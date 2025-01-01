What to expect from Apple in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, HomePod reboot and more

2025 could be a huge year for Apple, and here we’ll highlight some of the big product reveals we could see over the next 12 months.

2024 was all about Apple Intelligence for the Cupertino-based company, with the AI toolkit permeating all sorts of products from the iPhone 16 Pro to the MacBook Pro M4, but what will 2025 be remembered for?

There are already rumblings of what new tech Apple could soon unveil, and below we’ve rounded up and analysed some of the standout rumours.

Of course, you can add to this list things like MacBook updates, another Apple Watch and so on, but with rumours thin on the ground with those products, we’ve focused on what could make for a very memorable year for the company.

iPhone 17 Air

We’ve not had a notable iPhone design shift in several years. Yes, we’ve had changes in materials, reduction in weight and slightly larger screens but no real ‘rethinks’ of the formula. That could change in 2025.

Rumours and online reports have suggested that Apple could launch a new model, possibly replacing the Plus-sized iPhone, and that it could inherit the Air branding currently used in both the MacBook and iPad ranges.

The iPhone 17 Air, if rumours turn out to be accurate, would be a combination of the standard and the Pro models. Reports have suggested it might have a 120Hz ProMotion display – a feature very much exclusive to the Pro – but eschew multiple camera sensors for a more basic photography experience.

Of course, the star attraction would be the device’s slender frame which would likely make it the thinnest iPhone of the 2025 range.

The current HomePod

A big HomePod rethink

While the iPhone 17 Air might win the prize for most anticipated rumoured Apple release in 2025, clipping at its heels is surely the plans that Apple could have in store for its HomePod range.

There have been rumblings for a few years now that Apple is going to launch a HomePod with a display – not too dissimilar to the Echo Show or Nest Hub Max – and that it would signal the device’s shift into more of a smart home product.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the display-equipped HomePod will run on Apple’s A18 processor – the chip that powers the iPhone 16 – and It’ll be fronted by a 6- to 7-inch display, while Apple Intelligence will form an important part of the package.

AirTag sequel

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed in his Power On newsletter that Apple plans to launch a sequel to the AirTag in 2025, and that makes a lot of sense.

Apple has so far only launched one version of the AirTag and that was over three years ago in 2021, so it does feel like it’s time for a slightly rejigged model.

Don’t expect a complete redesign, with Gurman instead saying that the AirTag 2 will utilise Apple’s second-gen UWB chip that debuted in the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This would help the tag’s Precision Finding feature.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The M5 chip

Apple has been on a steady cycle of silicon updates in recent years, and we very much expect to see the M5 chip debut in 2025.

The M4 was first available, rather strangely, in the most recent iPad Pro models, with it later coming to MacBooks, the iMac and the Mac Mini. Apple has also released various upgrades, including M4 Max and M4 Pro.

So, the obvious next step is the M5 – and there’s every chance we could see it debut in the next round of iPad Pro updates. What we didn’t see with the M4 though was an Ultra edition, with the Mac Pro and high-end Mac Studio still rocking an M2 Ultra.

Rumours surrounding what speed improvements could arrive with the M5 have been thin on the ground so far, although Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously reported that a 2025 update to the Vision Pro could arrive with an M5 chip onboard.

New accessories with an important change

Apple recently switched its Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad over to USB-C, but this process didn’t include any notable redesigns, even to the controversially-placed charging port on the mouse.

Reports have suggested that Apple is working on a much larger redesign of the peripherals, although whether they see the light of day in 2025 – or beyond – remains to be seen.

More Apple Intelligence features

After announcing its first foray into the AI world at WWDC 24, Apple has slowly been launching Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 upgrades. First, we had US English support in 18.1 with features like writing aids and the updated Siri UI, while 18.2 arrived with UK English support and Chat GPT integration.

There are still Apple Intelligence features we expect to see in iOS 18.3 and possibly iOS 18.4, including a radical change to Siri that allows the virtual assistant to interact with things happening on your phone’s display.

We’d also expect iOS 19, which should be announced during WWDC, to go big on new Apple Intelligence features.