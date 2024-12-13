Verdict

The Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 doesn’t stand out as a gaming laptop – ideal if you struggle to justify spending extra on a PC to play games – and it’s also significantly cheaper that some of the competition, even if you opt for the higher spec. It’s not necessarily the best laptop in its class, but it’s undeniably great value.

Pros Simple, minimal bling design

Strong core specs

Big, colour-rich screen

Solid keyboard and massive touchpad Cons Not the fastest gaming laptop for the money

Brash, mid-range heavy audio

Disappointing battery life

Key Features Gaming spec without the style or size With its Core 7 Ultra CPU and RTX 4060, this machine can handle games like a specialist laptop, yet it could pass as a mainstream laptop for work and content creation.

Big, high-resolution, high-refresh display You don’t get any OLED goodness here, but you do get a strong 16-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and a 244Hz refresh rate.

AI-Ready While it doesn’t have the CoPilot + enhancements of the latest Qualcomm-powered machines, it does have an NPU, a capable GPU and the on-trend CoPilot key.

Introduction

The Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 is a gaming laptop for those who don’t like traditional gaming laptops. In fact, thanks to some features aimed squarely at creative types, you could argue that it’s not necessarily a gaming laptop at all.

There’s nothing in the design of its aluminium shell that screams ‘gamer’ and RGB lighting is restricted to the keyboard only, with no glowing logos or flashing light bars lurking underneath the screen. Sure, it’s no Macbook Air M3 rival, but it’s a long way from being as thick or chunky as your average gaming behemoth.

Yet underneath its sedate, almost professional exterior, you’ll find the kind of CPU and GPU horsepower you need to run games at decent frame rates, along with the big QHD+ screen and speakers that make blockbusters look and sound their best.

This is a laptop you can claim to be buying for work or creative endeavours, but that shouldn’t let you down when you fancy a few hours of Horizon Forbidden West or Elden Ring. At least, that’s the theory, but how does the Predator Triton Neo 16 work out in practice? I’ve spent a lot of time over the last two weeks finding out.

Design and Keyboard

Simple all-aluminium chassis

Slim and light by gaming laptop standards

Comfortable keyboard and large trackpad make a good device for getting work done

As I said, the Triton Neo 16 is a remarkably subdued gaming laptop. If it weren’t for the Predator branding and logos on the lid and base and the speaker grilles above the keyboard, you might assume it was one of Acer’s mainstream laptops targeting small businesses or families.

The quality level is, however, higher, with an almost seamless aluminium shell, a solid feel and only a little excess flex in the lid to worry you.

It is a little thicker than most mainstream laptops but slimmer than your average gaming beast, with a slightly wedge-shape profile that tapers up to 19.9mm at the rear.

The 359 x 262mm desktop footprint is just what you’d expect from a 16-inch device. At 2.05Kg it’s not offensively heavy, either, though you’ll need to factor in the 539g weight of the 230W power brick if you’re planning to take it on the road.

There’s plenty of room for connectivity, without any ports and sockets at the rear. On the left, you’ll find the power input, two USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone socket. On the right, we have two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a micro SD card slot and an HDMI 2.1 video out.

There’s no Ethernet onboard, but with Wi-Fi 6E that’s not so much of an issue, and you could always use a USB Type-C dock or adapter. As a final note, I’m a fan of the bulky, right-angled plug on the thick cable from the power adaptor; it looks more secure than most barrel plugs and has less chance of breaking the socket should the laptop take a fall.

The RGB-backlit keyboard is the closest thing here to gamer bling, with effects set either by Windows Dynamic Lighting or Acer’s Predator Sense app. The keyboard itself is a solid effort, with large, flat-topped keys that are well-spaced out, a column of media control and function keys on the right, and only a few annoying quirks, most particularly the half-sized, split Shift/Backslash key on the left.

The action is tight, with very little wobble in the keys, and some useful tactile feedback when you tap and release as you type. More hardcore gamers might want something clickier and, as a writer, I’d like something slightly lighter, but this covers a good range of users in between.

