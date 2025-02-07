TV sound is rubbish. Hi-fi brands could help make it better

We’re almost at the point of the year where all the TV manufacturers show off their new TVs. Philips announced its new TVs in late January and over the next couple of months, we’ll see what LG, Samsung, and Sony have to offer (with Panasonic hopefully a little later in the year).

But despite this annual cycle of new TV announcements, there’s always the same issue popping up. On the whole, TV sound isn’t that good.

Sure, there are brands that do as good a job as they can with the restrictions of a TV’s form. Usually it’s Sony, Philips, and Panasonic that deliver good TV audio, and LG stepped up with the OLEDG4. But usually, my recommendation has always been “add a soundbar”. I’m getting bored of writing that. If the above brands can do it, why can’t it be better across the board?

When I went to the TP Vision TV & Audio Showcase in Barcelona in late January, I saw the upcoming OLED910 with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and it sounded good within the limitations of a flatscreen TV. There’s only so much you can do with the size of the speakers, where they’re positioned in the TV and how many there are.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

But I found the OLED910 sounded as if it had a better bass presence than other TVs I’ve tested in the last year. It sounded warm, perhaps at the expense of some sharpness and detail, but it offered a bigger, more dynamic presentation with both films and music.

I haven’t tested the OLED909 so I couldn’t compare the new TV with the current model. But according to Andy Kerr, Director of Product Marketing & Communications at Bowers & Wilkins, all that was changed for the upcoming TV was the DSP tuning. For a flatscreen TV it sounded big, spacious and energetic. It’s not as good as a soundbar but the idea wasn’t to eclipse the performance of a separate system but to try and eke as much perfomance from a TV’s for factor.

And it got me wondering. Why can’t other TV brands enlist the help of hi-fi manufacturers for their speakers?

Hifi and TV brands working in audio harmony

It’s perhaps a silly idea (although not quite as silly as my idea of just doing away with speakers entirely). I’m not too sure hi-fi brands would love to work with such constraints, but it makes me wonder why a collaboration like the Philips and Bowers happen more often.

TCL often partner with Onkyo for the sound system in their TVs, but the sound produced is rather basic. Sharp works with Harmon Kardon, and the Sharp TV I reviewed with that system sounded pretty good (for the money). It’s at least a sign you could wring out better audio on less expensive models.

All these TV brands have their own audio departments but I think they could use a fresh, or different perspective on all things audio.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What if, for instance, LG partnered with Bang & Olufsen? There’s a relationship that semi-exists already (B&O purchase LG Display’s panels for its OLED TVs). Why not have it work in the other direction and, at least for LG’s premium OLEDs, have B&O tune the speakers? LG’s TVs haven’t sounded great in the sound department since they got rid of the E-series model (which, ironically, was desgined to have a focus on sound).

Why doesn’t Samsung enlist the help of JBL’s know-how with its TV speakers? Samsung’s TVs have a great set-up with the Q-Symphony technology but they are always lacking in terms of power and bass, an area JBL is pretty good at. Even with projectors such as the Hisense C1, JBL has managed to wring out a good performance.

Let’s all accept that spatial audio is rather weak with TVs (Dolby Atmos is almost always disappointing on a TV) and do the best that can be done within the limitations of a TV’s form. 2025’s TVs are pretty much already designed and done, but why not in future years work with hi-fi brands like Philips has done with Bowers & Wilkins to deliver higher quality sound? It might make me stop saying that you need a soundbar every time I review a TV.