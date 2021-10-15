Hands on: Acer Aspire Vero Review

First Impressions

Availability USA RRP: $699.99

Europe RRP: €799

Key Features Made with recycled plastic An eco-friendly design, made from PCR plastics.

11th Gen Intel Core processor Packs the latest generation of Intel laptop chips for a speedy performance.

1.6-inch Full HD display: A large 1080p screen potentially makes this laptop ideal for streaming videop.

Introduction

Earlier this year, Acer announced its new foray into sustainably-built hardware with the Vero range.

Now, the first consumer laptop in the range – the Aspire Vero – is coming to Europe. I got the chance to try out the greenest Aspire laptop ahead of Acer’s global press conference this October.

Pricing and availability

The Aspire Vero is available in two configurations.

The base model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB of SSD storage and starts at $699.99/€799, while the other version features an 11th Gen i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for $899.99 with its European price to be confirmed.

Both have already launched in North America, and will be available to buy in Europe and a number of other regions from October 2021.

Design and display

Has a speckled design that looks great in person

PCR plastics makes up 30% of the chassis

Keycaps are made from 50% recycled plastc

The first thing that caught my attention when I set eyes on the Aspire Vero was it’s unique speckled design.

The light grey body is decorated with tiny slate grey and glittering metallic shards, leaving the surface reminiscent of a terrazzo tile. The colour variation is created by a mix of PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastics that make up 30% of the chassis.

The design looks stunning when it catches the light, but it does feel slightly rough to the touch, so if you prefer to rest your hands on a smooth surface this might bother you.

The laptop itself is just on the chunkier side but still lightweight enough to carry around and Acer hasn’t skimped on ports, with support for USB Type-A, USB Type-C, headphone jack, HDMI and Network outlets spread across either side of the device.

The display is a 99% recyclable, 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel, which I found to be sharp and bright, though I can’t say much about the exact brightness or colour accuracy in a hands-on review as I didn’t get a chance to test this at the event.

Like the chassis, the keyboard contains PCR plastic. In this case, the keycaps are made from 50% recycled plastic. I found the keys had a decent amount of travel for a keyboard but were relatively quiet, lacking that satisfying click.

I didn’t get to see the packaging first hand but, fitting with Vero’s sustainable theme, the box is 100% recyclable and can be repurposed into a laptop stand.

Specs and features

Features Intel 11th Gen processor options

Windows 11 comes pre-installed

Acer claims battery life lasts 7.5 hours

As mentioned in the pricing section, the Aspire Vero is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors – either the i5 or the i7 depending on which configuration you opt for.

I was unable to test the performance in a hands-on review, so you’ll have to wait for our full review to get a better idea of how fast the Vero really is.

The laptop comes with 8/16GB of DDR4 memory and 256/512GB of SSD storage.

It runs the new Windows 11 operating system out of the box, meaning you won’t need to wait until 2022 to receive the update. It also features Acer’s own VeroSense software, allowing for improved energy efficiency and a longer battery life when you need it.

Other software supported on the Vero includes Acer TrueHarmony for richer, more lifelike audio and PurifiedVoice which uses AI to reduce noise in video conferences.

The Aspire Vero comes with an adapter and power cord and, according to Acer, has a battery life of 7.5 hours. We’ll make sure to put that figure to the test when we get a review sample.

Initial verdict The Acer Aspire Vero feels like the first step in a long journey to more sustainable tech. By using just 30% PCR plastics in the chassis, Acer claims to have reduced CO2 emissions by 21% for the production of that part of the laptop. I’m excited to see how much further Acer is able to take its green initiative with future laptops. For now, the Aspire Vero seems like a great option if you’re looking for a new laptop with a lessened environmental impact. Trusted Score

FAQs Does it have Windows 11? Yes, Windows 11 is pre-installed out of the box. Does it have a convertible design? No, the Asper Vero cannot be folded back into a tablet mode. Specs ‹ USA RRP EU RRP CPU Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Front Camera Battery Hours Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution Ports GPU RAM Connectivity Colours Display Technology Screen Technology Touch Screen Convertible? Acer Aspire Vero $699.99 €799 11th Gen Intel Core Acer 15.6 inches 256GB, 512GB 720p 7 30 14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 INCHES 3.97 LB Windows 11 1920 x 1080 USB 2.0, USB 3.2, HDMI, network, headphone jack Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16GB, 8GB Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 Volcano Gray LCD IPS No No ›