Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Zelda shows Switch still has it, RIP Fitbit’s website

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

OPINION: There have been plenty of big tech headlines in the world this week but here are the ones that caught our attention.

There’s rarely a dull moment here at Trusted Reviews but the last seven days have felt particularly jam packed with the latest Apple tech having arrived in the office (keep an eye out for our reviews in the near future), and a much needed State of Play from Sony to justify the future of PlayStation and why gamers should invest in a PS5 Pro.

We also got our first look at the all-new Meta Orion AR glasses which, despite being a tad chunky, seem like they could be a product that finally delivers on the promise of true augmented reality, and in a form factor that’s more comfortable to wear long-term than a VR headset.

Still, none of these stories made our top picks this week so keep on reading to see what came out on top, and what’s lagging behind.

Winner: Nintendo (and Switch owners)

In the ever-raging debate about whether or not the PS5 or Xbox Series X/Series S have delivered enough exclusives in their generation to justify their existence, I think that gamers have forgotten just how impressive the Switch’s library has been, and continues to be.

Case in point, although we know the Switch is at the end of its lifecycle with the long-awaited successor set to arrive sometime in 2025, Nintendo is still putting out top-tier titles like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

TLoZ: Echoes of Wisdom screenshot main

I absolutely adored the game and felt that it easily earned a 4.5-star rating, winning me over with its different take on combat and highly compelling puzzle solving. It’s an absolute gem that I recommend Switch owners of all ages should pick up.

The fact that we also have a new Mario Party title, the first new Mario & Luigi game in years, as well as the eagerly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 still to come, it’s impressive to see that Nintendo has no plans just yet to wind the Switch down in its final stages. As someone who’s had the Nintendo Switch since its 2017 launch day, I know that I’ve had plenty bang for my buck in a way that my other consoles have sadly yet to deliver on, and it sets a great precedent going into the Switch 2.

Loser: Fitbit

Another week, another slide in the ongoing downfall of the Fitbit brand that has been occurring ever since it was bought out by Google. This time it’s the news that Fitbit’s own website is scheduled to be sunsetted on October 10th.

Heading over to the website right now shows a banner at the top declaring that the ability to buy Fitbit products will move over to the Google Store completely. While it does make sense as a means of streamlining access to Google’s collective product lines, it is yet another sign of how Fitbit’s identity has been slowly swallowed up by its parent company.

Fitbit Charge 6 on a tree stump showing heart rate.

As a reminder, since its acquisition, the ability to download and stream music offline on the Fitbit Sense and Versa smartwatches has been removed completely, and the same goes for several of the social features previously available in the Fitbit app.

At this point it feels as if Google only really bought the Fitbit brand to give the Pixel Watch line more credibility in the area of fitness tracking, and not too dissimilar to Apple’s approach with Beats, Fitbit hardware will only live on in the budget category as a means of enticing though who can’t afford a full-fat smartwatch. Suffice to say, Fitbit’s days of defining the fitness tracking movement are long gone.

You might like…

Fast Charge: I expected so much more from Xiaomi’s foldable Mix Flip

Fast Charge: I expected so much more from Xiaomi’s foldable Mix Flip

Lewis Painter 24 hours ago
What to expect from the Apple October Event: Macs and more

What to expect from the Apple October Event: Macs and more

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Sound and Vision: Why can’t modern TV shows be more like Lost?

Sound and Vision: Why can’t modern TV shows be more like Lost?

Kob Monney 7 days ago
Winners and Losers: Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation as LinkedIn scrapes user data

Winners and Losers: Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation as LinkedIn scrapes user data

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Fast Charge: Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmarks should make Apple worried

Fast Charge: Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmarks should make Apple worried

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
I’m fed up of the shortsighted iPhone 16 ‘upgrade’ narrative

I’m fed up of the shortsighted iPhone 16 ‘upgrade’ narrative

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words