Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Nintendo does right by its fans, while Galaxy Ring price leak worries

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

OPINION: Another week, another chance to choose our winners and losers of the past seven days in the world of tech.

We’re deep into tech conference season now, with Microsoft taking to the stage for its annual Build conference this coming week. A day before Build started, Microsoft also hosted an exclusive launch of its next-gen Surface devices and we got an early look at the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 11.

Elsewhere, Sonos finally announced its first set of headphones with the Sonos Ace and the early signs are positive, while rumours suggested the iPhone 16 series could come with some huge camera upgrades. Neither of these nabbed our Winner or Loser spot for the week, so what did?

Winner: The Switch is still going strong

There has been a lot of talk about the Switch 2 recently, with a launch of the next-gen console likely coming sometime in early 2025. In the meantime however, owners of the original console – which has celebrated its 7th birthday this year – are still getting exceptional new titles to play, including Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Our glowing 4.5/5 review of the remake of the Nintendo classic went live this week, shortly before the game’s release, and we called it a “fantastic and faithful remake of the beloved GameCube gem with enhanced visuals, reworked music and quality-of-life improvements elevating this classic to the same standard as modern Switch games.”

Paper Mario Thousdand-Year Door

Yes, this is another remake of an older title, something which has become slightly commonplace on the Nintendo Switch, but given that The Thousand-Year Door is something of a cult classic, it’s great to see Nintendo finally give the game some recognition. Plus, it’s great to see the Switch still getting some top-class releases even with its successor getting ever closer.

Loser: Samsung’s pricing for the Galaxy Ring could be an issue

Samsung first teased its entry into the growing smart ring space alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, and we got our first look at the dinky device a month later at MWC 2024. While many of the details of the ring are still under wraps, news this week has hinted at possible pricing – and it’s not cheap.

Leaker Yogesh Brar took to X this week to claim the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be priced between $300 and $350 in the US. If it was to be released at this price then the Galaxy Ring would be arriving at a similar price to its key rival, the Oura Ring 3, which starts from $299/£300.

Like the Oura Ring, it looks as if the Galaxy Ring would also require a monthly subscription of around $10 to enable all of its features.

Samsung Galaxy Ring at MWC 24 close up
Samsung Galaxy Ring at MWC 24

If it were to start at this price, and with a subscription required, Samsung could have trouble trying to tempt people away from its own Galaxy smartwatch line which requires no recurring payments and can be picked up for much less.

Of course, smart rings have some benefits over even the best smartwatches – notably the more discreet form factor – but it’ll be interesting if Samsung can convince buyers to spend a large amount of money on a fairly new category of wearable. It also means Samsung will have to ensure that it doesn’t lack many of the features that have made Oura Ring 3 such a hit.

As with any early leak, this pricing must be taken with a pinch of salt until it’s confirmed by Samsung. We’d expect the Galaxy Ring to hit the market later this year, possibly alongside the release of Samsung’s next wave of foldables.

You might like…

Ctrl+Alt+Del: I tried all the Copilot Plus PCs and I’ve never been as excited about Windows

Ctrl+Alt+Del: I tried all the Copilot Plus PCs and I’ve never been as excited about Windows

Max Parker 21 hours ago
Fast Charge: The Poco F6 range has massively shaken up the mid-range market

Fast Charge: The Poco F6 range has massively shaken up the mid-range market

Lewis Painter 24 hours ago
The 6 most graphically demanding mobile games to test your gaming phone

The 6 most graphically demanding mobile games to test your gaming phone

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Microsoft Copilot AI agents are coming for your office job

Microsoft Copilot AI agents are coming for your office job

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Sound and Vision: Panasonic’s 2024 TVs are more evolution than revolution

Sound and Vision: Panasonic’s 2024 TVs are more evolution than revolution

Kob Monney 7 days ago
Winners and Losers: Canon confirms flagship EOS R1 as Sony Xperia 1 VI loses its 4K display

Winners and Losers: Canon confirms flagship EOS R1 as Sony Xperia 1 VI loses its 4K display

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words