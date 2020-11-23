Hands on: Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) Review

First Impressions The Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) packs all the perks of its predecessor, with a few much-needed updates. While the laptop isn’t designed to take on heavy tasks, it should be more than capable of completing less intensive creative work, such as photography and video editing, without breaking the bank.

Key Specifications Review Price: £1599.99

Up to 15.6-inch FHD display

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU

16GB RAM

512GB storage

From 1.7kg

The Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) sits at the lower end of Acer’s laptop range that’s aimed at creative professionals searching for a capable notebook with a more affordable engine.

The laptop follows on from last year’s ConceptD 3, a device we had mixed feelings about. While we were impressed with the 2019 model’s performance and wide colour gamut display, the touchpad and keyboard left something to be desired. Let’s see if Acer can improve upon these aspects this time around.

Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) release date – when will it launch?

The Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) will be available to buy from December 2020.

Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) price – how much will it cost?

While the Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) sits at the lower end of the ConceptD range, it isn’t exactly cheap. Prices for the laptop start at £1,599.99.

This price is for the 14-inch models with the Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) – A notebook aimed at creatives

The ConceptD 3 (2020) looks like a laptop aimed at media professionals. The clean, white, ceramic finish and chunky squared-off edges are the polar opposite of its closest competitor, the MacBook Pro 16, and the orange backlight behind the keyboard offers a unique flair.

While it may not be as slim and lightweight as some of its competitors, the ConceptD 3 (2020) is by no means a heavy device. The 15.6-inch model weighs in at less than 1.7kg, while the 14-inch version comes in at under 1.5kg. Acer’s ConceptD range doesn’t fall below 14-inches, meaning this is likely the most portable option you’ll find in the range for on-the-go creative work.

The ConceptD 3 (2020) model I was sent packs the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, though you can also opt for the cheaper i5. Unfortunately, because the ConceptD 3 I had was an unfinished marketing sample, I didn’t have a huge amount of time with it and was unable to run any benchmark tests on the device. However, the laptop didn’t break a sweat while running basic tests, such as web browsing and streaming video.

The notebook also comes with the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU as its predecessor. While the GTX 1650 offers enough graphical power for video editing, photography and Full HD gaming, one of our biggest issues with the ConceptD 3 (2019) was that the GTX 1650 is less a “pro” graphics card and more a standard gaming GPU. This means it may not run some professional applications as optimally as a GPU like the Nvidia Quadro.

One of the biggest benefits to this laptop is its vibrant, colour-accurate display. The Full HD display has been calibrated to hit a Delta E average of <1, meaning it’s capable of reproducing realistic, true-to-life colours. This essentially means the laptop is capable of presenting the likes of photos and videos just as they look in real life, with next to no distortion.

The keyboard and trackpad have both been given upgrades for 2020. The touchpad on the ConceptD 3 (2020) has a smoother matt surface than its predecessor, as well as a new Gorilla Glass coating. The touchpad is also 27% larger.

The keyboard, meanwhile, has a travel of more than 1.55mm for a more satisfying typing experience and the keys are quieter than those on the 2019 model. The keyboard also features a handful of custom keys to make navigated creative apps easier, including a snipping tool shortcut, a key to swap apps and a customising app button. Both are a joy to use, with the keyboard being a particular highlight.

The Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) includes a large selection of ports, including an SD card reader, two USB Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C and one Mini DisplayPort.

Last but not least, there’s the Vortex Flow Thermal Solution, which uses an advanced airflow design to quietly cool the notebook. Acer estimates the system will offer an 80% thermal performance improvement over non-Vortex Flow designs. I found the laptop kept its cool everywhere but the back of the device. The fan also remained somewhat muted, though it definitely made its presence known.

Should you buy the Acer ConceptD 3 (2020)?

I only spent a short amount of time with the Acer ConceptD 3 (2020), making it difficult to perform any in-depth tests or give the laptop an official recommendation.

That said, I’m impressed with what I’ve seen so far. The clean design is simple but attractive, and the keyboard and touchpad have seen clear improvements over their predecessor.

While the GPU hasn’t been given the boost we had hoped for, the processor and graphics card should be more than capable of keeping up with light creative work, including photo editing, video editing and student use. Those looking to complete more power-intensive may need to look further up in the ConceptD range, while digital artists may prefer the versatility of the ConceptD 3 Ezel’s hinge design and stylus.

If you’re looking for a notebook to complete lightweight creative work without paying above and beyond, the Acer ConceptD 3 (2020) is shaping up to be a great option. Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews for our full review and verdict.

