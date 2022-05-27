Trusted Recommends: Philips TV and Emma Orginal Mattress score 4.5 stars

Welcome back to another edition of Trusted Recommends where we round up our favourite tech from the last week.

It’s been a great week with the Philips 55OLED806 TV scoring an impressive 4.5 stars thanks to its vibrant screen and affordable price. The Emma Orginal Mattress and Hotpoint MP676IXH also impressed, alongside another type of kitchen appliance.

Every product that has been included in Trusted Recommends has been tested and reviewed by the team at Trusted Reviews. We make sure to spend as much time as we need with each product to get a full view of how it performs and how much we like it, and we ensure to compare it to other similar products on the market so you know which choice is right for you.

So, without further ado, here were our top pics for Trusted Recommends this week.

Roccat Burst Pro Air

The Roccat Birt Pro Air is a wireless gaming mouse that weighs in at only 81g due to its water resident honeycomb shell. It has a 19000 DPI Owl-Eye sensor and a 400 IPS tracking speed, which we found tracked well on most surfaces, even while we weren’t using a mouse mat.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Avast One Essential

Formerly known as Avast Free Antivirus, we think that this is a fantastic product considering that is it free. It is a great choice for anyone who is still using an older operating system, as One Essential still supports both Windows 7 and Windows 8. The clunky interface lets it down slightly, but this is still a solid alternative for anyone looking for antivirus software.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Klipsch The Fives

We thought that these speakers offered a rich and expressive sound, with Dynamic Bass EQ being utilised to ensure a consistent foundation for performance. The design of the speakers is sleek and compact and should fit into most homes without drawing too much attention. While they are on the expensive side, we think it’s worth the money for all the connectivity options that The Fives boast.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Sharp HT-SBW202

Another audio device but this time a soundbar. We thought te Sharp HT-SBW202 produced a solid and balanced sound that should improve any budget TV sound system that is it paired with. The subtle and sleek design should also fit in under most TVs, making it an easy choice in terms of aesthetics. The low price makes this an easy recommendation for anyone after a simple soundbar.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Poco Watch

The debut watch from Poco, aptly named the Poco Watch, packs an impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED screen that has a 320×360 resolution that we thought was bright and colourful.

There are the fitness features you would expect to see, like blood oxygen level and sleep tracking, alongside over 100 different sports tracking modes. While it’s not the richest smartwatch experience you can find, for under £100, we think it is the perfect choice for anyone looking to step into the fitness world for the first time.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Ninja Foodi Max Pro Health Grill, Flat Plate & Air Fryer AG651UK

The Ninja Foodi AG651UK improves upon its predecessor by featuring open-lid cooking with a flat plate or grill. We thoroughly enjoyed the tasty results we got from this kitchen appliance, with crispy chips coming out of the air fryer and a medium-rare steak being made easy on the grill. While it doesn’t offer the largest amount of space for air frying, this will certainly cater to your needs if you’re looking for versatility.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Hotpoint MP676IXH

We thought that the Hotpoint MP676IXH is a great addition to any kitchen, with every cooking mode delivering evenly cooked and tasty meals. It has an excellent grill and a powerful microwave that cooked our jacket potato to perfection. It’s an ideal purchase if you want a quality microwave, with the option of grilling and convection cooking thrown in for good measure.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Emma Original Mattress

We described the Emma Original as a great all-round mattress that is comfortable and inviting to lie on. We also found that it dissipated heat very well and that it wasn’t too warm to sleep on, which is ideal for those warm summer months. It boasts a 200-night return period, which means that users will b able to test out if this is the ideal mattress for them without committing fully to the purchase. While this is a subjective one, we found this mattress to be comfy, well priced and an easy recommendation for anyone on a mattress hunt.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Philips 55OLED806

The only TV to make it to Trusted Recommends this week, the Philips 55OLED806 TV features an OLED screen that produced vibrant and punchy colours, with the blacks looking deep and inky in contrast to the pure whites. Our testing found the screen to reach around 770 nits of brightness in normal mode, and up to 943 when in Vivid mode. For just under £1100, this is a fantastic TV for the price and perfect for anyone who cares about having a premium display.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars