Winners and Losers: LG’s dinky OLED delights while the OnePlus 10T folds

OPINION: This week’s been another hectic one for the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews.

Over the past seven days we’ve seen possible dates for Apple’s hotly anticipated next product launch leak and reports of a fresh wave of foldables from Vivo hit the headlines.

But, as ever, for us there has been one very clear winner and one undeniable loser in the world of shiny things this week.

Winner: LG’s dinky OLED

If you peruse our reviews section or keep tabs on our best TV guide then you’ll know, we’re big fans of OLED sets. Based on our experience using them they are able to produce best-in-class blacks that, when set up properly, offer some of the most immersive movie watching and gaming experiences on the market.

But, while we have plenty of options to choose from there’s always been one gaping gap in the OLED TV space. Specifically, despite the tech being around for years, there are still no bedroom or kitchen-sized OLEDs on the market. This is why we were super excited when reports broke suggesting that LG is planning to fix this issue in the very near future.

The news broke when the Korean website TheElec reported that LG Display will announce a 20-inch OLED panel for “personal devices” before the end of 2022. The report was based on comments made by LG Display vice president Kang Won-seok at a forum hosted by the Korea Display Industry Association.

It’s unclear if this will actually be used in a TV, or one of LG’s premium monitors, but the very presence of a 20-inch OLED panel is undeniably great news. Plus, even if it is a monitor, you could still turn it into an awesome bedroom TV with a Chromecast with Google TV attached. This is why, though the report hasn’t been confirmed, we’ve picked LG TV fans as this week’s winner.

Loser: OnePlus 10T owners

If you read our OnePlus 10T review, you’d know we found plenty to like about the handset. It’s a solid value mid-range handset that delivers reliable performance, and some features you’d traditionally only find on more expensive handsets, like a variable refresh rate.

But this week, reports broke suggesting there could be an unexpected issue with the phone. Specifically, that it can be folded in half fairly easily. And when we say folded, we don’t mean you can enjoy similar functionality to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We mean you can outright destroy it with surprisingly little pressure if you catch it at the wrong angle.

The news broke via JerryRigEverything who released evidence of the OnePlus 10T caving in alarmingly quickly during a bend test, with the frame cracking in two with relatively light pressure. Given how the older OnePlus 10 Pro suffered from similar issues, we’re taking the report seriously and marking OnePlus 10T fans as this week’s loser.