Winners and Losers: Black Friday PS5 hunters flounder while Microsoft leaks Surface

Black Friday is always a turbulent time in the world of tech and despite most physical shops being closed, this trend continues in 2020.

In the last week we’ve seen more deals drop than you can shake a stick at on everything from top notch OLED TVs to Apple iPhones and kitchen goods. What’s more, we’ve seen a new step in the ongoing Epic vs Apple war, with Fortnite sneaking its way back onto iOS via Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Twitter launching its long-awaited answer to Instagram Stories.

But as ever, for us here at Trusted Towers there have been two very clear winners and losers in the world of shiny things.

Winner: Microsoft Surface fans

We here at Trusted Reviews have always been big fans of Microsoft Surface devices. This is because they’re pretty much the best hybrid devices for power users looking for a convertible that’s a laptop first, tablet second. But, in recent years, it’s impossible to deny, with the notable exceptions of the Surface Duo and Surface Neo, Microsoft’s designs have begun to look a little tired.

Which is why we were super excited this week when reports broke suggesting the firm has a special treat in store for Surface fans next year. Specifically, a number of allegedly “leaked” images surfaced from the @cozyplanes Twitter account showing off what it claims are early designs of the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. They were apparently obtained via a certification process in Korea.

The leaks suggest the devices will feature a few new features, like LTE connectivity and tweaks to their clamshells. If true this would be an awesome and much needed step for the Surface line, and the main reason why Microsoft device fans earned this week’s winner spot.

Loser: Black Friday PS5 deal hunters

The PS5 is awesome. We said as much in our PS5 review. Which is why it’s no surprise people are queueing up to get them. But, what’s not awesome is quite how limited current PS5 stocks are. As it stands the consoles are flying off the shelves the moment they appear, making nabbing a PS5 a virtually impossible task, unless you’re willing to pay the extortionate £1000-plus fee scalpers are charging.

But that hasn’t stopped diehard deal hunters holding out hope for some PS5 deals this Black Friday. At the time of writing “Black Friday PS5 deals” was a trending topic and search around it was skyrocketing. Sadly, while we applaud the diehard hunters’ optimism, we’re sad to say it isn’t going to happen. Sony has no plans to discount the console’s price this soon after launch and even if it did, forecasts suggest new stock won’t appear until after Black Friday and Cyber Monday finish. Which is why PS5 deal hunters earn this week’s loser slot.