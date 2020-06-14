This week has been an outright treat for tech enthusiasts. Over the last seven days, we’ve seen everything from flashy new smartphones to awesome mobile gaming peripherals, like the Razer Kishi, hit the scene.

But for us here at Trusted Towers, this week Sony’s stolen the show, here’s why.

Winner: The Sony PS5

The Sony PS5 has constantly impressed the team at Trusted Reviews since the company started drip feeding details about it many months ago. Though we still don’t know certain key details about the console, what little we do paints a pretty picture. The PS5 is set to feature what Sony describes as “the fastest gaming SSD” ever, support Ray Tracing and generally be an all-round powerhouse console.

But this week, Sony put its money where its mouth is and showed gamers the first batch of titles that’ll take advantage of the new console’s improved hardware. Specifically, during a Thursday live stream, we got our first glimpse of some amazing looking titles. These ranged from the much sought after sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn – Horizon: Forbidden West – to a new Ratchet and Clank and Gran Turismo 7.

Though it’s too early to tell if the games will actually be fun, there’s no getting around the fact they look outright stunning and left every member of team Trusted salivating to try them. Which is why Sony’s earned a place as this week’s Winner.

Loser: Anyone that doesn’t own a PS4

The PS5 launch line-up wasn’t the only success Sony enjoyed this week. It also saw reviews hit for the much sought after The Last of Us Part 2 PS4 exclusive. Taking place after the award-winning original, the game outright blew the team at Trusted Reviews away.

Featuring amazing gameplay and one of the best stories seen in a video game The Last of Us 2 is one of a select number of games to score 5/5 in Trusted Reviews history.

It’s so good in fact that it even managed to get the team’s diehard PC and Xbox gamers suffering a serious case of FOMO. Our PS4-less colleagues aren’t going to be alone in their fear of missing out. Which is why gamers without a PS4 earn a place as this week’s loser.

