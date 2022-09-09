Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s 8K TV headlines a great week in tech

It’s been a busy week in the world of tech, having just come off the back of IFA 2022 and also seeing Apple launch a number of devices, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Ultra.

But the busy newsroom hasn’t stopped us reviewing all of the latest gadgets. As part of our Trusted Recommends series, we’ve rounded up the products that have scored at least a 4-star rating in the past seven days.

This week we’ve got a great selection of gadgets on show, from an 8K Mini LED TV to a kitchen appliance that doubles up as both an air fryer and grill. Let’s check them out:

Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro

Sometimes a conventional gamepad just won’t be immersive enough for racing games. That’s why you should consider the Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro. Put simply, this is the best force feedback racing wheel package available at an affordable price for mainstream gamers, while the modular system allows you to upgrade it with add-ons further down the line.

Score: 5/5

Samsung Odyssey Ark

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a hulking big gaming monitor coming in at 55 inches, which is the same size as a TV intended for the living room. It also has a 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for owners of both the latest consoles and gaming PCs.

Score: 4.5/5

Logitech G735

The Logitech G735 is a new wireless gaming headset with a gorgeous high-end design. Logitech has ensured they’re as comfortable as possible with a light build and padded ear cups. You’re able to connect to a device either via Bluetooth or the bundled Lightspeed USB dongle, while the 40mm delivers great audio to improve immersion.

Score: 4/5

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is one the most fully featured gaming mice you can buy today. It has a cutting-edge 30,000 DPI sensor to ensure speedy sensitivity, and weighs only 63g to make it extremely mobile for swift movements. It’s a shame there’s no Bluetooth connectivity, but it still offers great wireless speeds thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

Score: 4.5/5

Insta360 X3

The Insta360 X3 not only takes the competition to GoPro as an excellent single-lens camera, but it also shines in 360-mode for folks who love to shoot VR-ready content. As an all-in-one device, the X3 is an essential piece of kit for any vlogger.

Score: 4.5/5

The 1More Evo are a great pair of true wireless headphones, offering a well balanced, clear and detailed audio performance. We found them comfortable to wear and have effective noise cancellation if you want to block out the world during your commute.

Score: 4/5

EarFun Uboom L

Need a portable Bluetooth speaker for your upcoming holiday? Then we recommend the EarFun Uboom L, which impressed us with its energetic sound and punchy bass. Battery life could be better, coming in at just 12 hours during our tests, but it’s still a great choice if you want a durable speaker for on-the-go tunes.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung QE75QN900B

The price may be intimidating, but the Samsung QE75QN900B is one of the most exciting TVs around right now, flaunting a Mini LED backlight and a stunning 8K resolution. It even has a jaw-dropping infinity design, with no visible bezel surrounding the 75-inch panel. If you’re craving the very best picture quality, this Samsung should be on your shortlist.

Score: 5/5

Ugreen HiTune T3

The Ugreen HiTune T3 are another pair of True Wireless earbuds, but this time featuring a bass-heavy performance that should please casual listeners more than audiophiles. They feature effective noise cancellation too, which is really impressive at this affordable price.

Score: 4/5

EarFun Air S

The EarFun Air S are a budget-friendly pair of true wireless earbuds that have a surprisingly great variety of features, including active noise cancellation, IPX5 water resistance, multi-device connectivity and even a game mode. Audio performance isn’t best in class, but you’re still getting great value for money here

Score: 4/5

Philips 65OLED+937

OLED screens just got even better, with the Philips 65OLED+937 TV showing off the capabilities of the new OLED EX technology, which boosts the brightness to all-new levels. As a result, HDR performance is incredible, while the 4K resolution and booming speakers should also contribute to a first class cinema experience.

Score: 5/5

iFi Go bar

The iFi Go bar is a portable DAC that provides a thrilling sound when listening to music on the go. It certainly isn’t cheap, but if you’ve got enough money (and space in your pocket) then it’s well worth an investment to ensure the best possible performance from audio playback.

Score: 5/5

Honor 70

The Honor 70 is a great mid-range smartphone if you don’t fancy paying a fortune on your handset. It has a lovely 6.67-inch OLED screen and a great main camera for taking snaps. Although the lack of a telephoto camera and waterproofing IP rating may persuade some to spend a little extra elsewhere.

Score: 4/5

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is another strong mid-range phone, flaunting a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 50-megapixel resolution camera. Its glass rear can be annoying since it picks up fingerprints for a grimy look, but it’s a minor bugbear for an otherwise great value phone.

Score: 4/5

Honor Pad 8

The Honor Pad 8 is one of the more affordable Android tablets on the market, yet still provides a large 12-inch screen with a remarkable 2000×1200 resolution. The large battery should prove ample enough for long trips, while performance is snappy too thanks to the Snapdragon 680 chip.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung Galaxy M22

Can’t quite stretch the budget to one of Samsung’s flagship phones? The Galaxy M22 is a great alternative. Its battery lasted two days on a single charge during testing, while the vibrant display and snappy performance also impressed. The camera is decent for the price, although it does seem to struggle at low-light photography.



Score: 4/5

Salter Aerogrill

The Salter Aerogrill is effectively what you’d get if an air fryer and grill had an offspring. We were impressed with its excellent cooking performance, mostly thanks to its high maximum temperature. And best of all, it’s surprisingly affordable costing less than £100.

Score: 4.5/5

Innr Outdoor Smart Globe Lights

Multi-colour lights have become a staple for smart homes in recent years, but why should your garden be left out of the fun? The Innr Outdoor Smart Globe Lights allow you to bring the party outside, capable of reproducing 16-million colours. What’s more you can expand the range at a later date, allowing you to spread the cost of your garden light show.

Score: 4.5/5

KitchenAid Artisan Espresso Machine

The KitchenAid Artisan Espresso Machine ensures you start the day the right way, delivering faultless espressos with minimal fuss. We found it to be easy to use during testing, and were impressed by the semi-automated features. It is admittedly expensive, but it should be worth the investment for espresso fans.

Score: 4.5/5

EZViz BC1C

The EZViz BC1C is a battery-powered camera that can be placed either inside or outside. There’s even an optional solar panel model, enabling it to be powered for free. Plus, the onboard storage means you don’t have to pay for cloud storage to store recordings.

Score: 4/5

Cosori Premium XXL 5.5L Air Fryer

Cosori Premium XXL 5.5L is a no-nonsense air fryer that excels at the basics. It’s easy to use, has a stylish design and has a large cooking capacity. We also found it easy to clean during testing, thanks to the non-stick coating and its robust dishwasher-safe design.

Score: 4/5

Password Managers

We’ve reviewed a slew of password managers this week to find the most secure and convenient applications for managing your passwords. Our top rated options include Bitwarden, 1Password, KeePass and LastPass. You can check out the individual review for more details.