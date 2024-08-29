Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024)

Verdict

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 is an eco-friendly and relatively affordable laptop with reliable ability in several key areas.

It’s fast enough for everyday workloads, has a good screen and a battery that lasts all day. While other laptops are faster, the $840/£899 price is solid, too.

It may not beat some rivals in particular areas, like performance or screen quality, but it’s a rock-solid daily workhorse with bonus sustainability credentials.

Pros Great eco-friendly features

Solid performance and screen quality

Tempting price Cons Other laptops are faster

Even better screens available elsewhere

Quiet speakers

Key Features Eco-friendly design With recycled materials throughout, recyclable packaging and easy upgrades, this is the laptop you buy if you’re concerned about e-waste and sustainability.

Intel processor An Intel Core i7 Ultra 155U processor that’s got the ability to handle everyday multi-tasking and some light creative workloads

16in display A 16:10 display with a solid resolution, plenty of space and the quality to make everything look good – and with reasonable accuracy for creative work

Introduction

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 is the latest addition to a laptop range that claims to do the right thing for consumers and the planet – and, at $840/£899 for a Core i7 model (AV16-51P-72K1), it’s also easy on the wallet, but the 16-inch form factor has grown in popularity over recent years and this isn’t the only notebook that can impress in this area of the market.

Take the Huawei MateBook D16 2024, which deploys a full-power i9-13900H for £899 – or the Asus VivoBook 16X, which makes its ageing 12th Gen processors seem more tempting with a bargain £599/$479 price. The Acer may impress on the sustainability front, but it’s got a tougher battle ahead in more practical departments.

Design and keyboard

Good-looking, eco-friendly and sturdy

A reasonably satisfying keyboard

Decent connectivity, but no microSD

The Vero design language is becoming familiar: the background hue of grey plastic is livened up with yellow flecks that represent a chassis made from 60% recycled plastic, and the E and R keys are reversed to represent recycling.

It’s distinctive and attractive – enough to spark conversation if someone looks closely – and bolder than its generic aluminium rivals.

At 1.8kg and 16.55mm thick, the Vero is thinner than both rivals and only marginally heavier than the Huawei, and build quality is reasonable. There’s flex in the base but MIL-STD-810H testing adds reassurance. The screen could be a little stronger, but it’s no terminal issue, and this laptop is easily strong enough to be slung in a bag without concern.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Above the display you’ll find a 1440p webcam that’s sharp and accurate, with an impressively wide field of view and a manual privacy shutter. Connectivity is good, with a pair of full-size USB ports, two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports and full-size HDMI. A microSD slot is the only real omission. Internally, there’s Wi-Fi 6E (with Wi-Fi 7 certification) and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Asus has an SD card reader, but aside from that the Acer competes well here: the Huawei and Asus both only have one Thunderbolt/USB-C port, and the Huawei only has one faster full-size USB.

The Acer is competent so far, and that continues with the keyboard. It’s got a numberpad, a Copilot key, backlight, and solid typing with a surprisingly snappy and satisfying bottoming-out action. The only thing missing is a bit more travel. The trackpad is large, smooth and accurate, and the only misstep is the fingerprint reader awkwardly shoved into the top-left corner.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Then there are those eco credentials to discuss. In addition to its 60% recycled plastic, the trackpad is made from reclaimed ocean plastic. The device has had its carbon footprint offset, and the packaging is fully recyclable. You don’t even need a Torx screwdriver to get inside, which encourages sustainability through upgrading.

If you want a laptop that puts the environment first then this is the one for you.

Screen

A spacious 16:10 panel

Good contrast and colours

Underwhelming speakers

The Vero’s 16-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means generous vertical space for working and browsing. The 1920 x 1200 resolution is fine if conventional, and the 60Hz refresh rate keeps everyday computing smooth.

The display’s 382cd/m2 brightness is good, the black point of 0.3 is similarly decent, and the resulting contrast ratio of 1,273:1 is solid– enough to create rich highs and deep lows, even if the Vero’s panel can’t match OLED for depth.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 99.5% sRGB coverage level and 1.8 Delta E mean decent colours for everyday usage and undemanding creative work, too, further bolstering the Vero’s versatility.

This screen is brighter and has a broader colour gamut than the Asus, which makes it bolder and better for colour-sensitive tasks. If you’re fussed about creative work, Huawei’s 0.66 Delta E puts the MateBook even further ahead.

Don’t get your hopes up about the speakers though. While they pump out good-quality sound, they’re not very loud, so you’ll want a Bluetooth speaker to convincingly fill a room.

