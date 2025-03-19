Verdict The Acer Nitro 14 (2024) is a decent gaming laptop for 1080p gaming with a solid power core, as well as a decent 1920x1200 display and fantastic port selection. Just watch out for its meagre battery life and thin-sounding speakers.

Pros Solid performance for 1080p gaming

Solid performance for 1080p gaming Understated looks

Understated looks Excellent port selection Cons Meagre battery life

Meagre battery life Dimmer display

Key Features AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS & RTX 4050 The Nitro 14 (2024) comes with a solid 8 core/16 thread processor and solid GPU for 1080p gaming.

1920×1200 120Hz IPS screen: It also comes with a decent display with good colours, viewing angles, and smooth motion.

76Whr battery: The Nitro 14 (2024) also has a reasonably sized battery that can last for a few hours away from the mains.

Introduction

The Acer Nitro 14 (2024) represents the brand’s latest addition to its long-running and popular series of compact Nitro gaming laptops.

This particular model packs in a solid combo for Full HD gaming, with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and an RTX 4050 laptop GPU, as well as a 14.5-inch 1920×1200 120Hz IPS screen, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. In this base configuration, the Nitro 14 (2024) is going to run you £1199/$1299.

That price tag puts it up against the likes of the Lenovo LOQ 15i and even Acer’s Nitro 5 (2023), which has represented a great value option in the past. I’ve been testing this newer 2024 model to see how well it compares.

Design and Keyboard

Solid build quality

Excellent port selection

Keyboard and trackpad feel a tad spongey

Where a lot of gaming laptops can be a bit wacky with their overall looks, the Nitro 14 (2024) opts for a more restrained profile. It’s a mostly black frame, with a shiny Nitro logo on the lid and translucent orange cooling vents for a welcome bit of flair.

This laptop is mostly plastic on the bottom casing, with a metal lid and internal surround by the keyboard and trackpad. This means there isn’t any real creaking or flex in the chassis. In addition, the 2kg weight puts this on the lighter end of gaming laptops, and it makes the Nitro 14 (2024) reasonably portable.

The port selection here is solid too, although unlike a lot of other gaming laptops, they’re spread across both the left and right sides as opposed to being on the rear.

On the left side, the Nitro 14 (2024) has a barrel jack for connecting to the mains, a headphone jack, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A and a USB4 capable Type C port with Power Delivery and DP Alt mode. The right side houses another USB-C port, although this one is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 option, while there is another USB-A port, a Micro SD reader and a full-size HDMI 2.1 option. That’s pretty good.

Open the lid up, and you’ll find a compact keyboard layout, complete with function row, arrow keys and a single column of function keys. There is some especially bright RGB lighting that stays on incessantly if you want a splash of colours while gaming or working.

The keyboard itself offers decent travel and reasonable tactility, even if it can feel a tad spongey at times.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The trackpad is a decent size too, although lacks a positive actuation with its clicks. There’s a dampened feel to it, which can impact overall accuracy.

Display and Sound

Solid resolution and smooth refresh rate

Slightly dimmer display

Speakers can sound thin

It’s usually on the display front where laptops tend to cut a couple of corners, although the Nitro 14 (2024) opts to go for a solid 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS option with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate for decent responsiveness.

This panel hits our targets with an okay peak brightness figure of 308.3 nits, although its 1230:1 contrast ratio means this panel lacks a little bit of dynamic range against the competition. A 0.20 black level is perfectly fine for an IPS panel, and the Nitro 14 (2024) displays reasonably deep blacks, while its 6300K colour temperature is excellent.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The panel is solid in terms of colour accuracy, with 99% coverage of the mainstream sRGB colour space meaning colours needed for productivity and gaming workloads are displayed pretty much perfectly. The 78% DCI-P3 and 77% Adobe RGB results are decent too, although prove this isn’t the best screen for more specialist, colour-sensitive workloads.

The speakers here aren’t much to write home about, though. There’s enough volume for general media consumption, although it’s mostly mid-range with little in the way of low-end impact.

Performance

Decent overall gaming results

RTX 4050 offers solid power

Speedy SSD in a decent capacity

Inside, the Nitro 14 (2024) offers a reasonable combo of an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and RTX 4050 to power it to some decent gaming results at 1080p and its native 1920×1200 resolution.

The Ryzen 7 8845HS is a capable eight-core and 16-thread processor that served up some decent results in the likes of Geekbench 6 and Cinebench R23, especially in multi-core results that better options such as the Lenovo LOQ 15i with its Intel Core i5-13500H, and a previous gen Acer Nitro 16 with an Intel Core i7-13700H inside.

