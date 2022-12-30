What to expect from Nvidia in 2023

OPINION: Nvidia had a busy year in 2022, releasing both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 to kickstart a new generation of graphics cards, and it looks like 2023 is going to be just as busy – if not more so – for the graphics company.

We’ve decided to assemble a list of our top predictions for Nvidia in 2023, using both rumours and our own expert judgement to make an educated guess of the company’s upcoming plans.

So if you’re a big Nvidia fan, and want to know what the company will potentially be up to in the next 12 months, keep reading on.

More RTX 4000 graphics card

Nvidia may have entered a new generation of graphics cards recently, but it’s only launched two products in the new RTX 4000 range so far. That is guaranteed to change in 2023, as we’re expecting a landslide of new Nvidia graphics cards to hit the market.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is widely expected to be the next graphics card to join the line-up, with Nvidia deciding to make a U-turn on its plans to launch two different flavours of the RTX 4080.

We’re also expecting a mid-range RTX 4060 or RTX 4060 Ti card to arrive in 2023 at the very least, with the likes of the RTX 4050 and RTX 4070 also potential options. This will be an exciting development, and it would finally make the RTX 4000 series affordable for the average PC gamer as they’ll benefit from excellent performance, as well as improved features such as DLSS 3.0 and more efficient ray tracing.

New RTX 4000 GPUs for laptops

Now the RTX 4000 range of graphics cards have launched, it’s likely time for Nvidia to release its laptop-friendly GPUs that share the same name.

Nvidia usually unveils its latest laptop GPUs during CES, so we’re expecting an announcement in January during CES 2023. There, we predict Nvidia will reveal a slew of GPU chips for gaming laptops, potentially including the RTX 4060, RTX 4070 and RTX 4080.

It’s important to point out that these chips won’t be as powerful as their desktop counterparts, since they use a lower wattage in order to function on a portable laptop, but they’ll still bring a performance bump compared to laptops from 2022 while also making use of new features such as DLSS 3.0 for supported games.

The RTX 4000 GPUs would help take gaming laptop performance to new heights, so we’re really hoping that Nvidia does indeed launch the chips in 2023 rather than pushing them back into the following year instead.

Upgraded GeForce Now servers

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is an excellent subscription service that enables you to leverage the power of the cloud so you can play modern game PCs on any compatible device, regardless of their own specs.

Right now, the most powerful (and expensive) tier lets you benefit from the power of an RTX 3080 graphics card, but that feels a tad outdated now Nvidia has launched its more powerful RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards.

We expect Nvidia to update its GeForce Now servers in 2023, so subscribers can benefit from the added power of the latest generation of graphics cards. This should mean modern games will be able to run ray tracing in 4K while still achieving an incredibly smooth performance.

Whether the RTX 4080 server will replace the existing RTX 3080 tier, or be added as an even more expensive option remains to be seen. But with GeForce Now seemingly growing in popularity, it makes a lot of sense for Nvidia to improve the experience even further next year.

Wild card: A new chip for the Nintendo Switch 2?

Most people will agree that the Nintendo Switch is struggling to keep up with modern games due to its outdated processor, and Nintendo has been forced to use the cloud in order to support many third-party titles. As a result, it’s becoming increasingly likely that a new Switch 2 or Switch Pro release is imminent.

What does this have to do with Nvidia? The Switch is actually powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1, and so it is likely that Nintedo will renew its partnership with Nvidia when it comes to producing the Switch’s successor.

Nvidia has made huge strides in the graphics market since the original Nintendo Switch console, especially when it comes to AI performance. Features such as DLSS uses AI to boost the performance of games, while seeing minimal compromise to the graphics quality. Such a feature would be incredibly useful for a Nintendo console, allowing developers to create complex games without worrying about performance issues.

I have only included this as a wild card option, as there’s no guarantee that Nintendo will launch a Switch successor in 2023 but by this time next year, the original Switch will be six years old and close to equaling the gap between the PS4 and PS5. If the Switch successor doesn’t launch in 2023, we at least expect (or rather hope) that Nintendo will announce the eagerly anticipated console.