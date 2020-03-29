Winners and losers: Disney Plus staves off boredom while Nintendo Switch hold-outs miss out

It has been a hectic week in the world of tech, seeing everything from the launch of the shiny new Huawei P40 line of flagship phones to fresh rumblings of pandemic related iPhone 12 delays.

But for us here at Trusted Towers there have been obvious winners and losers this week. Read on to find out who they are.

Winner: Disney Plus

Lightning struck twice for Disney this week, with all signs suggesting the launch of its Plus streaming service in the UK was just as much a hit as it was in the US, where it first debuted many months ago.

With people stuck at home early sign-up numbers look very positive and pretty much every tech site, including us, has been rushing out guides, recommended show listings and tips and tricks about the service at a near frenzied pace, and for good reason.

Though UK watchers may have stumbled across spoilers about the service’s premier show, The Mandalorian, the service is chock-a-block full of great shows and movies – including The Simpsons and pretty much every Marvel movie and show under the sun.

Disney Plus easily earned its place as this week’s winner as a result.

If you’re tempted to try out the service, make sure to check out our “How to Sign Up to Disney Plus’ Free Trial” guide. Once you’ve signed up, you should jump over to our “How to Get Disney Plus onto Your Smart TV” explainer and “Best Disney Plus Shows” guide for a breakdown of the best movies and series to start with.

Loser: Anyone that doesn’t own a Nintendo Switch

Between the ongoing WFH and once-per-day walkies guidance, it’s all too easy to fall victim to a serious case of boredom. But this week Nintendo Switch owners have been treated to a wealth of goodies that will help stave off the threat.

Over the last seven days, we’ve seen all manner of great titles from the likes of 2K hit the market place, including the iconic Bioshock, which remains one of the best games ever made. Add to this the awesomeness of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that launched earlier this week and it’s clear Switch owners have a lot to be happy about at the moment.

But, those outside of the party are in a pretty cold place, with stocks of the Nintendo Switch currently being in short supply in the UK. This, plus the UK directive for non-essential stores to close has made it close to impossible for buyers to get their hands on Nintendo’s oh-so-majestic console, at the moment earning those without a Switch a place as this week’s loser.