Performance

Ideal for everyday computing

The rival Huawei notebook is much faster

No fan noise or heat issues

At $840/£899, it’s unrealistic to expect high-end surprises, and the Vero arrives with conventional components: the Intel Core i7 Ultra 155U has two multi-threaded P-Cores with a 4.8GHz Turbo speed and a modest Intel graphics chip. Acer pairs that with 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X memory – sadly soldered – and a 2TB SSD.

The Acer’s single- and multi-core Geekbench scores of 2,056 and 6,971 are fine, and its PCMark 10 pace of 5,594 is reasonable. It’s ideal for an everyday laptop, with enough power to tackle browser-based workloads, multi-tasking in Office and some light creative work. Gaming is out except for the least demanding games. Fan noise is consistently modest, at least.

There’s little to choose between the low-power Intel CPU in the Acer and the older chip inside the Asus, but the Huawei’s i9-13900H is faster and a better option for demanding workloads.

That’s evidenced in Cinebench R23’s multi-core benchmark, where the Acer scored 5,034 but the Huawei hit 14,095.

If you want to save money you can drop around $100/£100 from the Vero thanks to its Core i5 version, which has enough power for everyday workloads, minus the ability for any creative tasks.

Software

Underwhelming Acer apps

Several irritating pre-installs

The Acer’s software is mediocre. Head into the Apps menu and you’ll find lots of Acer tools, including utilities for managing PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice –AI modifications for video and audio – and AcerSense, which collates Windows power, update and performance options into an Acer-branded front-end.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the taskbar, you’ll find shortcuts to Booking.com and Dropbox. An occasional McAfee pop-up is an irritation, and in the App list, there are shortcuts to Evernote, ExpressVPN, and some bad games.

The Huawei is certainly better here but the Acer is not egregious.

Battery

Capable of a full day of work

Nearly a half battery from a thirty-minute charge

The 65Wh battery does a decent job: with the display at half brightness and the laptop playing media, it lasted for fourteen hours and 19 minutes – if you’re running Office tasks or want the screen ramped up, expect ten hours.

That test figure outlasts both the Huawei and Asus, which means the Vero will give you a full day of work.

The battery also charged nearly halfway in thirty minutes, so it’s easy to get a quick burst of juice if the battery is empty.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? Buy if you want an eco-friendly laptop: The Acer Aspire Vero does the right thing for the planet without costing the earth, and it’s got the processor, screen and battery to tackle everyday workloads Buy Now Don’t buy if you need an accurate screen or loads of power: The Vero’s low-power CPU can’t handle tougher creative tasks, and while the screen is good, it doesn’t quite have the accuracy or contrast of OLED, so it won’t sate creative professionals.

Final Thoughts There’s lots to like about the Acer Aspire Vero 16’s sustainability credentials, and at $840/£899 there’s no premium for this kind of considerate manufacturing. On top of that, the i7 processor tackles any everyday workload, the chassis is robust, and the 16-inch screen is bright and reasonably accurate. The Vero also serves up reasonable connectivity and a comfortable keyboard, and it’s got all-day battery life. That’s great, but this laptop has limitations: the screen and processor aren’t accurate or powerful enough for high-end work, and there’s no microSD slot. You can also find slimmer and lighter notebooks elsewhere. The Huawei MateBook D 16 (2024) is the clear alternative for more power. For the money however and with this much going for it, there’s still plenty to like: the Acer is a capable all-rounder with extra sustainability clout. Trusted Score

How we test Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key factors, including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life. These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs popular apps. Used as our main laptop for two weeks during testing. We test the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use. We test the screen with a colorimeter and real-world use. We test the battery with a benchmark test and real-world use.

FAQs What AI features are included in the Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024)? In addition to Microsoft Copilot, which has its own key on the Vero, there are AI enhancements to the Acer’s webcam and microphone. What strength certifications come with the Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024)? The Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024) adheres to MIL-STD-810H testing, which means the Acer can withstand high and low temperatures, and certain levels of rain, dust, humidity and excessive force – it’s a pretty sturdy notebook.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ PCMark 10 Cinebench R23 multi core Cinebench R23 single core Geekbench 6 single core Geekbench 6 multi core 3DMark Time Spy CrystalDiskMark Read speed CrystalDiskMark Write Speed Brightness (SDR) Black level Contrast ratio White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 PCMark Battery (office) Battery recharge time Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024) 5594 5034 1464 2056 6969 2093 4362 MB/s 3593 MB/s 382 nits -0.7 nits 1273:1 6464 K 99.5 % 73.1 % 70.5 % 9 hrs 64 mins ›