The Acer Predator Triton 14 (2023) packs in plenty of strong gaming specs and an impressive 250Hz Mini LED panel. But, it could be hamstrung by a high starting price.

Availability UK RRP: £2199

USA RRP: $1499

Europe RRP: €2399

Key Features 14-inch Mini LED display An exciting Mini LED panel, teamed up with a 250Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution.

13th Gen Intel processor There may only be one option but the Intel Core i3-13700H should be extremely capable.

RTX 4050 / RTX 4070 With the option of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070, this laptop can suit entry-level or dedicated gamers.

Introduction

The latest iteration of Acer’s small and powerful gaming laptop comes without the ‘300’ moniker this time around. The Acer Predator Triton 14 is an interesting device, if just to have a laptop on the market that gives the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) a run for its money.

With a newly trimmed-down name, the slim and light Predator Triton 14 looks like an appealing device in the smaller form factor gaming laptop space, where the G14 has faced little strong competition outside of the Razer Blade 14. Compared to the Asus, the Acer takes a more relaxed approach to its design and even offers a lower spec base model, which could appeal to those happy with lower power – if the price is right.

Price and Availability

The pricing of the Acer Predator Triton 14 looks to be cause for concern, especially up against its strong ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) rival.

The Triton 14 is set to be available in the UK in May/June with a starting price of £2199/$1499/€2499, with release dates in North America and the rest of EMEA confirmed for May.

This could make the new Acer portable powerhouse a tough sell. The starting price is higher, but it’s also for a model sporting an RTX 4050. The Asus ROG G14 base model has the higher-end RTX 4060. The proof will be in the pudding though.

Design and Keyboard

Underwhelming or understated design

Flashy RGB keyboard

Tiny trackpad

The most striking thing about the look of the Acer Predator Triton 14 is how not striking it is. It’s a design that will underwhelm many, but for dislikers of angular and more eye-catching gaming laptops, this might be refreshingly tame.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Regardless of the overall look, the device is impressively small, coming in at 1.7kg heavy and just 19.9mm thin. These trim specifications largely line up with what the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) is offering. I was able to handle the Triton 14 and it felt just as these measurements suggest, a great laptop to take from meeting to meeting or transporting from home to work. You’ll be able to game wherever you want on this machine, with little effort required to move it around.

I was less impressed with the keyboard and trackpad combination. Neither are bad but, up against the G14, you’ve got to be on your A-game. The travel was decent, despite the slim body, but there was a bit of mushiness to the feedback. I’ll need more time with this device, but most will be happy with the keys – it’s just keyboard enthusiasts or those that have used something better, like the excellent Asus gaming laptop keyboard, that may have qualms.

The trackpad is particularly teeny, with a fingerprint scanner taking up a small amount of it too. It’s not a huge issue, as you can just opt for an external mouse when gaming but, for daily-use outside gaming, it’s annoyingly diddy. However, the size doesn’t affect the click, as there’s a satisfying and responsive press.

There’s a good selection of ports for such a pint-sized laptop. You’ll find a Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, an HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader – strong stuff. Acer also offers up Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E on the connectivity front.

Specs and Performance

Intel Core i7-13700H CPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070

The Acer Predator Triton 14 isn’t packing in as much power as the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, topping out at the RTX 4070 graphics chip – it’s rival is stunningly giving an RTX 4090 a go. Nevertheless, portable performance with any 40-series GPU is likely to find a market. The RTX 4070 comes with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and the RTX 4050 has 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. No word on the wattage yet.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The GPUs are backed up by a solitary processor option, the Intel Core i7-13700H, as well as up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. These specs should make for potent combinations, whether you pick the RTX 4050 or 4070, with the former setting you up for decent entry-level gaming and some creative work. The latter should offer up strong mid-tier gaming in AAA titles. It’ll be our full review when we can fully confirm these expectations though.

The components are set to be helped by Acer’s 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D fan technology cooling system, with Vortex Flow and a liquid metal solution.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Like the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) that’s on its way, the Triton 14 has an option for a Mini LED display. This option is a 2560×1600, 250Hz and HDR 600 panel. In my short time with the laptop, the Mini LED looks like it’ll nail exactly what is expected from the technology. This display can get very bright, the colours looked lush and they popped against the deep blacks.

There was no testing to be done on the Acer Predator Triton 14 laptop’s battery life during my hands-on time, naturally, but it comes with a 76Wh cell – the same as the G14.

Early Verdict The Acer Predator Triton 14 looks like it has plenty going for it. There are strong specs across the board, from powerful components to an exciting 250Hz Mini LED panel. However, with a key rival like the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) offering higher specs at a lower price, the Triton 14 might struggle to get off to a running start.

