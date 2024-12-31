Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung must learn from earlier failures

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is rumoured to be launching a more budget friendly version of its Galaxy Z Flip phone in 2025 with the ‘FE’ or Fan Edition range making its way to foldables.

According to a new report from a well-connected display industry source, Samsung is planning to use the same quality screen as the 2024 flagship Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Ross Smith of Display Supply Chain Consultants is the man in the know and if he’s correct, it means the Galaxy Z Flip FE would have a 6.7-inch AMOLED internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’d also be HDR10+ playback and an impressive peak brightness of 2600 nits.

In an ideal world that would mean a lower entry level price for the fashionable flip range that gives more consumers the opportunity to get on board with foldables, and will give Samsung an answer to the cheaper foldable options from the likes of Moto and Oppo.

However, Samsung has made some critical errors with its FE range when it has been applied to the Galaxy S range of phones.

Often, by the time the FE version of the device has arrived on the scene, the mainline, standard Galaxy S device has been discounted to a price tag below the FE.

Given the Samsung Galaxy S24, for instance, is better than the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, there’s very little reason for the FE range to exist and very little reason for consumers to buy it.

If the FE range is to succeed in foldables it needs to arrive at a time before the Galaxy Z Flip drops significantly in price. If that happens, Samsung could succeed with a more affordable foldable out of the gate.

Given the rumour this phone will arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, it’s possible Samsung has realised the error of its ways.

The phone is also thought to be arrive with access to Samsung Galaxy AI features as well as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

