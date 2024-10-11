Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Until Dawn changed my perception of video game remakes

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

OPINION: Until recently, I believe I sided with a fair amount of gamers in my disdain for remakes. Even though recent examples like The Last of Us Part I and Resident Evil 4 Remake have been fun to play, I hadn’t been able to shake the feeling that this console generation in particular is becoming unnecessarily saturated with upscaled nostalgia.

That all changed when I booted up the shiny-new version of Until Dawn last weekend, I realised that maybe I’d been looking at the whole thing from the wrong perspective.

For the longest time, whenever I heard about a remake in production, my first question had always been about what new content might be added, ever with the presumption that if there isn’t anything new to entice players a second time, why not simply play the existing version?

It’s still a fair question to ask as you’ll always want to get as much bang for your buck as possible, but with the frequency at which these remakes are appearing, it makes more sense to view them in the context that one might see film and TV.

I’m sure that all of us at some point, despite owning a film or TV show on DVD (or even VHS), have decided to purchase it again either on Blu-Ray or in digital format, not just for the improved visuals that come with it but also the convenience of being able to watch it on modern equipment and without the need to dust off old tech.

I think we’re at the point where the same concept applies with video games given the sheer backlog of titles that you can dive into on any given day.

The Washington sisters feature heavily in Until Dawn's prologue
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The comparison feels particularly apt with Until Dawn given that it is marketed more as an interactive story rather than a traditional video game.

Half the allure of the original title was in seeing life-like graphics and well-acted performances from a handful of recognisable faces, and while I definitely have some rose-tinted glasses when I recall my first time experiencing the game on PS4, I was surprised to see how much of a leap the PS5 version could bring to the table.

A gorgeous game made even better

Right from the title screen, which packs a close-up of one of the main characters, I was amazed by how much detail could be seen on the faces of the cast. While there’s definitely a touch of the uncanny valley about their facial movements, you can’t deny that a great deal of attention has been paid in recreating even the smallest features of the cast.

The lighting system has also been given a huge overhaul, where everything looks eerie and cinematic in both equal measure (the latter partly due to the large letter box display set up by default). The PS4 original is by no means an ugly game, especially as it really pushed the tech available at the time, but there’s no arguing against the fact that this version looks a great deal better.

Walking around the darkened lodge in Until Dawn PS5
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It might sound a tad superficial to pick up the new version based purely on updated visuals (additional changes are minute, including new camera controls and a tweaked prologue/ending), but nothing is stopping you from simply playing the original game if you’d prefer. 

Much like the PS5 Pro, the mere existence of Until Dawn’s PS5 edition doesn’t undermine its predecessor, instead it offers a means for diehard fans to feel like they’re experiencing the game for the first time once more, and for total newcomers to have the ideal entry point on a console that currently sits next to their TV.

It won’t be an essential buy for everyone but I can tell you as someone who loved playing the 2015 original almost a decade ago, it feels like enough time has passed to enjoy a second-go round this interactive night of horrors come Halloween.

You might like…

Sound and Vision: A fourth season of Ted Lasso might not be the best idea

Sound and Vision: A fourth season of Ted Lasso might not be the best idea

Kob Monney 5 days ago
Winners and Losers: Samsung’s tastiest Chromebook yet and bad news for Galaxy users

Winners and Losers: Samsung’s tastiest Chromebook yet and bad news for Galaxy users

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
Fast Charge: Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 FE has the same old problem

Fast Charge: Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 FE has the same old problem

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Sound and Vision: Has Netflix’s film output turned the corner with Rebel Ridge?

Sound and Vision: Has Netflix’s film output turned the corner with Rebel Ridge?

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Winners and Losers: Zelda shows Switch still has it, RIP Fitbit’s website

Winners and Losers: Zelda shows Switch still has it, RIP Fitbit’s website

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Fast Charge: I expected so much more from Xiaomi’s foldable Mix Flip

Fast Charge: I expected so much more from Xiaomi’s foldable Mix Flip

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words