Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L Review

A rugged travel fridge or freezer

By David Ludlow July 15th 2024 12:15pm
Rugged and well built, this looks like a cooler, but it's a powered fridge or freezer.
There are two cup holders in the lid.
A control panel on top lets you set the target temperature, and there's also a USB port.
There's a lot of room inside for all of your drinks and/or fresh food.
The wire basket lifts out, which can make transporting the fridge easy.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Well priced, the AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L is a rugged, portable fridge or freezer with a good amount of space inside. Without wheels, it’s not the easiest fridge to carry around, and it doesn’t have a battery for off-grid use. However, with stable temperature control and the ability to run from any 12V source (or via the mains), this is a good fridge freezer for use in a car boot or in a garden at a party.

Pros

  • Rugged
  • Easy to use
  • Good temperature control

Cons

  • No wheels
  • Expensive to run

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a portable fridge (or freezer) that can run from a 12V car connector, or be plugged in.
  • CapacityThere’s a total of 50-litres of space inside this fridge.

Introduction

Traditional coolboxes are fine for short trips, but you lose a lot of space to ice and they’re no good for longer periods. For camping or sticking in the back of a car, the AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L is a useful alternative.

Powered via a 12V input, it can be run from a car, power station or mains socket, and it can be a fridge or a freezer. A touch more portability, say with the addition of wheels, would be nice.

Design and Features

  • It can be a fridge or freezer
  • App control
  • Removable basket


The AAOBOSI Car Fridge is available in four different capacities a 17-litre, 24-litre, 30-litre and the 50-litre that I have on review. All versions are visually very similar, but the 17-litre version doesn’t have the two cup holders on the lid.

Fridge Cup AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L Holders
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Externally, the AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L looks and feels like a traditional coolbox. It’s made of rugged plastic and feels pretty tough. The lid has two rulers, in centimetres and inches, which I can’t work out how they’d ever be useful.

AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L Top of fridge
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Handles on both sides make it relatively easy to pick up, but the fridge weighs 15.6kg when empty, so it’s not the lightest.

Fridge side view AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L 2
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When full, the wire basket inside lifts out, so you can at least remove some of the contents to make the fridge easier to carry. Even so, a set of wheels, such as those on the Anker EverFrost line, would make life easier.

Fridge removeable AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L basket
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside, there’s a single compartment, so the AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L can only act as a fridge or a freezer, not both. If you need both a cold and frozen compartment, you’ll need the EverFrost 53-litre model or the EcoFlow Glacier, both of which are quite a bit more expensive.

The wire basket fills most of the space inside, but there’s space to the side of it, too. The model I have can hold 64 cans or 37 bottles of water, which is notably more than the Anker Everfrost. The deeper compartment is able to comfortably accommodate 2-litre bottles of drinks upright while still being able to close the lid.

AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L inside
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a single power input on the side, and AABOSI provides both a mains adaptor and a standard car plug. There’s no integrated battery option for this fridge/freezer, unlike with the more expensive EverFrost; however, you can use an external power station if you want power away from a car or power socket.

AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L cables
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The control panel allows you to set the temperature to your preference and shows the battery capacity and the fridge’s operating temperature. I found the interface easy to use, and the USB port is a nice extra feature as it can be used to charge a phone or other device.

Fridge LED AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L Screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is also an app available to download to control the temperature and view the battery percentage, which is interesting, given there’s no battery option. More useful is the Battery Protect option, which will turn the fridge off as the voltage drops, protecting you from accidentally running your car flat if you forget to turn the fridge off.

AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L app

Performance

  • Decent temperature control
  • Relatively expensive to run
  • Runs a little cold in fridge mode

I loaded the AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L with cooler packs, to simulate having food in it, and started by setting the device to 4°C. The fridge’s average temperature was 2.73°C which was 1.23°C cooler than the target temperature, which is a chunk cooler than I’d expect. I’d probably knock the target temperature up a degree or two.

I measured standard deviation, which showed that most temperatures fluctuated just +/-0.86°C from the average. Anything below 1°C is a good result, showing that this fridge maintains stable temperatures.

In fridge mode, I estimated yearly running costs of £15.60, with a cost per litre of 31p. That’s quite expensive compared to a full-size fridge freezer, but in-line with the competition.

To test the freezer capabilities, I set the AAOBOSI to -18°C. The average temperature was -16.2°C with a standard deviation of +/- of 0.56°C. Again, temperature fluctuations of below 1°C is excellent. In freezer mode, the cost per year jumped to £57.50 a year, with a cost per litre of £1.15. That’s quite a bit more expensive than running the Anker EverFrost in freezer mode.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a simple, portable plug-in fridge or freezer

Rugged, with a decent capacity and good temperature control, this is a good choice for use in a car or in the garden for a party.

Buy Now

You need something easier to transport or use off-grid

Look for a portable fridge that has wheels if you need more easier transportation, or a model with an integrated battery for off-grid use.

Final Thoughts

The AAOBOSI Car Fridge is both rugged and dependable and is a good choice if you don’t need to move it around much, say leaving it sat in the back of a car.

It’s also been priced well. If you want something more flexible, the Anker EverFrost is more expensive but has an optional battery, a bottle opener, wheels and a flip-up table.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test for at least two weeks.

We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

You might like…

Hisense RS694N4ICE Review

Hisense RS694N4ICE Review

David Ludlow 2 weeks ago
Hisense RS818N4TIC Review

Hisense RS818N4TIC Review

David Ludlow 2 weeks ago
LG LRYKC2606S 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX Review

LG LRYKC2606S 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX Review

David Weston O’Dell 7 months ago
Miele KD 4052 E Active Review

Miele KD 4052 E Active Review

David Ludlow 9 months ago
Anker EverFrost Review

Anker EverFrost Review

David Ludlow 10 months ago
EcoFlow Glacier Review

EcoFlow Glacier Review

David Ludlow 10 months ago

FAQs

Can the AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L be run from a battery?

There’s no battery integrated into this fridge, but you could use an external power station.

Trusted Reviews test data

Average temperature (fridge)
Cost per litre of space
AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L
2.73 °C
£0.31

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of doors
Accessories
Fridge capacity
AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L
£279.99
587 x 365 x 508 MM
15.5 KG
B0BQF1LV1Q
2024
02/07/2024
AAOBOSI Car Fridge 50L
1
Wire rack
50 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words