghz, down for Bluetooth, and pull it further to initiate Bluetooth pairing.

Though battery life will be massively affected by the optional active noise cancellation efforts, the 750mAh cell still massively outperforms most of the competition.

Advertising a maximum 75 hours of playtime over Bluetooth with ANC off, you’ll still get a whopping 70 over 2.4Ghz. ANC knocks both options down to the 30-hour range, which is still fantastic, and a 15-minute cable hookup can give you another 8 hours worth of juice..

In practice, the Alienware Pro headset didn’t die on me once during a whole week of home and away usage. There’s no hot-swappable battery like what can come in clutch on the Steelseries Arctis Pro, but I never needed one.

Sound Quality

Clear, punchy, and loud audio

Sound, microphone, and noise cancellation are all customizable

Good background isolation

50nm drivers ensure the Alienware Pro headset can get loud and punchy without distorting. These are closed-back phones, so noise leakage even at higher volumes is kept to a minimum. The cups, while relatively small in statue, still form a great fit, keeping your listening entirely private.

In practice, sound quality is exceptional. Whether over 2.4Ghz wireless or Bluetooth, games and entertainment come through as warm, detailed, and with plenty of directional separation. In a professional setting on games like Overwatch 2, it was easy to discern the footsteps of a particular enemy and even predict exactly who would come around the corner first–and when.

In quieter, moodier situations with the survival horror title Resident Evil 2, distant groans and nearby shuffles were pronounced, with occasional gunfire rebounding well and the metallic jangling of shells bouncing along the floor adding depth to the whole experience.

Electing for some late-night viewing, I even hooked them up via Bluetooth to my XGIMI Horizon projector. Vocals vital to the atmosphere of a true crime show came through clear as day with easily enough on the low-end to highlight hushed tones, tense courtrooms, and gravelly voices.

Fine-tuning the experience means turning to the Dolby Access app. The Alienware Arena software only includes microphone tweaks and settings you can change on-device.

Accessing Dobly Access through it, however, unlocks what is normally a paid license to the Atmos codec. You can only lightly change the sound profile of its own presets to bounce between detailed, balanced, warm, or neutral flavours, but there’s something endearing about its simplicity.

The detachable boom mic, while wonderfully flexible and rigid both, isn’t the best. Like so many others in this form factor, it produces a heavily compressed sound with notable background fuzz whether you enable noise cancellation or not.

You won’t be too loud or quiet with its default options, and your friends won’t really struggle to understand your commands, but it sounds incredibly average for a gaming headset. This isn’t one you’ll be launching a content creation career with.

For calls on the go, the noise cancellation microphones will attempt to pick you up with similarly unimpressive results.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a go-anywhere, do anything headset The Alienware Pro Headset can hook up to almost anything and cancel out the sounds of those nearby. It’s far from the best solution for the travelling gamer, but the versatility is welcome. Buy Now You want go anywhere, do anything cans The Alienware Pro Headset can take phone calls without the boom mic, but it can’t fold down, and it can’t control your playlist.

Final Thoughts Versatile, comfortable, and easy to get along with, the Alienware Pro headset almost fully comes through on the promise made by its name. It’s a great-sounding solution for gamers, and an even easier value proposition for those who play across multiple systems. Its on-the-go credentials, however, are slightly lacking. There’s still plenty of room for improvement. A detachable microphone is of so-so quality, and while the noise cancellation is good, it’s not stellar, and is prone to introducing unwanted noise of its own in some select scenarios. At the advertised sticker price, the Alienware Pro headset greatly improves the company’s more visually questionable cans of the past. They’re also a more affordable alternative to the incredible Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro and the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. They’re a great buy, but you might find something more suitable in the best gaming headsets, or even just the best headphones out there. Trusted Score

How we test Every headset we test is used for at least a week. Various things are tested: Ease of use, is it suitable for everyday use, gaming or work. We test what platforms it works best on, and what connectivity options it has, e.g. Bluetooth, wireless, and any software it comes with. If applicable, we also test battery life. We also evaluate its audio playback quality with music and games Used over multiple weeks at home and on-the-go. Compared to other popular products at and around its price point. Connecting to multiple devices over Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz wireless, and USB.

FAQs Can the Alienware Pro headset connect wirelessly to the Nintendo Switch? Only via Bluetooth. The Nintendo Switch will acknowledge the existence of a USB device if the 2.4Ghz receiver is plugged in, but no audio will go through. Does the Alienware Pro headset have a 3.5mm jack? No, the only cabled option on the Alienware Pro headset itself is USB-C.