Trusted Recommends: Philips OLED and the Simba Foam Mattress come out on top

The team at Trusted Reviews has been hard at work in vetting the latest products, and here are the top scoring products of the week.

It’s been quite a varied week for the type of products that have turned up at the Trusted Reviews office, with everything from a desk heater to a sleep assistant, a wide selection of devices have garnered the coveted Trusted Reviews Recommended status. To see which products made the cut, just keep reading.

Mission 700

The premium level Mission 700 speaker may cost a pretty penny, but for that money you’ll get incredible audio fidelity that fills up a room with ease.

Score: 4

Philips 48OLED807

Philips’ expertise in the TV sector are on full display with the Philips 48OLED807, pushing OLED technology to its limits with incredible colour quality and a bunch of gaming features to boot.

Score: 5

FiiO M17

Another highly priced device that’ll have some people double checking their bank balance before purchasing, the FiiO M17 DAC and amplifier more than justifies its cost with incredibly versatile audio that’s a joy to listen to.

Score: 5

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400

If your current Wi-Fi connection just isn’t doing it for you the the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 should sort that out in no time, offering super fast speeds and plenty of ethernet ports to boot.

Score: 4

Logitech Pop Keys

Don’t be fooled by the dedicated emoji keys, the Logitech Pop Keys keyboard is surprisingly versatile with quick device swapping and satisfyingly tactile buttons to type with.

Score: 4

Amazfit GTR 4

Amazfit delivers another standout wearable in the Amazfit GTR 4, with plenty of sports tracking features to please fitness enthusiasts, not to mention improved smartwatch usability over its predecessor.

Score: 4

iPad Pro M2

It’s very similar to the previous model, but Apple’s iPad Pro remains the best high-end tablet ever made and with plenty of power to boot thanks to the new M2 chip inside.

Verdict: 4

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR

If your budget can accommodate it, the Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR is brimming with automatic programmes, fast heat up times and a powerful extraction fan.

Score: 4

Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress

For an incredible night’s sleep, look no further than the Simba Simbatex Foam Mattress, which promises no end in comfort with a supported frame and an easily washable cover.

Score: 4.5

QuietOn 3.1

Another product to help you get a good night’s sleep, the QuietOn 3.1 use traditional ear plug design with noise cancelling to keep out any unwanted sounds that could disturb your sleep.

Score: 4

Aurora Instant Hot and Cold Filtered Water Dispenser

No need to rely on your fridge freezer or kettle, the Aurora Instant Hot and Cold Filtered Water Dispenser can provide hot and chilled water in an instant, so you won’t have to wait around for a refreshing drink.

Score: 4

De’Longhi Capsule Desk

If you need a low cost desk heater to keep you feeling toasty as you work away then the compact De’Longhi Capsule Desk is well worth a look.

Score: 4

Numatic Henry XL Plus

The classic Henry hoover is given a new lease of live with the Numatic Henry XL Plus, which includes a large 15-litre capacity and a wide range of tools to tackle different jobs on the go.

Score: 4

Morphée

This pint-sized Morphée can help you settle to sleep with over 200 combinations of guided meditations and nature sounds that can calm a restless mind before bed.

Score: 4

Dell XPS 17 (2022)

What it lacks in battery life, the new Dell XPS 17 (2022) more than makes up for with a crisp 4K display, excellent all-round performance and a stylish design that helps to reduce any unnecessary bulk.

Score: 4

Samsung Bespoke Series 5 NV7B5750TAK/U4 Oven with Dual Cook Flex

The Samsung Bespoke Series 5 NV7B5750TAK/U4 Oven with Dual Cook Flex is a marvel of home appliance design, with a flexible amount of interior space for different meals and a wide variety of cooking programmes to find the exact cooking style required.

Score: 4.5