Winners and Losers: iMovie gives editing tips as The Witcher 3 upgrade is delayed again

OPINION: It’s Easter Sunday, which means it’s time for another edition of Trusted Reviews Winners and Losers.

This week saw Apple introduce an array of new, beginner-friendly iMovie features, while CD Projekt Red had some disappointing news for fans of The Witcher series.

Winner: Apple

This week saw Apple rollout a major update to iPhones and iPads in the form of iMovie 3.0.

More specifically, the free video editing software gained two features that should help editing newbies get started on their first videos. These include Storyboards and Magic Movie.

Storyboards is perhaps the most interesting one. Users can pick a video category (like cooking, DIY, gaming or day-in-the-life) and receive a suggested shot list. Users will also get advice and questions to nudge them toward creating a better video, and potentially learn a little about editing along the way.

These shots can be reordered and there are loads of titles, transitions, colour palettes and music they can choose from to make their debut film their own.

There’s also Magic Movie for those less keen to do any of the heavy lifting. Magic Movie compiles your clips and pictures automatically and sounds a lot like the feature already available in the Photos app.

As social media continues to lean more heavily into video, it makes sense that more people would want to learn how to express themselves through film. After all, there’s little more daunting than staring at a blank video editor with no clue where to start.

The Storyboards feature, in particular, sounds like a great gateway that’ll provide newbies with the basic shot lists and editing tips they need to step up their home videos in the age of TikTok and Instagram Reels.

And the best part is it’s all free (assuming you already have an iPhone or iPad on hand, that is).

Loser: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red put a grey cloud over our bank holiday weekend when it broke the news that the next-gen upgrade of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had been delayed indefinitely.

“We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. We’ll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding”, the company posted on its official The Witcher Twitter account.

The upgrade was due to bring The Witcher 3 up to speed for the latest generation of consoles, presumably allowing the game to take advantage of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X/S features, such as higher resolutions and ray tracing.

The development had been originally been contracted to Saber Interactive who brought the game to the Switch in 2019. This has caused some fans to speculate that the move to in-house is due to the studio’s Russian ties, though CDPR hasn’t explicitly stated its reasoning.

It does seem as though the game would have been subject to delays regardless, as the new version was scheduled to be complete by Q2 2022, meaning it would be close to done by now if the studio were on track.

This isn’t the first time the next-gen version of Wild Hunt has been delayed. The title was originally supposed to come to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2021.

Some fans have compared the delay to the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, which looked “the exact same” as the last-gen one, while others have urged CDPR to focus their attention on The Witcher 4 instead.

The delay has been met by plenty of disappointment from fans of the franchise that have been waiting for the next-gen version to launch to experience The Witch 3 properly. Though, there’s also been understanding from others who have urged the studio not to rush.

Regardless of what you make of the delay, the fact that CDPR won’t attach a solid date to this latest postponement implies we won’t see the game launch anytime soon.