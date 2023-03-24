Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s 5-star TV dazzles

OPINION: Time to see which products the team have enjoyed testing the most with our latest round-up of the highest scoring products.

Another week, another absolutely jam packed slate in the world of tech as the Trusted Reviews team tested everything from OLED TVs to foldable phones, and even a device that lets you make plant based milk at home.

Out of the sizeable amount of tech to grace our desks over the last two weeks, only a handful were able to clinch our full five-star rating. Keep reading on to see which products came out on top.

Honor Magic Vs

Honor elevates the foldable form factor with Magic Vs’ well-built and premium design, although app compatibility, MagicOS, and high cost will limit its appeal to some.

Score: 4/5

Click here to sign up to be notified when it launches

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus checks off many essential features, including a large high-quality display, versatile camera, and long battery life. And while not the most innovative smartphone to grace our desks, it’s still a dependable option.

Score: 4/5

Xiaomi 13

The Xiaomi 13 has made a serious name for itself by delivering impressive power in a compact form. Its comfortable grip, unbelievable camera and bright screen make it an easy handset to recommend.

Score: 4/5

Click here to buy from eBuyer

Sony WH-CH520

The Sony WH-CH520 on-ear headphones surpass their price range in a number of ways, notably for their lightweight design, clear call quality and impressive smart features.

Score: 4/5

Bluesound Pulse M

Bluesound’s Pulse M wireless speaker boasts a stylish design and upgraded audio quality compared to its predecessor. Simply put, it’s a speaker that excels in both form and function, making it one of our favourite speakers yet.

Score: 5/5

Click here to buy from AV.com

Samsung HW-Q990B

For movie and TV enthusiasts, the Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar system offers unparalleled sound quality for a truly cinematic experience, even if the bass is bested by some competitors.

Score: 5/5

AXS Audio Earbuds

The AXS Audio Earbuds are among the top-sounding mid-range buds you can buy, with reliable active noise cancelling (ANC) to keep loud sounds at bay.

Score: 4/5

JMGO N1 Ultra

With its bright and vibrant 4K resolution, flexible stand and easy setup, the admittedly pricey JMGO N1 Ultra projector is able to compete with the best home cinema projectors out there.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung QE65QN95C

The QE65QN95C isn’t exactly cheap but by almost doubling the number of dimming zones compared with its predecessor, everything from black levels to contrast and colour is improved, allowing it to stand tall against the latest OLEDs.

Score: 5/5

Click here to buy from John Lewis

Salter Plant Milk Maker

The Salter Plant Milk Maker simplifies the process of making plant milk with its built-in filter basket, although cleaning the device after the fact can take some getting used to. Still, it offers great value and produces excellent results, so it’s easily one of the best options out there for making milk alternatives at home..

Score: 4.5/5

Click here to buy from Robert Dyas

Groove Pillow

The Groove Pillow’s unique shape features a supportive foam dip in the middle, making it comfortable for back sleepers. However, side sleepers may find it less comfortable due to the raised edges.

Score: 4/5

Philips Hue Centris

The Philips Hue Centris offers a blend of precision and ambient lighting, with a central light for illumination and up to four spotlights for highlighting surrounding areas. It fully integrates into the Hue ecosystem, and its high brightness and color accuracy make it perfect for dim rooms.

Score: 4/5

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

The Ryzen 9 7950X from AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Series is a high-performance processor that can handle itself well under some intense gaming action, but it falls slightly behind Intel’s Core i9-13900K.

Score: 4/5

Thrustmaster TX Leather Edition

The Thrustmaster TX Leather Edition offers excellent force feedback and a comfortable leather wheel rim, making it the best choice in its price range.

Score: 4/5

Click here to buy from BT

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is a pricey but reliable laptop with a lightweight design and excellent keyboard. However, its battery life and CPU performance are not quite as impressive as the previous generation, which is worth bearing in mind.

Score: 4/5

Click here to buy from Currys

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X strikes a good balance, suitable for casual gaming and content creation. If you can’t afford a MacBook Pro, it’s a great alternative.

Score: 4.5/5

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) offers a sleek design, customisable lid, and excellent gaming performance. Its balance between power and portability makes it a top pick for gamers on-the-go.

Score: 4.5/5

Click here to buy from eBuyer

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (2023)

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (2023) is a top-notch Windows convertible with impressive power and a stunning OLED screen, all at a very competitive price.

Score: 4.5/5

Click here to buy from Amazon

Philips Series 7000

The Philips Series 7000 electric shaver packs high-end features for sensitive skin at an affordable price. It’s well-designed, app-enabled, and worth considering if you’re on the lookout for a new shaver.

Score: 4/5

Philips Hue Go Table Lamp

The portable Hue Go Table Lamp is a great choice for any smart home thanks to its long-lasting battery, water-resistant body, and convenient charging dock.

Score: 4/5

Click here to buy from Philips Hue

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Meross Smart Fast Charging Power Strip MSP843P

The Meross Smart Fast Charging Power Strip MSP843P stands out with its 65W USB-C ports that can charge laptops in a pinch, in addition to its three standard power sockets. It also integrates with popular voice assistants and SmartThings, making it a versatile and practical smart home accessory.

Score: 4.5/5

Click here to buy from Amazon