The trackpad, meanwhile, is whacking, taking up a 15cm by 9cm space below the keyboard, and providing ample space for navigating complex interfaces or making tricky selections in creative apps. It’s not glass, but it feels smooth and precise. What’s more, there’s a fingerprint scanner hiding in the top-left corner. I had a bit more pain than average setting this up to work with my fingerprints, but once that was over it was pretty much faultless in logging me in fast.

This isn’t one of Acer’s more sustainability-focused laptops, so I have no info about the use of recycled materials or eco-manufacturing efforts. What I can tell you is that it arrived in recycled cardboard packaging, with no foam inserts or unnecessary plastic bits in sight.

Screen

Not OLED, but high brightness levels boost contrast and clarity

Impressive colour reproduction

The audio quality doesn’t match up to the display

The Triton Neo 16’s screen doesn’t give you the deep blacks and ultra-bright highlights of an OLED screen, but it has a lot of other stuff I like.

The 16-inch size and 2560 x 1600 resolution are great not just for gaming, but for working with high-resolution images or video, or simply multi-tasking across a bunch of windows when you’re trying to catch up on your office work.

The 16:10 aspect ratio helps create the impression that you’re working on a bigger screen, even though – in terms of dimensions – it’s not much bigger than a 15.6-inch, 16:9 display. You’ve also got a 240Hz refresh rate for eSports gaming, though you might not always have the power you need to max that out.

It’s also bright, reaching 535.5 nits according to my colorimeter, and while black levels are slightly too high, you still get a clear, high-contrast image, with a contrast ratio of 1169.8:1.

Best of all, colour reproduction is impressive. I measured sRGB coverage at 99.7% with a 139.5% gamut volume, while I measured DCI-P3 coverage at 97.6% with a 98.8% volume. That’s a little off Acer’s claimed 100%, but not seriously, and I’d happily use this screen both for entertainment and creative work. It’s one of the best IPS screens I’ve used for watching 4K video.

I’d like to say that the audio measured up, but while the output from the speakers comes through loud and clear, the actual tone is thin and often obnoxiously brash.

I tried it with and without the DTS-X: Ultra app active and with EQ settings to bolster the bass and mid-range, but nothing seemed to make it listenable at any decent volume. I suggest buyers do what I did, and plug a set of headphones in.

Performance

Great performance for mainstream productivity and creative apps

Core Ultra 7 and RTX 4060 combo delivers decent frame rates at 1080p

1440p and Ray Tracing possible with help from DLSS

Our test Triton Neo 16 sticks to what, by gaming laptop standards, is a fairly entry-level spec. You get a Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, with six performance cores, eight efficient cores and two low-power efficient cores running 22 threads at maximum speeds of between 2.5GHz and 4.8GHz, depending on the core.

This also brings a built-in NPU for a basic level of AI acceleration, along with an ARC GPU for when battery life matters more than raw performance. In more demanding apps and games, this will be ignored in favour of an RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 onboard, while you have 16GB of DDR RAM and two 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs in a RAID0 array.

If that’s not enough power for you, there is a version available with a Core Ultra 9 185H, an RTX 4070 and 32GB of RAM. All in all, that’s a worthwhile upgrade for an extra £200

This isn’t one of those machines with monumental vents everywhere you look, but it features Acer’s 5th generation Aeroblade fan technology and liquid metal thermal grease in the cooling system. This, and the space inside the laptop, should give you a bit more thermal headroom when you’re pushing these components hard.

Performance in mainstream productivity and creative apps is very good, with the Triton Neo 16 outperforming the similarly-specced HP Omen Transcend 14 in Geekbench 6 and PC Mark 10, and coming close to the performance of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, which has a superior Core Ultra 9 CPU to work with.

