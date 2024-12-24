What to expect from Google in 2025: Pixel 10, Android 16 and more

2024 has been a big year for Google; not only did the company switch up its flagship Pixel release schedule, but the collection came with massive upgrades including the first visual redesign in years.

Then there’s the release of the extremely tempting Google Pixel 8a, offering the flagship Pixel experience on a budget, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a great Gemini-powered addition to the company’s audio roster.

While that’s exciting enough, Google is showing no signs of slowing down in 2025, with phones, tablets and possibly even new earbuds in the works for release in the next 12 months. Here’s a summary of what we expect Google to release in 2025.

Google Pixel 9a

Google’s ‘a’ collection offers a mid-range remix of its flagship Pixel range, and 2025 is expected to see the release of the latest in its collection, tentatively dubbed the Pixel 9a.

While we’re still quite some time away from an official launch – the Pixel 8a launched at the end of May 2023, while the Pixel 7a launched in May 2022 – we already know quite a bit about this year’s ranger via a pretty extensive leak.

Google Pixel 8a. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Per the leaked spec sheet doing the rounds online, the Pixel 9a will sport the same combination of the Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security processor as the flagship Pixel 9 collection, complete with 8GB of RAM and either 128- or 256GB of storage depending on the flavour you opt for.

Other specs indicate a largely similar smartphone, albeit one that’s slightly larger and thinner than the outgoing Pixel 8a. The 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel is expected to make a return, with a boosted peak brightness of 2700nits, and it’ll feature the same 48MP and 13MP snappers on the rear.

Google Pixel 10 collection

As well as updating its mid-range smartphone offering, Google will almost certainly launch its next-gen flagship range, unofficially (but almost certainly) called the Pixel 10. If we’re going by this year’s offering, it should be split across four devices; the regular Pixel 10, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 Pro, the 6.8-inch Pixel 10 Pro XL and the book-style foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Unlike with the Pixel 9a, there isn’t much in the way of leaks or rumours about the upcoming smartphone range online aside from an odd rumour claiming that the collection will have two USB-C ports like the gaming-focused ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

That said, we expect a very similar-looking line-up in 2025 given that Google has only just updated the Pixel’s design for the first time in years, albeit with some key upgrades in the camera department and further refinement to Google’s foldable tech.

It’s also widely expected that Google will finally use its own in-house-manufactured Tensor chipset for the first time, with the hope that it’ll come with a significant boost to power – one of the biggest complaints about Google’s Tensor G4, produced by Samsung.

Google Pixel Tablet 2

The Google Pixel Tablet 2 is an interesting prospect, mainly because it’s allegedly quite different from the Home Hub-focused original – if rumours are to be believed, anyway.

A recent leak teases that Google is actively working on the development of the second-gen tablet, with one of the biggest changes being the inclusion of a dedicated keyboard cover in the box.

Pixel Tablet. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

The source doesn’t say whether this would be in place of the smart speaker dock seen in the first-gen device, but they do say that the keyboard case can double as a stand to keep the tablet upright, so it’s unlikely. The source also teased an upgraded camera module, though they wouldn’t go into specifics about what to expect on that front.

There’s also said to be an updated Tensor chipset, likely the G4 depending on when in the year the tablet launches. We’re still no closer to a firm release date, however, with the source only claiming that we’re still “many months” away from its reveal, with a separate rumour suggesting that Google has canned the project altogether, so this one is far from a certainty.

Google Pixel Buds 3

Yes, we did get a new pair of wireless earbuds in the form of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in August 2024, but what about the no-thrills Pixel Buds? Those have remained unchanged since their release in 2020, and they’re ripe for an update in 2025, possibly alongside the Pixel Buds A-series that launched in 2021.

There isn’t much rumour-wise, sadly, but we do have a patent from 2021 that seemingly outlines next-gen Pixel Buds that look way smaller than the large in-ears we can currently buy.

Google Pixel Buds 2. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

It’d make sense for Google to focus on shrinking down the regular Pixel Buds as the second-gen earbuds are way chunkier than competing premium buds from the likes of Apple and Sony – let’s just hope we’re not waiting too long for the eventual release.

Android 16

Last, but by no means least, we fully expect Google to release Android 16 in 2025 – as with iOS updates, yearly Android updates are essentially set in stone at this point in time.

When in the year we’ll see it is another story; there’s a possibility that Google will try to get it ready in time for the release of the Pixel 10 collection, possibly in August, as the company missed the deadline with the Pixel 9 collection which initially shipped with Android 14 before getting the Android 15 update a couple of months later.

As for what to expect, leaked features include the ability to run multiple apps simultaneously and resize app windows like on a regular PC, rich ongoing notifications that function in a similar way to Apple’s Dynamic Island tech, a new compact heads-up notification design and a new dual-shade design to the Quick Settings panel, separating it from the notification shade as we’ve already seen from the likes of Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo.

There’s way more to the update, of course, but it’s likely we’ll hear more in the run-up to its announcement in 2025.