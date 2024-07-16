Where are all the console deals this Prime Day?

OPINION: If you’re in the market for Apple tech, earbuds or even a fitness tracker then Prime Day 2024 seems to have you covered, but there’s one area where the event is sorely lacking.

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock as of late, Amazon’s annual sale has officially kicked off, marking the best time to bag yourself the latest tech for less this summer.

Given that the next major sale will be Black Friday in November, Prime Day more than does the job of giving consumers a chance to save mid-way through the year.

Even though it’s never explicitly stated, each Prime Day sale tends to favour one or two types of products over everything else. While there’s still an entire day (and a bit) to go, it feels as if Amazon is going all-in on offering up the best Apple deals and audio products this year, so if you’re part of Apple’s ecosystem or in need of a good pair of earphones on the cheap, then you’ll be more than happy with what this year’s sale has to offer.

My fondest Prime Day memory dates back to 2016, when the focus was vehemently on console bundles, and I was able to snap up a PS4 Slim with two games and an extra controller for just £150.

I bring this up, not just to reminisce on the best tech deal of my life, but also to pose a question to Amazon: where are all the console deals now?

Oh console, where art thou?

To look at the console section of Amazon right now, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the sale hadn’t actually started yet and that everyone else had just gotten their dates mixed up. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of the PS5, the Xbox Series X/S or the Nintendo Switch – they all share something in common now in that none of them have been discounted for Prime Day.

To give Amazon some credit, there are a handful of deals available on games and console accessories, but if you were hoping that this would be your chance to finally hop onboard the next-gen bandwagon at a reduced price then you’re going to be disappointed.

I can’t help but feel like this is a missed opportunity on Amazon’s part as this year is a particularly quiet one for game releases, meaning that it could have been the perfect time to get more people into the different ecosystems, not just to dive into the games that are already available, but have them ready for when things pick up again next year.

The only console deal of any regard at present is a major price cut on the Meta Quest 3 from Argos, which certainly feels like an open goal for any other retailers to jump on.

At the very least, if Amazon doesn’t step up to the plate with a console deal before the 48-hour sale is done, then I’ll be keeping one eye on the likes of Currys, John Lewis and the like to fill in the gap.

