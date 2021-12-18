XGIMI’s Halo Plus projector is the perfect gift for any cosy space

OPINION: I’ve spent my adult life without a TV.

It’s not that I don’t watch shows and movies. I have a Netflix account like every other 20-something year old, along with a NOW subscription and a Nintendo Switch.

However, every home I’ve lived in from student housing to my current flat share has been too cramped to warrant picking up anything larger than a laptop.

I considered investing in a small TV but surface space is limited in my room and I didn’t particularly want a tiny screen. Plus, I’m not convinced my landlord would have been happy with me drilling holes in the wall and I kind of want my deposit back when I eventually move out.

That’s where the XGIMI Halo Plus comes in.

I decided to try out the projector as a damage-free way of plastering a large display on my wall earlier this month and, so far, I’ve really been enjoying it.

There are plenty of fantastic projectors on the market right now – many of which cost less than the Halo Plus – but I’m going to be talking about why I’d recommend the XGIMI projector this Christmas.

The Halo Plus is a 1080p portable projector from Chinese tech brand XGIMI and, at 900 ANSI lumens, it’s the brightest one in XGIMI’s line-up. I was originally worried that I wouldn’t be able to use it in the daytime as my room gets plenty of natural light, but it’s actually worked perfectly fine (though, of course, the picture looks best with the curtains closed and the lights off).

The device can project an image up to 200-inches in size, but display features like Intelligent Screen Alignment and Intelligent Object Avoidance allow it to shrink down to fit your wall. I found this made it incredibly easy to set up and allowed me to make the most of the space I had on my wall, regardless of how small my room is.

There’s also Auto Keystone Correction and Auto Focus, which work together to ensure the picture is straight and sharp. The automatic Keystone is actually exclusive to the Plus model, so you can save a bit of cash by opting for the cheaper XGIMI Halo, but I personally think it’s worth the extra money if you plan on moving the projector around rather than keeping it in one set place.

The Halo Plus runs on the Android TV platform, so you can access all the usual apps in the Google Play Store. Netflix isn’t supported, which I found a little disappointing, but you can get around the issue pretty easily if you don’t mind picking up a cheap streaming stick, such as the Fire TV Stick.

There’s also support for Chromecast, and you can search for content and move between apps hands-free using Google Assistant.

The projector takes advantage of two 5W Harman Kardon speakers that support both DTS and Dolby Atmos audio and offered significantly better sound than my laptop was giving me before I started using the projector.

Being a portable device, the Halo Plus also packs a 59W battery, which offers two hours of playtime if you choose to take the device outside. Personally, I can’t see myself taking the projector outdoors often but I like that I have that option, along with the ability to take it to a friends house for a film night.

The XGIMI Halo Plus is definitely on the pricier side for a Christmas present at £749, but if you’re looking to upgrade yours or a family member’s movie marathons this winter without taking up valuable space with a large TV screen, I can’t think of a better option.

You can get the Halo Plus from XGIMI’s website today.