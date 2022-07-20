 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What we’re expecting to see from the Samsung Unfold Your World event

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Samsung has announced that it will hold an exciting new event in August this year, and these are the announcements we expect to see when it kicks off.

Samsung, one of the biggest technology companies in the world, has just announced that it will soon host an event named Unfold Your World, where we expect to see some exciting new products unveiled. Based on the title alone, it won’t surprise you to hear that we expect new foldable devices to take centre stage, but that’s not all we might see on the big day.

When is the Samsung Unfold Your World Event?

The event will take place on 10 August 2022, at 2pm BST (9am ET).

How can I watch the Samsung Unfold Your World Event?

There’s more than one way to watch this event. You can follow it live on Samsung’s official website, or you can stream it on Samsung’s YouTube channel. What’s more, Samsung has announced that it will post regular updates on the Samsung Newsroom ahead of the event.

What will we see at the Samsung Unfold Your World Event?

These are the three key product launches that we expect to see at the event:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 half closed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: First of all, we expect an update to Samsung’s small and svelte foldable phone. Among the rumoured changes, we could see an enlarged outer screen, a larger battery, faster charging and, naturally, an upgraded processor.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 hero
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: The Fold, Samsung’s large-scale foldable, is also set for a sequel. From what we know so far, the hinge could be redesigned to save more room for the external screen, while the other upgrades appear to mostly focus on the camera, including the introduction of a 50-megapixel main sensor replacing the previous 12-megapixel snapper.

One of the sportier looking watch faces from the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Finally, we also expect to see Samsung’s next premium wearable unveiled around this time of year, and this event may be the ideal time for its launch. Based on the rumours we’ve seen so far, you can expect some specs upgrades such as increased battery life and a skin temperature sensor; however, the innovative digital bezel may be removed from this generation.

You might like…

Sound and Vision: The biggest Prime Day deal was one I didn’t expect

Sound and Vision: The biggest Prime Day deal was one I didn’t expect

Kob Monney 3 days ago
Winners and Losers: Sony rewards PlayStation loyalty as Apple loses Ive

Winners and Losers: Sony rewards PlayStation loyalty as Apple loses Ive

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Samsung has proved that monitors need to be smarter

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Samsung has proved that monitors need to be smarter

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Fast Charge: If Nothing else, the Phone (1) has brought some excitement back to the business

Fast Charge: If Nothing else, the Phone (1) has brought some excitement back to the business

Peter Phelps 4 days ago
Prime Day 2022 gave us two huge hints about Black Friday

Prime Day 2022 gave us two huge hints about Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson 5 days ago
There’s Nothing to get excited about with the Phone (1)

There’s Nothing to get excited about with the Phone (1)

Alastair Stevenson 6 days ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.