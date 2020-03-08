Winners and losers: Disney Plus delights while Apple’s iPhone 12 plans crumble

It has been a tough few months for the tech industry. The ongoing coronavirus epidemic has rampaged most firm’s supply chains, causing reported delays and potential increased costs for pretty much every OEM you can think of.

Then you’ve got the ongoing political and privacy investigations going into big tech – honestly, we’re surprised more tech CEOs haven’t had their hair turn white at this point. But this week there have been two very clear winners and losers in the world of tech.

Winner: Disney Plus

Disney Plus may be old news in the US, but this week it laid the groundwork for an awesome debut in the UK. Not only did the new Netflix rival dominate the tech and mainstream press headlines, it also successfully secured lucrative deals with key local players, like Sky.

If that wasn’t enough to impress you, it also confirmed UK users will be able to watch everyone’s favourite bungling family’s escapades from start to finish. Specifically it confirmed subscribers will be able to watch every season of The Simpsons at launch, which is great news for any comedy fan.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, because Disney actually owns all the IP on the platform UK users won’t have to worry it offering a diminished library compared to its US rival – a key annoyance an Netflix or Amazon Prime subscriber will be all too familiar with. This is also likely a key reason, as discovered by Trusted Reviews, Disney Plus doesn’t block VPNs.

With all this in mind Disney Plus easily pinched this week’s winner crown.

Loser: Apple

This a rare fall from grace for the iPhone maker, which usually takes the above slot in Trusted Reviews weekly column. But this week there’s no getting round the fact, Apple’s had a tough time over the last seven days.

First CEO Tim Cook found himself on the wrong side of a roasting after footage of him buddying up to President Donald Trump appeared, forcing him to weakly claim Apple “is probably the least political company ever”.

Then fresh rumblings about issues with its supply chain appeared. Specifically reports suggested Apple may be rushing to plug a shortage of camera parts intended for use in its fabled iPhone 12 family of phones on Monday.

Tim Cook quickly moved to quash the subsequent rumours the issues, plus other coronavirus-related supply chain, problems could delay the company’s 2020 iPhone release date during an interview with Fox News in the US. But at this point, the damage had already been done, earning Apple this week’s loser slot.

