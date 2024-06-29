Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and losers: Amazon confirms Prime Day as EU iPhone users could miss out on huge feature

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for us to name our final winner and loser of June 2024. 

This week, Motorola announced the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra clamshell foldables as OnePlus unveiled the affordable Nord CE 4 Lite

Meanwhile, Beats released a new Beats Pill speaker, Samsung confirmed the date of its next big Unpacked event and Google surprised us all by scheduling its Pixel 9 launch event for August instead of October. 

Keep reading to learn who our winner and loser are this week, along with how they earned these titles. 

Prime Day 2024

Winner: Amazon 

Amazon is our winner this week as the company revealed the date of its next big Prime Day event

This year, the sale will run from midnight on July 16 to 23:59 on July 17, giving you two full days to grab as many bargains as you can in what is perhaps the biggest online sale outside of Black Friday. 

The one caveat is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, meaning you may not even need to pay to become a member for the month. 

So far, Amazon has teased deals on products from Bose, Fitbit, Oral-B, Sony, Elemis, GHD, Ninja, Samsung, Barbie, L’Oréal and Shark, though these are bound to be just some of the brands you can catch a deal with this July. 

Every year, we see the prices of Amazon’s own products slashed, making this the ideal time to stock up on Echo speakers, Kindles and Fire Tablets. As it stands, we’ve already spotted some early deals on Ring cameras, Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible. 

July will mark the 10th anniversary of Prime Day, meaning Amazon might also have some additional plans to celebrate during the sale. However, we’ll have to wait and see whether that’s the case. 

iOS 18

Loser: EU iPhone users 

A report has claimed that users in the EU will likely miss out on key iOS 18 features, including Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is already more exclusive than we’d hoped, with only iPhone 15 Pro models supporting the advanced iOS 18 feature so far. Now, it seems even those with the phone in the EU might not receive the AI features. 

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Digital Markets Act that forced Apple to allow support for third-party app stores and payment platforms could result in EU users missing out on key features, including Apple Intelligence, iPhone to Mac screen mirroring and ScreenPlay Screen Sharing. 

Apple raised concerns about user privacy in a statement to Bloomberg with a spokesperson saying, “We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security”. 

Hopefully, this is something that Apple can find a workable solution for ahead of the iOS 18 launch this fall. If not, this will be disappointing news for many iPhone users in the EU.

You might like…

Fast Charge: Motorola’s new foldable Razr range should make Samsung very worried

Fast Charge: Motorola’s new foldable Razr range should make Samsung very worried

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
All the iOS 18 features you can already get on Android

All the iOS 18 features you can already get on Android

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Sound and Vision: Tidal ditching 360 Reality Audio is a big blow for Sony

Sound and Vision: Tidal ditching 360 Reality Audio is a big blow for Sony

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Winners and losers: The Instax Wide gets a long-awaited update as the EU votes on chat encryption

Winners and losers: The Instax Wide gets a long-awaited update as the EU votes on chat encryption

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Fast Charge: I’d avoid buying a foldable for a few weeks, if I were you

Fast Charge: I’d avoid buying a foldable for a few weeks, if I were you

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Spotify’s insulting ‘Basic’ plan completely misses the mark

Spotify’s insulting ‘Basic’ plan completely misses the mark

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words