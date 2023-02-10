Trusted Recommends: The OnePlus 11 verdict is in

OPINION: We’re back again with another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we go through all the best products we’ve reviewed over the past two weeks.

We’ve been lucky to test out a wide range of fantastic products over the last fortnight, from OnePlus’s latest flagship handset to a five-star Asus gaming keyboard, all of which earned our coveted Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.

Without further ado, here are all the products that impressed us this time.

Soundcore Space A40

The first product this week is the Soundcore Space A40. These earbuds are packed with features, pack decent and balanced audio and come with a fantastic battery life, all for under £100.

Score: 4/5

XGIMI Mogo Pro+

This ultra-portable XGIMI Mogo Pro+ projector is small enough to be taken on the go and can produce a high-quality cinema-sized screen when used in a dark room. We loved how easy the automatic set-up was and how effective the dual 3W speakers performed.

Score: 4/5

Denon DHT-S316

This Denon DHT-S316 soundbar makes upgrading your TV set-up easy, as it features much bigger and more well-defined audio compared to most standard TVs and packs fantastic integration with its bundled subwoofer for a more immersive experience.

Score: 4/5

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 feature impressive ANC that can block out the world around you, alongside great call quality, with more than enough comfort to wear for hours at a time. We thought the audio was warm and appealing overall, although they do provide the best performance when paired with a recent OnePlus handset.

Score 4/5

Groov-e Zeus

This Groove-e Zeus radio is easy to use and produces a good performance with broadcast radio with 60 presets across both DAB and FM formats. The construction of this radio is sturdy and well-built, with a small LCD display that’s big and bright enough to read.

Score: 4/5

Sony Xperia 5 IV

This Sony smartphone has a focus on photography and comes with a compact and pocketable form factor alongside a solid OLED display with an aspect ratio ideal for watching movies. We think this phone is ideal for photography enthusiasts who will take advantage of the three pro camera and video apps that feature on the device.

Score: 4/5

Avira Free Security

Avira Free Security is not only free but has support for Windows 7 and Windows 8, and includes a plethora of extra tools to keep you safe such as a free and easy-to-use password manager.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition

If you’re looking for an incredibly powerful and ultra-lightweight gaming mouse, then the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition may be the best pick for you. It boasts a solid battery life, is comfortable for smaller hands and comes with all the software support you would expect from Asus ROG.

Score: 4.5/5

HP Envy 16

The HP Envy 16 is a fantastic 16-inch laptop. We found it to be fast, well-connected and a lot more affordable than many of its rivals. It could be the ideal laptop for those interested in content creation who are also on a budget thanks to its OLED display and default 2560 x 1600 resolution.

Score: 4/5

Roccat Syn Max Air

This Roccat Syn Max Air headset features some excellent audio that’s balanced and immersive, combined with high levels of comfort that allowed our reviewer to wear these for long periods of time without any issues. The only real downside of this headset is the battery life, which pales in comparison to several rivals.

Score: 4/5

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 offers up a gorgeous design, with our reviewer loving the responsive and compact keyboard. The 14-inch display features Full HD resolution and the speedy 12th-gen Intel processor provided a noticeably snappy performance.

Score: 4/5

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

Looking at another fantastic laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is ultraportable, making it the perfect pick for anyone currently engaged in hybrid-working. It features a stunning OLED display that makes watching video content a joy and packs plenty of power thanks to the rock-solid 12th-generation Intel processor.

Score: 4/5

DualSense Edge

The DualSense Edge is the latest high-end controller from Sony, boasting an array of new buttons and more customisation options than before, making it ideal for hardcore gamers who want to get the most out of their PS5. The main downside of this controller is its hefty price tag and learning curve, which may put off some casual gamers.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung WW90T684DLH

The Samsung WW90T684DLH washing machine received high praise from us thanks to its excellent stain removal – particularly at 20 degrees Celsius – and the AddWash feature that allows you to add more items of clothing at any point during your wash cycle.

Score: 4.5/5

Avast One Essential

This free Avast One Essential antivirus software scored 4.5 stars from us thanks to its continued support of Windows 7 and 8 as well as its excellent ransomware defence.

Score: 4.5/5

Snuggledown Intelligent Warmth Supreme Comfort Heated Topper

If you want to get cosy during these cold months then the Snuggledown Intelligent Warmth Supreme Comfort Heated Topper blanket is a fantastic option, sporting dual controls, a breathable cotton top and multiple heat options. The only thing to keep in mind is that it does need some time to heat up on colder nights, so you might want to plan ahead if you fancy enjoying a warm bed as soon as you climb under the covers.

Score: 4.5/5

MacBook Pro 14-inch

The only Apple product to make it onto this week’s list is the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023). This laptop has been designed with those who need serious power on the go in mind. The upgrades over the previous version are minimal, but that doesn’t stop this from being one of the best laptops you can buy.

Score: 4.5/5

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini

The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plus Mini offers up a lot of flexibility for under £20, with support for apps like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Score: 4.5/5

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 blew us out of the water, hitting all the key criteria for what a flagship handset should offer. It packs a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a massively impressive 50-megapixel rear camera, and it is more affordable than a lot of other Android and Apple handsets on the market.

Score: 4.5/5

Noble Fokus Pro

These Noble Fokus Pro earbuds scored a fantastic rating of 4.5 stars thanks to their incredible sound quality, comfortable fit and strong battery life, although we do recommend checking out something different if you want a pair of dedicated ANC earbuds.

Score: 4.5/5

Asus ROG Azoth

The only product to score five stars this time is the fantastic Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard, which comes with hot-swappable switches as well as a bundled lubing kit. If money is no object then this may be the gaming keyboard for you.

Score: 5/5