‹ Geekbench 6 single core Geekbench 6 multi core Cinebench R23 multi core Cinebench R23 single core 3DMark Time Spy CrystalDiskMark Read speed CrystalDiskMark Write Speed Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 2194 12381 16304 1682 9160 12682.56 MB/s 12007.41 MB/s ›

What’s more, the Triton Neo 16 produced better results than both in the Cinebench R23 multi-core rendering test, while also coming out on top across the three Blender rendering benchmarks, scoring 113.57, 71.69 and 53.12 to the Zephyrus’s 94.68, 49.20 and 43.047. I’ve seen more powerful systems for 3D graphics or 4K video work, but this one isn’t going to hold you back in your ambitions.

As for gaming, you’re not going to be able to play games at QHD or native resolution with ray-tracing turned on and all quality settings maxed out, but with some compromises here and there you can get some fantastic results. In Returnal I could get 75fps at a 1080p resolution with Ultra settings, or 69fps in QHD with a little help from DLSS.

In Cyberpunk 2077 with Ultra settings, I could get 56.91fps at 1080p or 34.43 at 1440p, but with a little DLSS magic, I could up that to 73fps and 55.92fps respectively. RT Ultra settings were a bit much to expect at any resolution, but you can get 30fps or more with DLSS and over 40fps with frame generation enabled. In short, there’s enough power here to run today’s most demanding games at a decent frame rate, and I can’t see it having any problems in the next few years as long as you’re realistic about resolutions and image quality.

I wouldn’t hold out too much hope of getting near 240Hz with modern eSports titles, but I did get 133fps on Rainbow Six: Extraction at 1080p and Ultra settings, and 82fps in QHD. Older titles will be more forgiving, or you could lower quality settings to prioritise the frame rate.

Software

Some bloatware pre-installed

Acer Predator Sense app provides genuinely useful performance profiles

It’s no surprise to find some trial apps and bloatware pre-installed on the Triton Neo 16, including Express VPN, McAfee LiveSafe and DTS Sound Unbound all in place.

You also get an app for the Planet9 eSports social platform, but the only really must-have app is Acer’s Predator Sense. This gives you everything you need to tweak clock speeds and fan speeds or switch between four different performance profiles; Quiet, Balanced, Performance and Turbo.

The latter two can net you some extra FPS, though it varies from game to game. In Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, I could boost 1080p Ultra frame rates from 59.61fps to 64fps in Performance or 71.72fps in Turbo. However, this came with an equal boost to fan noise, reaching a raucous 53.2dBA in Turbo mode.

Battery Life

Underwhelming battery life even in basic office work

If there’s one area where slimmer and lighter creative or productivity laptops might have an edge over the Acer, it’s battery life.

The Triton Neo 16 only managed five hours and 14 minutes in PC Mark 10’s Modern Office battery benchmark, and an hour of streaming Netflix at full brightness saw the battery fall by 24%. At least the 230W charger gets it back into the game fast, getting the battery back up from zero to 38% in 30 minutes.

Should you buy it? You need a laptop that can handle work and play The Triton Neo 16 is a bit of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It has a big screen, good performance and solid ergonomics to handle life in the home office, and the AI, colour repro skills and processing power to work as a creative powerhouse. And when the day’s work is done, it’s great for gaming. Buy Now You want a laptop that excels for creative work or gaming The Triton Neo 16 is versatile, but there are better options for work, or out-and-out gaming laptops that give you more 3D horsepower for less. You could find something as capable for work and creative tasks that’s also a lot lighter. There’s a price to pay for its flexibility.

Final Thoughts There are other laptops out there trying to cover the same gaming-meets-creative bases as the Triton Neo 16. The Razer Blade 16 can also double as a professional laptop while boasting serious gaming credentials. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 overtly appeals to both groups and has a more interesting style to boot. Both also have superb OLED screens. Where the Triton Neo 16 wins, though, is that it doesn’t stand out as a gaming laptop – handy if you struggle to justify spending extra on a PC to play games – and that it’s also significantly cheaper, even if you opt for the higher spec. It’s not necessarily the best laptop in its class, but it’s undeniably great value. Trusted Score

How we test Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key factors, including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life. These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs popular apps. We used as our main laptop for at least a week. We test the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use. We test the screen with a colorimeter and real-world use.

