What to expect from AMD in 2023

OPINION: It’s difficult to think of many computing brands that had a busier 2022 than AMD. It launched new generations of its processor and graphics card ranges towards the end of this year, while supplying chips to countless laptops in the meantime.

AMD doesn’t look to be slowing down either, with an equally busy schedule for 2023, but what is the company gearing up to launch within the next 12 months?



It’s impossible to say for sure, but we can make some educated guess based on AMD’s track record and rumours across the web. So here’s what we think you can expect from AMD in 2023.

An influx of new graphics cards

AMD kick started a new graphics card generation at the tail end of 2022, introducing both the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT. It’s highly likely that AMD will be expanding this range in 2023.

We’re expecting AMD to launch the Radeon RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT and RX 7600 XT graphics cards next year, which should make its new RDNA 3 architecture both accessible and affordable to the average PC gamer.

The new RDNA 3 graphics cards should offer a noticeable performance boost compared to the previous GPUs powered by RDNA 2. They should also provide fierce competition with Nvidia, which is also gearing up to launch multiple graphics cards through 2023.

As a result, next year looks to be a great opportunity for gamers to upgrade their PC, especially if you’ve been holding out on a graphics card purchase for a few years.

More 3D desktop processors

AMD launched its new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors in 2022, which use the all-new Zen 4 architecture to significantly boost the performance. Don’t assume that means AMD is finished with desktop chips in the short term however, as rumours indicate that it could launch 3D variants of the processors as soon as January.

When we say “3D” we don’t mean the spectacular visual effects of the Avatar movie, but rather the 3D V-Cache that AMD has previously used to upgrade its processors. By implementing a 3D vertical cache, AMD is able to boost the performance and efficiency of a chip without having to design a completely new architecture.

AMD proved as much with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which was deemed as the “world’s fastest PC gaming processor” at launch. This chip was so successful for AMD, that the company now apparently plans to introduce more processors with the technology to the market: the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 7900X3D and a 78000X3D.

It’s hard to know whether these chips will leapfrog Intel to become the fastest processsor options for gamers but it’s still exciting to see even more powerful desktop processors arriving in a matter of months.

New specs for high-performance laptops

Whenever AMD unveils new generations for its desktop processors and graphics cards, the equivalent specs for laptops follow soon after. We’re expecting AMD to announce laptop editions of both its Ryzen 7000 processors and Radeon 7000 GPUs during January in 2023.

This means laptops will be getting a serious performance boost next year, whether you want a simple productivity device or a high-end gaming machine. We’re expecting the vast majority of laptop brands to announce new systems with AMD components including Asus, Acer, Lenovo and more.

Of course, AMD will be facing tough competition. Nvidia is expected to announce its laptop-flavoured GPUs soon, while Intel will also be supplying portables with its 13th Generation processors. We’ll have to wait and see how the performances will differ, but it’s nevertheless exciting to see that laptops will be capable of all new levels of performance in 2023.

The next generation of Threadripper processors

Reports indicate that AMD will be launching a new generation of Threadripper processors in the latter half of 2023. This range of processors is aimed at prosumers who require an absurd amount of power, such as 3D designers, architects and engineers.

Such processors will be completely overkill for gamers and entry-level content creators, both in terms of specs and price.

Even so, it will still be exciting to see AMD push the performance envelope further than ever before, with early rumours claiming the chips could support up to 96 cores and 192 threads.

With that said, it looks as if AMD won’t be introducing its Ryzen 8000 desktop processors until 2024, which will no doubt be a disappointment to many AMD fans, but with plenty of processors and graphics cards scheduled for next year there is still plenty to look forward to.