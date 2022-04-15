Trusted Recommends: The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a standout gaming tablet

Want to see the top-rated tech to pass through our labs this week? Trusted Recommends has you covered with a round-up of the best products we’ve reviewed in the last seven days.

This week we’ve got a five star product along with Xiaomi’s latest flagship, an excellent gaming tablet and more. All these products have been thoroughly reviewed by our team of experts.

Oppo Enco Free2

Earphones touting active noise cancellation and coming at under £100 can often be cause for concern, however our reviewer stated the Oppo Enco Free2’s performance in this area was a ‘qualified success’.

We also had plenty of praise for the entertaining sound, comfortable – if slightly loose – fit and, of course, the affordable price.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Flow Z13

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 takes the design of Microsoft’s Surface Pro, and gives it the power of a gaming PC. Our reviewer called this ‘an incredibly versatile device’ that lets you play high-end games on the go. It has a superb screen, optional eGPU support and an extremely portable design.

Score 4/5

Roccat Burst Core

It might not be the most visually appealing gaming mouse, but we can’t deny the Roccat Burst Core is an impressive choice for the price. Our reviewer was impressed by the super-fast actuation, plenty of customisability options and healthy feature set.

Score: 4/5

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the best Lego game we’ve ever played and it’s packed with content that’ll keep you going back for more. There are massive levels to explore, an excellent control system and co-op our reviewer called ‘an absolute blast’. This game is a triumph, and everything fans had hoped for.

Score: 4.5/5

Lenovo P12 Pro

If you’re on the hunt for a large tablet, but aren’t interested in paying up for one of Apple or Samsung’s flagship options then we can certainly recommend the Lenovo P12 Pro.

This Android slate has a large, bright OLED display and comes with a wireless stylus included in the box. While our reviewer had plenty of praise for the design, they did note performance wasn’t quite top-drawer. Still, if you want a tablet for Netflix binging rather than bouts of Fortnite this remains a good choice.

Score: 4/5

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Bagging the full five stars from our reviewer, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a standout robot vacuum. We loved the exceptional vacuuming and mopping skills and praised the clever navigation and obstacle avoidance. Our only real criticism is the price, which is very much on the high side.

Score 5/5

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro screen

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a very impressive flagship smartphone that boasts a brilliant 6.73-inch LTPO screen, a strong and versatile camera system, and high performance capabilities as well, thanks to its Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 chipset. The design is also very pleasing – not just to look at but to hold too, thanks to its smooth finish.

Score: 4/5

GoPro Hero 10 Black

With a much-needed boost in performance, the GoPro Hero 10 is easily the best action camera we’ve tested yet. Sure, it still has some way to go in terms of low-light filming, but otherwise, it manages to capture stunning footage every time, and with higher frame rates across the board, it’s easier than ever to shoot unmissable content.

Score: 4.5/5