In moving over to some games, the likes of the 64fps in Returnal at Full HD and 58.16fps in Cyberpunk 2077 are on par and slightly behind those candidates that use the same RTX 4050 laptop GPU. More eSports-focused titles such as Rainbow Six Extraction will also fare rather well too, with a 124fps result at Full HD sat right in the middle of the competition.

The fun of DLSS 3.0 boosts Cyberpunk 2077 to 65.09fps, although ray-traced performance on the game’s RT: Ultra preset means results take a hit down to 22.38fps. You’re better off turning ray-tracing off if you don’t want to use DLSS, though.

The Nitro 14 (2024) comes with a respectable 16GB of RAM and a solid 512GB SSD, giving you decent capacity for both multi-tasking workloads and for storing a reasonable amount of files and apps. The SSD here is also quick, with some recorded read speeds of 7164.47MB/s and writes of 5019.12MB/s.

Software

Reasonably clean Windows 11 install

Acer NitroSense is a useful system app

ExpressVPN & McAfee pre-installed

The Nitro 14 (2024) comes running Windows 11, and as it comes with one of AMD’s Ryzen 8000 series of laptop chips, there is AI functionality baked in. Hence the inclusion of Microsoft’s Copilot key on the bottom row of the keyboard, which acts as a shortcut key for Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is a range of Acer-specific software pre-installed, such as Acer JumpStart which is essentially a hyperlink to the Acer website, while NitroSense allows you to check on your system’s vitals, fiddle with fan speeds and set different profiles depending on what kind of tasks you’re working on, be it office or gaming workloads.

Apart from this, there’s ExpressVPN and McAfee anti-virus installed as additional programs, should you want or need them.

Battery Life

Lasted for 4 hours 12 minutes minutes in the battery test

Capable of lasting for half a working day

As much as the Nitro 14 (2024) is a gaming laptop, the components inside aren’t, on the surface, all too power hungry. With this in mind, the 4 hours 12 minute result in the PC Mark 10 battery test at the requisite 150 nits of brightness still isn’t too impressive.

It means that you’ll have to spend a lot of your time with the Nitro 14 (2024) plugged in to mains power, as you perhaps should with a gaming laptop anyway, as using them on battery reduces their overall performance.

Nonetheless, the 230W barrel jack charger was reasonably brisk to recharge the 76Whr cell, taking 48 minutes to go from zero to 50% , and 98 minutes for a full charge from empty.

Should you buy it?

You want solid 1080p gaming performance: The Ryzen 7 8845HS and RTX 4050 inside the Nitro 14 (2024) may not be the flashiest components, but they get the job done in terms of offering decent gaming oomph at 1080p. You want longer battery life: Where the Nitro 14 (2024) falls down is with its weaker battery life, lasting only four hours or so away from the mains. If you want a laptop with stronger longevity, you will want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Acer Nitro 14 (2024) is a decent gaming laptop for 1080p gaming with a solid power core, as well as a decent 1920×1200 display and fantastic port selection. Just watch out for its meagre battery life and thin-sounding speakers. With this in mind, the Lenovo LOQ 15i may offer a tad more power, but its battery life is even an hour shorter than the Nitro 14 (2024), and Acer’s display is also much stronger in terms of colour accuracy and general performance. You may be paying a bit more than some moe budget-oriented gaming laptops, but the Nitro 14 (2024) is a solid pick overall. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming laptops we’ve tested. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key factors, including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life. These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs popular apps. We used as our main laptop for at least a week.

We used as our main laptop for at least a week. We test the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use.

We test the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use. We test the screen with a colorimeter and real-world use.

We test the screen with a colorimeter and real-world use. We test the battery with a benchmark test and real-world use.

FAQs

How much does the Acer Nitro 14 (2024) weigh? The Acer Nitro 14 (2024) weighs in at 2kg, making it quite portable for a gaming laptop.

Test Data Acer Nitro 14 Review PCMark 10 8377 Cinebench R23 multi core 16362 Cinebench R23 single core 1733 Geekbench 6 single core 2511 Geekbench 6 multi core 12007 3DMark Time Spy 8473 CrystalDiskMark Read speed 7164.47 MB/s CrystalDiskMark Write Speed 5019.12 MB/s Brightness (SDR) 308.3 nits Black level 0.20 nits Contrast ratio 1230:1 White Visual Colour Temperature 6300 K sRGB 99 % Adobe RGB 77 % DCI-P3 78 % PCMark Battery (office) 4.25 hrs Battery discharge after 60 minutes of online Netflix playback 19 % Battery recharge time 98 mins