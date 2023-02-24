Trusted Recommends: PSVR2 launches with a 5-star game

OPINION: The Trusted Reviews team has been hard at work these last few weeks to deliver you their takes on the latest devices to hit store shelves. Now’s our chance to see which ones stood out above the rest.

With 2023 truly in full swing, we’ve been inundated with a bevy of products from VR headsets, flip phones and even new first party title for the Nintendo Switch. Suffice it to say, there’s definitely something for everyone in this week’s round-up.

To see which products scored a four-star rating or above from our most recent reviews, keep on reading.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The competition is definitely heating up for the new generation of flip phones but the Oppo Find N2 Flip makes a solid statement with its bold outer screen, impressive camera set-up and competitive price to boot.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

As the company’s latest flagship phone, there was a considerable amount of hype for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra but the handset more than sticks the landing with unbelievable performance across the board.

Score: 4.5/5

Vivo X90 Pro

Once a niche brand, Vivo is really starting to give the competition a run for its money and the Vivo X90 Pro shows exactly why, with a camera system that’s right up there with the best of the best.

Score: 4/5

G Data Total Security

It can be hard to find a security software that does it all, but as its name implies, G Data Total Security has you covered with terrific malware protection, a built-in password manager and an extensive array of parental controls.

Score: 4/5

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a great addition to the Nintendo Switch library of games, offering old-school sidescrolling action that’s a blast to play with friends, and the game’s adorable design and colourful levels make it a great shout for gamers of all ages.

Score: 4.5/5

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Despite its position as a mid-range option the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is still a fantastic processor that brings some impressive gaming power to the table.

Score: 4/5

Samsung AirDresser

A product very much in the same vein as the LG Styler, the Samsung AirDresser can let you refresh your most precious and delicate items of clothing so that they always look their best.

Score: 4/5

Edifier Stax Spirit S3

While not best in class when it comes to design, the Edifier Stax Spirit S3 headphones still manage to hit the ground running with a level of hi-fi sound that’s sure to please most audiophiles.

Score: 4/5

Poco X5 Pro 5G

In spite of its low asking price, the Poco X5 Pro 5G manages to deliver some impressive specs across the board including a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display and a well-equipped camera system that can tackle tons of scenarios.

Score: 4/5

Audient Evo 4

If you’re looking to make a start in the world of podcasting or even home recording in general then the Audient Evo 4 promises a surprisingly feature-rich audio interface that’s easy to use and easy on the wallet.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung HW-S61B

The Samsung HW-S61B is a true beauty, one that – in spite of its small form factor – still packs a punch with sharp and detailed sound, and that’s before mentioning that it’s available at a comparatively affordable price.

Score: 4.5/5

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver

If you’re looking for a new electric shaver then you might want to consider the Braun Series 7 which can adapt automatically to suit different hair lengths as you shave, and it can even reach a full charge in next to no time.

Score: 4/5

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Emerge

Very few speakers are quite as stylish as the B&O Beosound Emerge, with an aesthetic that allows it to fit seamlessly on any bookshelf and a terrific level of audio quality that’ll bring out the best from your favourite songs.

Score: 4.5/5

Tronsmart T7

For anyone in the market for a low-cost Bluetooth speaker that gives you solid bang for your buck, the Tronsmart T7 makes a great case for itself with a seriously rugged design that can withstand the elements, and a good amount of bass that’s great for parties.

Score: 4.5/5

Hotpoint NT M11 9X3E UK

The Hotpoint NT M11 9X3E UK tumble dryer is a serious contender in the mid-range sector, not the least because it’s cheap to run but its ability to take on a massive 9kg of wet clothes with ease makes it an instant winner.

Score: 4.5/5

Apple Mac Mini (2023)

The Mac Mini has always been a fan favourite but this new Mac Mini 2023 iteration, powered by either the M2 or M2 Pro chip depending on how much you spend, is now one of the best small computers you can buy, and an easy one to recommend to students.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung Infinite Range – Dual Cook Steam NV75T9979

If your budget can stretch for it, the Samsung Infinite Range – Dual Cook Steam NV75T9979 oven is a must-have for any kitchen, as its vast array of settings, from precise cooking to steaming, gives you the flexibility to cook your favourite food exactly how you like it.

Score: 4.5/5

Horizon Call of the Mountain

As the main flagship title for Sony’s latest VR headset, there was a lot riding on Horizon Call of the Mountain but it still manages to deliver a compelling and wonderfully interactive world that’ll have you hooked.

Score: 5/5

PlayStation VR 2

After a sizeable wait, the PlayStation VR 2 is finally here and it is nothing short of incredible. Sure, it’s not the cheapest option out there when it comes to VR but it’s held up by its stunning 4K OLED screen and massively upgraded controllers.

Score: 4/5

Whirlpool W6 D94WR UK

Another five-star rating for this week’s recommends, this time from the Whirlpool W6 D94WR UK tumble dryer, owed to the fact that it has a self-cleaning bottom tier, great value running costs and is particularly gentle with how it handles your clothes.

Score: 5/5

1More already had a solid reputation for delivering great, low-cost headphones and earbuds, and now the 1More SonoFlow continues that trend with good noise cancellation and an incredible battery life to boot.

Score: 4/5

SwitchBot Lock

If you want to dip your toes into the smart lock revolution without completely doing away with your manual doorhandles then the SwitchBot Lock is an excellent shout with its reliable and easy to operate design.

Score: 4/5

McAfee Plus Advanced

McAfee’s security suite continue to get better with time as the McAfee Plus Advanced option is now packed with a password manager, a silent detection mode that keeps you safe without bombarding you with pop-ups, and a sizeable amount of parental controls.

Score: 4.5/5

HP Envy 34 (2022)

The HP Envy 34 (2022) monitor is another fairly high-priced product from our recent testing, but it’s still a worthy purchase thanks to its eye-catching 5K widescreen panel and an abundance of ports for connecting your other devices.

Score: 4/5

Astell and Kern Aultima SP3000

Here’s one for the audiophiles out there – the Astell and Kern Aultima SP3000 music player is a must-have for anyone obsessed with high-end audio quality. There’s a high price point to contend with but for true music fans, it’s a worthy purchase.

Score: 5/5

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion adds yet another fantastic Android handset to the midrange market, propped up by its seriously impressive fast charging capabilities, a premium build and near-stock Android UI experience.

Score: 4/5